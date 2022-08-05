Get More Fruits And Veggies From Nevada

Read on 963kklz.com
Supply chain problems lower in Nevada, survey says
Supply chain problems continue to hamper the economy across the U.S., but a new survey shows small businesses in Nevada are reporting fewer problems than businesses in most states.
2news.com
Nevada marks $1 billion in Emergency SNAP benefits
This month, Nevada passed the $1 billion threshold in cumulative benefits issued under the emergency allotment for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). The emergency allotment increases a household’s monthly benefit to the maximum allowed for a household of that size. Nevada households on SNAP have received an increase...
For first time, researchers can tell where in Nevada has the highest imprisonment rate
The analysis comes as lawmakers in 2019 ended the practice of “prison gerrymandering,” in which incarcerated people are counted in the census as part of the county where their prison is located, rather than their last home. The post For first time, researchers can tell where in Nevada has the highest imprisonment rate appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
2news.com
Students return to school with free meals as part of Nevada's food security initiative
Students are returning to classrooms with additional resources this year. The State of Nevada has invested $75 million for free school meals in Nevada schools operating the National School Lunch Program (NSLP) to continue pandemic recovery and ensure students have food to eat by providing free school breakfast and lunch. NSLP is administered through the Nevada Department of Agriculture (NDA).
Child care shortage in Northern Nevada
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — For Mommy Minute this Monday, Fox 11 sat down with The Children’s Cabinet to discuss the child care shortage in Northern Nevada. Cristal Roland, the nonprofit’s resource and referral specialist, breaks down the Family, Friend and Neighbor Program. Watch for more.
Southern Nevada officials provide reminders ahead of upcoming school year
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and officials from Boulder City are reminding Southern Nevadans of back to school safety.
Nevada’s voter registration site incorrectly shows some voters as ineligible
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County on Monday reported that the state’s election website was incorrectly showing voters as being ineligible to vote. The county posted on Twitter, and said there was a glitch with Nevada’s voter registration portal. Monday afternoon, a viewer reached out to KOLO 8...
How Nevada is leading the nation in reducing animal-vehicle collisions
Last month, the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) released a study exploring the best ways to reduce the frequency of collisions. While analyzing the effectiveness of 30 different current mitigation tactics, researchers found that a combination of wildlife fences and over/underpasses reduce animal-vehicle collisions and protect habitat connectivity by more than 85 percent. The post How Nevada is leading the nation in reducing animal-vehicle collisions appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Back-to-school reminder: Nevada law requires students to be immunized
With classes set to begin Monday, it's a reminder that Nevada law requires students to be immunized unless they are excused because of religious belief or medical condition.
kunr.org
Northern Nevada org offers sustainability training for teachers
Debi Kruse is a fifth grade teacher at Pinecrest Academy of Northern Nevada in Sparks. Even though the charter school focuses on STEM education, Kruse attended Envirolution training to broaden her vocabulary and curriculum. “I’ve been a teacher for a while and we kind of get jaded," Kruse said. "They’ve...
Indy DC Download: Senate holds weekend session on Democrats’ agenda as Nevada gets workforce funding
Nevadaworks, the state's workforce development hub in northern Nevada, received a $14.9 million federal grant as part of a new program to employ more than 50,000 in well-paying jobs across the nation. The post Indy DC Download: Senate holds weekend session on Democrats’ agenda as Nevada gets workforce funding appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
More storms predicted this week for northeastern Nevada
ELKO – The monsoon finally arrived in Elko last weekend, and the weather service is predicting another stormy week ahead. Nearly half an inch of rain was measured Friday at Elko’s airport, followed by another .18 of an inch on Saturday. The total of .70 of an inch...
Nevada supporters tout funding to fight climate change in economic bill
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — I'm over at the Las Vegas solar panel company Sol-Up, talking with chief operating officer Steve Hamile. “We started in 2009, with just a handful - three employees. In 2020, we're at 30, and as of today we're 110,” he tells me. And thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, he expects that growth to get a lot better.
Bureau of Reclamation sets deadline for 7 states, including Nevada, to make plan to cut water use
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Concerns over low water levels at Lake Mead have made headlines today. There has been a lot of discussion about the Colorado River. The Colorado River stretches among seven states including Nevada. One non-profit claims the source of our water problems came from antique plumbing at the Glen Canyon Dam near […]
Nevada Republican candidate for governor Joey Gilbert will ‘never’ concede, he says
Republican Nevada gubernatorial candidate Joey Gilbert said Thursday he will "never" concede the primary election he lost in June.
Oregon coastal towns crack down on jetty cat colonies
Your browser does not support the audio element. From the driver’s seat of his minivan, retired mechanic Joe Hodge watches the fishing boats head into the harbor in Brookings. He’s 93 and has lost his wife, so he comes here to watch the world go by. He used...
Thunderbirds to perform flyover for Las Vegas Valley on Monday afternoon
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The United States Air Force Thunderbirds will perform a flyover the Las Vegas Valley on Monday as they return home from a 19-day deployment. According to a news release, as the Thunderbirds to Nellis Air Force Base after a 19-day deployment to four show sites, the group will conduct a formation flyover of Las Vegas that can be seen at approximately 2:15 p.m.
Laxalt continues push as 'law and order' candidate with more police endorsements
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Adam Laxalt showcased growing law enforcement support during a Thursday press conference hosted by his campaign. They promoted it to feature a “special announcement.”. That announcement was an endorsement by the National Association of Police Organizations (NAPO), a national group that represents more than...
Vacation rental owners sue state, Clark County over new law
Policy, politics and progressive commentary An association representing vacation rental owners in Southern Nevada is asking a judge to enjoin the state and Clark County from enforcing what it says are unconstitutional regulations imposed last month on the so-called ‘Airbnb’ industry, and to declare the state and local laws unconstitutional. A state law passed in 2021 required the county, which […] The post Vacation rental owners sue state, Clark County over new law appeared first on Nevada Current.
4.4M Earthquake Hits Same Place Near California-Nevada Border As One 13 Months Ago
A significant, 4.4M earthquake struck an area south of Topaz Lake Monday afternoon, with an epicenter very near that of a 5.9M quake that hit in July 2021. The earthquake struck at 1:44 p.m. and was felt from Lake Tahoe to the I-5 corridor. The epicenter was 5 miles north-northeast of the town of Walker, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, in an area near Smith Valley and Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest.
