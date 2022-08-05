Pa. man claims a police officer shocked him six times while he was having an epileptic seizure

Read on www.pennlive.com
Burglar stole $20 in change after pepper-spraying Dauphin County homeowner: state police
Someone broke into a Dauphin County home overnight Friday, pepper-sprayed the resident and stole $20 in change from a jar, investigators said. Pennsylvania State Police said the burglary and assault was reported around 12:40 a.m. Friday on the 3400 block of Fishing Creek Valley Road in Middle Paxton Township. The...
‘Hiding a homicide:’ New details emerge on death of man held in Dauphin County Prison
Ishmail Thompson lived nearly 30 years without any major health problems before he set foot inside the Dauphin County Prison last year, according to his medical records. But 21 minutes after corrections officers pepper sprayed him in the face, secured a spit hood over his head and forcefully locked him into a restraint chair, he was found unresponsive, not breathing and in cardiac arrest.
PSP: Female arrested for refusing to leave victim’s home
MILL HALL, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State Police say they arrested a female for trespassing after she refused to leave the victim’s home. According to PSP-Lamar, between 5:30 and 6:30, Friday evening, troopers responded to a report of a female trespassing on someone’s property, refusing to leave. Once on scene, State Police say they spoke […]
Bail modified for accused rapist of six-year-old child
Williamsport, Pa. — Marcus McDaniel is accused of raping a six-year-old child while his girlfriend watched and did nothing to stop the abuse. Last week in Lycoming County Court, Jeana Ann Longo, McDaniel’s public defender, argued against his bail being revoked. She also argued against McDaniel being placed on intense supervised bail with an electric ankle monitor. Related reading: ...
Woman accused of breaking boyfriend’s ribs in hotel brawl
SHAMOKIN DAM, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police have charged a woman after they say she threatened to kill her boyfriend and broke his ribs during an assault. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on August 2, a call came in for a reported assault after a man showed up at the Evangelical Community Hospital around 8:20 […]
Security guard killed after approaching 'suspicious' vehicle in Berks County, police say
Investigators say the two guards approached a suspicious car. That's when someone inside started shooting.
Northampton County man tried to kill girlfriend’s ex-husband, State Police say
A Northampton County man is accused of attempting to kill his girlfriend’s ex-husband Saturday night outside a Carbon County bar, according to State Police. Leonid Opacic, 40, of Walnutport, is charged with one felony count of attempted homicide and two felony counts of aggravated assault, along with making terroristic threats and other offenses, police said. They allege Opacic shot at the victim after the two were kicked out of Rausch House Bar in Palmerton.
Police investigate fraud scheme against 73-year-old
CANTON TOWNSHIP, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say a Bradford County woman was defrauded out of over $1,000 in a Publisher’s Clearing House scam. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on July 30, a 73-year-old woman was contacted via phone, and told that she was the winner of a Publisher’s Clearing House contest. Police say that […]
Dauphin County boy reported missing: police
Lower Paxton Township police say Antonio Natal has been missing since Monday morning. Natal, age not provided by police, was last seen leaving his home wearing a black T-shirt, red shorts and white shoes, police said. He was on a black bicycle and may have changed clothing. Natal may be...
State police investigating infant’s death
HAZLE TWP. — State police at Hazleton are investigating the death of a 3-month-old boy. According to a news release, troopers
Two in Shamokin charged for counterfeit vehicle state inspection sticker
Shamokin, Pa. — Two individuals in Shamokin were charged for allegedly placing a counterfeit state annual inspection sticker on a vehicle. State police at Stonington say Noel Tirado Reyes, 32, put the counterfeit sticker on a 2006 Honda owned by Marangelie Ayala-Reyes. Reyes, 32, did not take the vehicle to a mechanic to be inspected, according to police. Police found out about the counterfeit sticker on July 29 and filed misdemeanor forgery charges at the office of District Judge John Gembic. Docket Sheet Tirado Rios Docket Sheet Ayala-Reyes
Former Lackawanna County Asst. District Attorney, arrested
Pennsylvania State Police Troop R Dunmore, issued a news release announcing the arrest of attorney Corey Kolcharno, on felony charges in his role of exchanging sexual favors for legal services. Kolcharno, the former Lackawanna County Assistant District Attorney (from 2005-2011), is accused of sexually violating four women, in various locations...
Police swarm home in Luzerne County
DALLAS, Pa. — Police swarmed a home late Monday night in Luzerne County. Newswatch 16 found officers blocking off Harris Street in Dallas Township around 11 p.m. Officers wouldn't say much, only that updates could come as soon as this morning. Newswatch 16 will provide more details as it...
Woman made threat, waved gun at sister
Bloomsburg, Pa. — A 73-year-old woman was arrested after police say she waved a gun near her sister's head during an argument and asked if she wanted to see "brains on the floor." Pammie Joe Johnson of Bloomsburg is now facing misdemeanor charges of reckless endangerment and making terroristic threats, according to court records. Bloomsburg Officer Ryan Edgar was called to a home in the 300 block of W. Fourth...
Investigation finds Reading Police Officer discharged weapon lawfully in self-defense and defense of another
District Attorney John T. Adams has determined that the actions of a Reading police officer on July 14, 2022, was a reasonable act of self-defense and defense of another. Adams says the officer involved was justified in deploying deadly force against Tyvan Maurice Barnett to ensure the safety of himself and another officer. As a result, the officer will not be charged with any criminal offenses in connection with the incident that day.
Car takes a dive into Dauphin County pool, prompting firefighter response
Firefighters from two Dauphin County companies dove into a backyard pool Sunday night to pull out a car that drove straight into the water. The Middletown Volunteer Fire Department and Londonderry Fire Co. on Sunday evening responded to reports of a car in a pool with entrapment. When they arrived...
Teen injured in downtown Harrisburg shooting: police
A teenage boy was shot overnight Sunday in downtown Harrisburg, city police said. Shots were fired around 2 a.m. in the area of Pine and Front streets, according to Harrisburg spokesman Matt Maisel. Maisel said the teenager’s injuries were non life-threatening.
PSP investigating after baby pronounced dead at the hospital Saturday
Hazle Township (Luzerne County) - Troopers are investigating after a three-month-old baby was pronounced dead at Lehigh Valley Hospital Hazelton Saturday afternoon. Troopers responded to a home in the 700-block of West 24th Street in Hazel Township around 2:50 p.m., for a report of an unresponsive child. When they arrived,...
State police capture one of Harrisburg’s most wanted accused of 2020 escape
One of state police’s five most wanted in the Harrisburg area has been taken into custody. The Pennsylvania State Police served a warrant on August 5 on Tia Lashay Williams, 39, of Harrisburg. Williams was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge James Lenker for “escape,” which police allege occurred on...
Pa. community reeling after house fire kills 10: ‘You can’t wrap your mind around it’
NESCOPECK, Pa. — Neighbors are having trouble sleeping at night. The big, burly fire chief can’t talk about it without his voice breaking. An 8-year-old can’t comprehend why a fellow member of the Berwick Youth Football League won’t ever play again. At a local roadhouse bar,...
