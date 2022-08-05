Read on www.ucbjournal.com
Related
ucbjournal.com
Putnam County School System honors 2021-2022 retirees
PUTNAM COUNTY – The Putnam County School Board and Director of Schools Corby King honored the 2021-2022 Putnam County School System retired teachers at the August school board meeting. “It was an honor to recognize these educators who have touched the lives of thousands of students,” said King. “Their...
wgnsradio.com
Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Adds Well-Known Community Member to Board of Directors
MURFREESBORO, TN - Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford has announced that Kristin Demos, longtime Vice President of Brand and Retail for Demos Brands, has joined the hospital’s board of directors. The Middle Tennessee State University graduate is a past president of the Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Foundation Board and has a rich history of giving back to the community.
newstalk941.com
Interim Chief Smith: LPD Excited About Progress
Morale is up at the Livingston Police Department. That’s according to Interim Chief Ray Smith. He said after much turmoil, the department is excited about its progress and about the future. “When you talk about morale, just knowing there is a forward motion gives encouragement that there will be...
ucbjournal.com
Putnam sees nine new commissioners elected
PUTNAM COUNTY – Over one-third of the faces will be new when the newly elected Putnam County Commission meets for the first time in September. Nine new commissioners were elected to the board with two commission districts, District 3 and District 5, having both commissioners new. In District 1,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wgnsradio.com
(CONTINUED) Rutherford County Election Results and Interviews
WGNS spoke to several candidates on Election Night in Rutherford County. WGNS’ Bart Walker and Bryan Barrett covered the event on Thursday evening “LIVE.” In this first segment, Walker had a chance to meet with District 14 State Senator Shane Reeves of Murfreesboro who was not up for reelection during this year, as the only senate seat voters could cast their ballot on was the District 13 seat held by Senator Dawn White. Walker also spoke with Rutherford County Circuit Court Clerk Melissa Harrell, the incumbent who was unopposed in the race (10-Min. Interview)…
wilsonpost.com
Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto wins one of several unopposed races
Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto will continue to serve at the helm of the county after more than a decade following Thursday’s night election that featured several unopposed races. Hutto, who will serve his fourth term after becoming mayor in 2010, collected 13,803 votes. He was unopposed after he...
volstate.edu
Vol State RN Nursing Program Graduates Celebrate!
Volunteer State Community College celebrated the graduation of the third class of Nursing students today with a pinning ceremony in Caudill Hall. Forty-nine students from the Gallatin and Livingston groups are graduating this year with an Associate of Applied Science degree in Nursing. The program prepares students to apply to sit for licensure as a Registered Nurse.
wmot.org
Harshest sentence so far imposed on Jan. 6 Capitol rioter from Tennessee
(Mike Osborne) — A Federal judge has handed down the longest sentence imposed so far for a Tennessean who participated in the 2021 riot in the U.S. Capitol. The Department of Justice announced late last week that Cannon County resident Matthew Baggott pleaded guilty in April to a single count of Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wilsonpost.com
Michael Hale defeats Terri Lynn Weaver for redistricted Wilson County State House seat
DeKalb County resident and political newcomer Michael Hale defeated longtime State House representative Terri Lynn Weaver for the District 40 Republican nomination during the primary election on Thursday. Hale, of Smithville, collected 6,696 votes across the five counties that represent the district – DeKalb, Jackson, Smith, Cannon and Wilson –...
smithcountyinsider.com
Hale unseats 14-year incumbent in state house race
Smith County will be represented by a new member in the Tennessee House of Representatives as Michael Hale defeated Terri Lynn Weaver in the Republican Primary for Tennessee House District 40 during the August 4 election. Weaver carried Smith County with 1,678 votes to Hale’s 1,534; however, Hale outperformed Weaver in the other areas of the 40th District. Click here to see the election results for the entire district.
ucbjournal.com
WCTE PBS to broadcast, stream three live events at Putnam County Fair
COOKEVILLE – WCTE PBS will be at the Putnam County Fair, the number one county fair in the state of Tennessee,to broadcast and stream three live competitions again this year. The three events include the Lone Star Rodeo, the Putnam County Horse Show and the Truck and Tractor Pull.
AdWeek
75-Year-Old WCHS Reporter Bob Aaron Attacked While Covering Story
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. A Charleston, W.V. reporter was attacked over the weekend while covering a story about the local Sheriff’s efforts to remove abandoned cars from the area.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wgnsradio.com
Middle TN Woman Missing for Over One Month - Last Seen in Smithville, TN Area
A full month has passed since 31-year-old Brittany Ann Miller was reported missing in nearby DeKalb County, Tennessee. The search for Miller was spearheaded by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, where Sheriff Patrick Ray said deputies have searched by ground, air, and on Center Hill Lake. However, there have been no signs or clues in locating her. An investigator of the District Attorney General’s Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are assisting in the case.
Murfreesboro man sentenced for role in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
A man from Middle Tennessee was sentenced Friday for taking part in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
Rutherford County Schools student killed in Murfreesboro crash
A student at Rutherford County Schools died Friday morning after being hit by a car.
TRAFFIC: Lane Closures and Road Construction 8-7-11,2022
TDOT Lane Closure Report for Middle Tennessee, August 4-10, 2022. The removing & replacing of snowplowable pavement marker lenses on various State Routes. · Nightly, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures WB & EB for replacing pavement marker lenses. One lane will be remain open at all times. (mm 28.4 – 32)
fox17.com
Drone video shows new Sumner County courthouse engulfed in flames
GALLATIN, Tenn. (WZTV) — The new Sumner County courthouse in Gallatin went up in flames late Sunday. The blaze was reported around 8 p.m. in the downtown square. The Gallatin fire chief says there are no reported injuries. Gallatin firefighters worked to contain the blaze at the courthouse, which...
wjle.com
Cookeville Man Dies in Crash
A 70-year-old Cookeville man lost his life in a pickup truck crash Thursday afternoon on Highway 56 near Center Hill Lake. Trooper Bobby Johnson of the Tennessee Highway Patrol said Phillip Smith was traveling north in a 2016 Nissan Frontier when he ran off the left side of the road and struck a rock bluff head on. Smith died at the scene.
Rutherford County student killed in auto vs. pedestrian accident
A Rutherford County student has died after being hit by a vehicle on the first day of school in Murfreesboro.
WSMV
McMinnville woman killed in car crash
MCMINNVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman was killed Saturday after fleeing a traffic stop. Tennessee Highway Patrol officials said police spotted 29-year-old Tara Campbell of McMinnville after running a red light at the intersection of US Highway 70 and State Highway 56 in Warren County. McMinnville Police Officer Butler observed Campbell and attempted to conduct a traffic stop.
Comments / 0