Columbia County, PA

Pa. man claims a police officer shocked him six times while he was having an epileptic seizure

By John Beauge
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 3 days ago
PennLive.com

‘Hiding a homicide:’ New details emerge on death of man held in Dauphin County Prison

Ishmail Thompson lived nearly 30 years without any major health problems before he set foot inside the Dauphin County Prison last year, according to his medical records. But 21 minutes after corrections officers pepper sprayed him in the face, secured a spit hood over his head and forcefully locked him into a restraint chair, he was found unresponsive, not breathing and in cardiac arrest.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WBRE

PSP: Female arrested for refusing to leave victim’s home

MILL HALL, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State Police say they arrested a female for trespassing after she refused to leave the victim’s home. According to PSP-Lamar, between 5:30 and 6:30, Friday evening, troopers responded to a report of a female trespassing on someone’s property, refusing to leave. Once on scene, State Police say they spoke […]
LOCK HAVEN, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Bail modified for accused rapist of six-year-old child

Williamsport, Pa. — Marcus McDaniel is accused of raping a six-year-old child while his girlfriend watched and did nothing to stop the abuse. Last week in Lycoming County Court, Jeana Ann Longo, McDaniel’s public defender, argued against his bail being revoked. She also argued against McDaniel being placed on intense supervised bail with an electric ankle monitor. Related reading: ...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Woman accused of breaking boyfriend’s ribs in hotel brawl

SHAMOKIN DAM, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police have charged a woman after they say she threatened to kill her boyfriend and broke his ribs during an assault. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on August 2, a call came in for a reported assault after a man showed up at the Evangelical Community Hospital around 8:20 […]
SHAMOKIN DAM, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Northampton County man tried to kill girlfriend’s ex-husband, State Police say

A Northampton County man is accused of attempting to kill his girlfriend’s ex-husband Saturday night outside a Carbon County bar, according to State Police. Leonid Opacic, 40, of Walnutport, is charged with one felony count of attempted homicide and two felony counts of aggravated assault, along with making terroristic threats and other offenses, police said. They allege Opacic shot at the victim after the two were kicked out of Rausch House Bar in Palmerton.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Police investigate fraud scheme against 73-year-old

CANTON TOWNSHIP, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say a Bradford County woman was defrauded out of over $1,000 in a Publisher’s Clearing House scam. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on July 30, a 73-year-old woman was contacted via phone, and told that she was the winner of a Publisher’s Clearing House contest. Police say that […]
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Dauphin County boy reported missing: police

Lower Paxton Township police say Antonio Natal has been missing since Monday morning. Natal, age not provided by police, was last seen leaving his home wearing a black T-shirt, red shorts and white shoes, police said. He was on a black bicycle and may have changed clothing. Natal may be...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Two in Shamokin charged for counterfeit vehicle state inspection sticker

Shamokin, Pa. — Two individuals in Shamokin were charged for allegedly placing a counterfeit state annual inspection sticker on a vehicle. State police at Stonington say Noel Tirado Reyes, 32, put the counterfeit sticker on a 2006 Honda owned by Marangelie Ayala-Reyes. Reyes, 32, did not take the vehicle to a mechanic to be inspected, according to police. Police found out about the counterfeit sticker on July 29 and filed misdemeanor forgery charges at the office of District Judge John Gembic. Docket Sheet Tirado Rios Docket Sheet Ayala-Reyes
SHAMOKIN, PA
Newswatch 16

Police swarm home in Luzerne County

DALLAS, Pa. — Police swarmed a home late Monday night in Luzerne County. Newswatch 16 found officers blocking off Harris Street in Dallas Township around 11 p.m. Officers wouldn't say much, only that updates could come as soon as this morning. Newswatch 16 will provide more details as it...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Woman made threat, waved gun at sister

Bloomsburg, Pa. — A 73-year-old woman was arrested after police say she waved a gun near her sister's head during an argument and asked if she wanted to see "brains on the floor." Pammie Joe Johnson of Bloomsburg is now facing misdemeanor charges of reckless endangerment and making terroristic threats, according to court records. Bloomsburg Officer Ryan Edgar was called to a home in the 300 block of W. Fourth...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
Berks Weekly

Investigation finds Reading Police Officer discharged weapon lawfully in self-defense and defense of another

District Attorney John T. Adams has determined that the actions of a Reading police officer on July 14, 2022, was a reasonable act of self-defense and defense of another. Adams says the officer involved was justified in deploying deadly force against Tyvan Maurice Barnett to ensure the safety of himself and another officer. As a result, the officer will not be charged with any criminal offenses in connection with the incident that day.
READING, PA
WOLF

PSP investigating after baby pronounced dead at the hospital Saturday

Hazle Township (Luzerne County) - Troopers are investigating after a three-month-old baby was pronounced dead at Lehigh Valley Hospital Hazelton Saturday afternoon. Troopers responded to a home in the 700-block of West 24th Street in Hazel Township around 2:50 p.m., for a report of an unresponsive child. When they arrived,...
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, PA
