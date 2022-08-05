ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandy Hook, KY

Alex Jones ordered to pay $45.2M more over Sandy Hook lies

By JIM VERTUNO - Associated Press
 3 days ago
WBOY 12 News

Eat Texas Roadhouse Tuesday to help Kentucky flood victims

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The recent floods in Kentucky have led Kentuckians, as well as residents of surrounding states to help the community pick up the pieces and recover. On Tuesday, one restaurant chain is doing its part to provide aid to the relief efforts. Texas Roadhouse plans to donate 100% of its profits on […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
wkdzradio.com

Former Legislator Tilley Arrested on Rape Charge

Former Kentucky Justice Secretary and past 8th District State Representative John Tilley has been arrested on a rape charge in Lexington. Tilley was booked into the Fayette County Jail Monday morning at 9:15 on a charge of first-degree rape and was being held without bond as of mid-morning. A spokesperson for the Lexington Police Department told The Courier Journal Tilley was charged Monday morning “regarding a Special Victims Investigation that occurred this year.”According to Lexington Herald-Leader, the 53-year-old Tilley turned himself into police in downtown Lexington. The paper cited the arrest citation as saying Tilley had sex with a victim who could not consent due to their level of intoxication. The alleged rape occurred on April 15.
LEXINGTON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Delta-8 THC declared legal in Kentucky

KENTUCKY (WEHT) — A judge in Kentucky has declared Delta-8 to be a legal derivative of hemp, and issued a permanent injunction against law enforcement which prevents them from charging retailers and producers with criminal activity for selling Delta-8. The chemical, called Delta-8 THC, is billed as producing a milder high than the better known […]
KENTUCKY STATE
KISS 106

The Kentucky Wampus Cat…Fact, Folklore, or Both? [VIDEO]

Kentucky is loaded with folklore and mythology, and I am here for all of it. I took a couple of folklore classes in college as electives--Intro to Folklore and, my favorite, Supernatural Folklore. But some of the myths or legends with which I've familiarized myself over the last decade were...
KENTUCKY STATE
WSAZ

Explosion levels house, injures three elderly siblings

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Family members of three elderly people injured in a house explosion Monday morning are praying they pull through. Investigators say it happened on Lick Fork Road in the Dorton area of Pike County. Neighbors say a little after 9:30 a.m. they heard a loud boom...
PIKE COUNTY, KY
The Cullman Tribune

Kentucky man killed in CR 222 wreck

CULLMAN, Ala. – A Kentucky man was killed in a two-vehicle wreck along County Road 222 near Interstate 65 in Cullman County Monday. The crash happened just before 9 a.m. According to Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick, Conor James Nelis, 22, of Louisville, was declared deceased at the scene. The crash involved a car and a dump truck. Check www.CullmanTribune.com for any updates. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
#Murder
WOWK 13 News

Man arrested after Olive Hill fight leads to stabbing

OLIVE HILL, KY (WOWK) – A man has been taken to the hospital with severe injuries after an alleged early morning fight this weekend in Olive Hill, Kentucky. According to Olive Hill Police Department Chief Bruce Palmer, officers responded to a call early Sunday morning regarding a fight that began downtown. Palmers says both parties […]
OLIVE HILL, KY
WOWK 13 News

One dead after shooting in Wayne County, WV

WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A teenager shot and killed an adult on Sunday in Wayne County, West Virginia. Investigators say the teen was the victim of domestic violence incidents throughout the day. That is according to West Virginia State Police, who say the 14-year-old is now in the care of Child Protective Services as […]
WAYNE COUNTY, WV
wpsdlocal6.com

Delta 8 declared legal in KY after much uncertainty

According to Katie Moyer, president the Kentucky Hemp Association, Delta 8 THC has been declared a legal hemp-derivative after a year of deliberation. Moyer said in a Sunday release that this was a "huge win for farmers and retailers of hemp derivatives in the Commonwealth." According to Moyer, there isn't any reason for Kentucky to be moving backwards by banning hemp products that have been sold for years in Kentucky already.
KENTUCKY STATE
thelevisalazer.com

Lawrence County Court Docket for the week of August 1- 5

Lawrence County Court Docket for the week of August 1- 5 FAILURE OF OWNER TO MAINTAIN REQUIRED INSURANCE/SEC 2ND OR >. NO/EXPIRED OTHER STATE REGISTRATION RECEIPT OR PLA. FAILURE OF OWNER TO MAINTAIN REQUIRED INSURANCE/SECURITY 1ST. BOOSTER SEAT VIOLATIONS. FAILURE TO WEAR SEAT BELTS. COMMONWEALTH VS. MURRY, BRANDON. (ARRAIGNMENT) COMMONWEALTH...
wymt.com

The helpers from the heavens: Kentucky guardsmen reflect on deadly flooding

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - When the floodwaters poured through Eastern Kentucky, it was not long before boots were on the ground to help the people of the region reclaim and rebuild the places they call home. But before the restorations came the rescues, during which some of the “boots on the ground” were actually hundreds of feet in the air.
KENTUCKY STATE

