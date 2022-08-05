Alex Jones ordered to pay $45.2M more over Sandy Hook lies

Former Kentucky Justice Secretary and past 8th District State Representative John Tilley has been arrested on a rape charge in Lexington. Tilley was booked into the Fayette County Jail Monday morning at 9:15 on a charge of first-degree rape and was being held without bond as of mid-morning. A spokesperson for the Lexington Police Department told The Courier Journal Tilley was charged Monday morning “regarding a Special Victims Investigation that occurred this year.”According to Lexington Herald-Leader, the 53-year-old Tilley turned himself into police in downtown Lexington. The paper cited the arrest citation as saying Tilley had sex with a victim who could not consent due to their level of intoxication. The alleged rape occurred on April 15.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 22 HOURS AGO