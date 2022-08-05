D-A Soares joins NYC Mayor in call for special session to address crime

Read on cbs6albany.com
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Adams said It's Unimaginable what the Governor of Texas has DoneTom HandyNew York City, NY
Highly anticipated restaurant opening soon in New JerseyKristen WaltersJersey City, NJ
American Airlines Nearly Leaves Two Kids Stranded In New YorkJeffery MacNew York City, NY
A Hurricane Uncovered The Remains Of A Staten Island Man, His Murder Is Still UnsolvedJeffery MacStaten Island, NY
WRGB
Albany County requires gun dealers to display warning of firearms
Albany, NY (WRGB) — The Albany County Legislature passed a local ordinance that requires all gun stores dealers and vendors in the county to display a sign at their business, warning of the dangers firearms can pose. The law is called Local Law F but it's also known as...
Gov. Hochul signs package of bills aimed at allowing seniors to ‘age in place’
Two of the bills signed by the governor focused on seniors aging in place.
spectrumlocalnews.com
New York GOP comptroller candidate Paul Rodriguez argues for change
In New York state, the role of the comptroller is especially powerful because whoever runs the office is the sole trustee of the state’s $280 billion pension fund, one of the largest in the country. For the past 14 years, Tom DiNapoli, a Democrat from Long Island, has been...
cityandstateny.com
NYC’s public spaces are becoming increasingly hostile toward homeless people
Moynihan Train Hall – the soaring new extension of Penn Station officially opened in 2021 – houses more than two dozen food and retail outlets and services Amtrak and the Long Island Rail Road. Yet, most people in the hall’s glass ceiling atrium are huddled on the floor or leaning against walls and railings waiting for their trains. The problem is stark: Outside of booths in the food hall and a ticketed waiting room, seating in the $1.6 billion hall is highly limited.
nypressnews.com
Anxious New Yorkers Worry Whether Eric Adams Is the Man for the Moment
Outside Liberty Pool in Jamaica, Queens, near the home where Mayor Eric Adams was raised, Rosa Soriano watched her 6-year-old son play in the swelter of a midsummer heat wave. Ms. Soriano, a manicurist, thought about Mr. Adams, the challenges he faces in his first year in office and his seemingly genuine interest in improving the city. But then she reflected on her own set of difficulties. She worries about crime and said she took care not to visit the park after 7 p.m., fearful that “somebody will rob you.”
therealdeal.com
Teitelbaum slaps Sharpton with legal notice at Harlem HQ
Rarely has a lease renewal been so tense. Al Sharpton wants a new deal for his nonprofit, the National Action Network, at 106 West 145th Street in Harlem. The New York Post reported Sharpton and NAN were on the receiving end of a legal notice from landlord Lenox By the Bridge LLC over rent payments and the lease for the space.
NYC Public Advocate Jumaane Williams backs Yuh-Line Niou for NY’s 10th congressional district race
New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams (right) is endorsing Yuh-Line Niou for the 10th Congressional District. Williams becomes the first city-wide elected official to weigh in on the competitive contest for a rare open House seat. [ more › ]
A Party Promoter, an Activist and a City Councilman by 23, Chi Ossé Isn’t Done Yet
From the fashion scene to a protest movement, he was the avatar of a new style of politics. But Chi Ossé has a new motif — the boring nuts and bolts of governance.
As city mulls releasing 9/11 documents related to toxic air, former Staten Island Sanitation worker urges transparency
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Charles Benway recalled doing his duty as a city Department of Sanitation (DSNY) employee for months after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, hauling trucks from Brooklyn to Ground Zero before being taxied back to do it all again. “We went in there and we did what...
Neighbors protest plan to house sick ex-Rikers inmates in Morris Park
The additional facility would have 70 units for former inmates who are critically ill.
Rat-proof garbage bins launched as part of program to reduce city waste
Mayor Eric Adams announced on Monday that 250 smart compost bins will be added to neighborhoods across the city.
Texas Gov Abbott buses 14 more migrants to NYC—and Mayor Adams complains
Governor Abbott sends second bus of migrants from Texas to the City of Dreams -Reynaldo Brigworkz Brigantty/Pexels. Should Texas bear the responsibility for migrants flooding into the state? Governor Greg Abbott doesn’t think so.
Judge restores NYC education funding but Adams to appeal decision
NEW YORK (PIX11) – A judge on Friday ruled in favor of a revote on the school funding portion of the New York City budget, and until this happens the city must restore funding to the same level as the last budget. Mayor Eric Adams on Thursday had said he would do as the judge […]
WRGB
Lawmaker, businessman Pat Casale dies
TROY, NY (WRGB) — Pat M. Casale, a longtime Capital Region lawmaker and business owner, died Friday, August 5th at home surrounded by his family. Casale was born in North Adams, Mass., grew up in Troy and graduated from LaSalle Institute in 1953. Pat served in the U.S. Army and was deployed to the Korean Conflict. Upon his return home, he married Mary Soldani, and put himself through college.
wbgo.org
Landlord Group Faces Penality For Forcing NYC Tenants Out
A New York City landlord group is being hit with a big penalty for illegal practices in order to get low income tenants to leave. State Attorney General Letitia James alleges Ink Property Group bought dozens of New York City rent stabilized units over the years in low income communities of color. She says the company used illegal practices to force tenants out and then offered the units at market rate.
politicsny.com
Judge throws out DOE budget, allowing another City Council Vote
New York State Supreme Court Judge Lyle E. Frank has restored the education budget to the NYC City Council budget, saying the process upon which the budget was established violated state law and allowing City Hall a new vote. On July 18, New York City parents and educators filed a...
Columbia University
Mayor Adams: Let’s Turn Abbott’s Cheap Political Stunt Into A Strategic Asset for NYC
Texas Governor Greg Abbott has been chartering buses and sending immigrants from Texas to East Coast cities because he sees immigrants as a problem, not an asset. On Friday, the federal government announced that over 500,000 new jobs were created in July, unemployment is down to 3.5%, and all over the country, businesses are posting help wanted signs in their windows. Mayor Eric Adams should work with the federal government, convene a working group to create an Immigrant Work Corps, and figure out how to obtain emergency working papers for new immigrants and place them in both government and private sector jobs in New York. I know there are rules and red tape that would need to be overcome to make this work, but let’s figure out a workaround that enables new immigrants to get started here in New York. In fact, since both Arizona and Texas are sending immigrants to Washington DC and New York, we should also get together with DC and other cities interested in putting new immigrants to work.
PIX11 poll: Half of Democratic voters in NY-12 disapprove of Mayor Adams
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Nearly 50% of likely Democratic primary voters in a Manhattan congressional district disapprove of Mayor Eric Adams’ performance, while just over 25% say he’s doing a good job, according to a new poll released Friday by PIX11/Emerson College Polling/The Hill. One-thousand people who said they were very likely to vote in […]
