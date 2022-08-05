Alex Jones ordered to pay $45.2M more over Sandy Hook lies

Read on www.wdrb.com
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The recent floods in Kentucky have led Kentuckians, as well as residents of surrounding states to help the community pick up the pieces and recover. On Tuesday, one restaurant chain is doing its part to provide aid to the relief efforts. Texas Roadhouse plans to donate 100% of its profits on […]
wkdzradio.com
Former Legislator Tilley Arrested on Rape Charge
Former Kentucky Justice Secretary and past 8th District State Representative John Tilley has been arrested on a rape charge in Lexington. Tilley was booked into the Fayette County Jail Monday morning at 9:15 on a charge of first-degree rape and was being held without bond as of mid-morning. A spokesperson for the Lexington Police Department told The Courier Journal Tilley was charged Monday morning “regarding a Special Victims Investigation that occurred this year.”According to Lexington Herald-Leader, the 53-year-old Tilley turned himself into police in downtown Lexington. The paper cited the arrest citation as saying Tilley had sex with a victim who could not consent due to their level of intoxication. The alleged rape occurred on April 15.
BET
Kentucky AG Defends Breonna Taylor Probe After Feds Charge Cops Involved In Her Death
In light of the federal charges issued against four former and current Louisville police officers, Kentucky’s attorney general, Daniel Cameron speaks out. On August 4, following the federal civil rights charges handed down to the officers, Cameron took to his Twitter to deliver a series of tweets. “As in...
Delta-8 THC declared legal in Kentucky
KENTUCKY (WEHT) — A judge in Kentucky has declared Delta-8 to be a legal derivative of hemp, and issued a permanent injunction against law enforcement which prevents them from charging retailers and producers with criminal activity for selling Delta-8. The chemical, called Delta-8 THC, is billed as producing a milder high than the better known […]
wdrb.com
Judge threatens to hold Kentucky Psychiatric Center in contempt for failure to evaluate defendants awaiting trial
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville judge may hold Kentucky's state-run psychiatric center in contempt of court for repeatedly failing to follow orders to evaluate defendants on their competence to stand trial. The inaction by the Kentucky Correctional Psychiatric Center in La Grange, or KCPC, has left hundreds of criminal...
wdrb.com
Biden surveys flood damage in Kentucky, promises federal assistance 'as long as it takes'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden on Monday witnessed the damage from deadly and devastating storms that have resulted in the worst flooding in Kentucky’s history, as they visited the state to meet with families and first responders. At least 37 people have...
The Kentucky Wampus Cat…Fact, Folklore, or Both? [VIDEO]
Kentucky is loaded with folklore and mythology, and I am here for all of it. I took a couple of folklore classes in college as electives--Intro to Folklore and, my favorite, Supernatural Folklore. But some of the myths or legends with which I've familiarized myself over the last decade were...
The Daily South
Jennifer Garner Brings Aid to Eastern Kentucky During Tour Of Flood-Ravaged Communities
Jennifer Garner paused work on a movie over the weekend to help the rural eastern Kentucky communities devastated by recent flash floods. The actress, who is a trustee with a charity organization called Save the Children, joined Today correspondent Cynthia McFadden for a tour of an elementary school in Perry County that was declared a "total loss."
WSAZ
Explosion levels house, injures three elderly siblings
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Family members of three elderly people injured in a house explosion Monday morning are praying they pull through. Investigators say it happened on Lick Fork Road in the Dorton area of Pike County. Neighbors say a little after 9:30 a.m. they heard a loud boom...
insideedition.com
Kentucky AG Defends His Office's Breonna Taylor Investigation After Louisville Officers Are Federally Charged
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has defended his office's investigation into the actions of law enforcement the night Breonna Taylor was fatally shot in the wake of federal charges being brought against four current and former Louisville police officers in connection to Taylor’s death. Headed by Cameron, the initial...
wkyufm.org
Fancy Farm 2022 shows Kentucky Democratic Party’s decline as GOP dominates proceedings
The barbecue and political jabs at the St. Jerome’s Parish picnic in Fancy Farm, Kentucky were plentiful, but the same can’t be said for the number of Democrats on the picnic’s signature political speaking roster. Three Democrats addressed the Fancy Farm crowd: U.S. 1st District House nominee...
Kentucky man killed in CR 222 wreck
CULLMAN, Ala. – A Kentucky man was killed in a two-vehicle wreck along County Road 222 near Interstate 65 in Cullman County Monday. The crash happened just before 9 a.m. According to Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick, Conor James Nelis, 22, of Louisville, was declared deceased at the scene. The crash involved a car and a dump truck. Check www.CullmanTribune.com for any updates. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
NBC News
Biden responds to his low approval ratings while visiting Kentucky flood damage
President Biden stopped to answer questions from the press before departing Lexington, Ky. after meeting with Gov. Andy Beshear (D-Ky.) and families affected by flash flooding. Aug. 8, 2022.
wdrb.com
Public Health Commission outlines more than 30 recommendations for state of Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After a year of discussions, an Indiana commission has some new ideas on how to improve public health. In a more than 100-page report, the Governor's Public Health Commission outlined several recommendations for the state. "This impacts every citizen across the state. It impacts our local...
Man arrested after Olive Hill fight leads to stabbing
OLIVE HILL, KY (WOWK) – A man has been taken to the hospital with severe injuries after an alleged early morning fight this weekend in Olive Hill, Kentucky. According to Olive Hill Police Department Chief Bruce Palmer, officers responded to a call early Sunday morning regarding a fight that began downtown. Palmers says both parties […]
'Horrifying': Video shows family vehicles swept away by floodwaters
Miller spoke to LEX 18 via Zoom Sunday, after she and her husband posted a video to Facebook that showed their vehicles being carried away by the fast moving floodwaters.
One dead after shooting in Wayne County, WV
WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A teenager shot and killed an adult on Sunday in Wayne County, West Virginia. Investigators say the teen was the victim of domestic violence incidents throughout the day. That is according to West Virginia State Police, who say the 14-year-old is now in the care of Child Protective Services as […]
wpsdlocal6.com
Delta 8 declared legal in KY after much uncertainty
According to Katie Moyer, president the Kentucky Hemp Association, Delta 8 THC has been declared a legal hemp-derivative after a year of deliberation. Moyer said in a Sunday release that this was a "huge win for farmers and retailers of hemp derivatives in the Commonwealth." According to Moyer, there isn't any reason for Kentucky to be moving backwards by banning hemp products that have been sold for years in Kentucky already.
thelevisalazer.com
Lawrence County Court Docket for the week of August 1- 5
Lawrence County Court Docket for the week of August 1- 5 FAILURE OF OWNER TO MAINTAIN REQUIRED INSURANCE/SEC 2ND OR >. NO/EXPIRED OTHER STATE REGISTRATION RECEIPT OR PLA. FAILURE OF OWNER TO MAINTAIN REQUIRED INSURANCE/SECURITY 1ST. BOOSTER SEAT VIOLATIONS. FAILURE TO WEAR SEAT BELTS. COMMONWEALTH VS. MURRY, BRANDON. (ARRAIGNMENT) COMMONWEALTH...
wymt.com
The helpers from the heavens: Kentucky guardsmen reflect on deadly flooding
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - When the floodwaters poured through Eastern Kentucky, it was not long before boots were on the ground to help the people of the region reclaim and rebuild the places they call home. But before the restorations came the rescues, during which some of the “boots on the ground” were actually hundreds of feet in the air.
