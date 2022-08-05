Mega Millions $36M jackpot (08/05/22): When and how to find out if you’ve won

Read on www.pennlive.com
Man Collects Mega Millions Prize After He Was Told Ticket Wasn't A Winner
The winner held on to the ticket and realized he matched five of the winning numbers weeks after he was told his ticket was not a winner.
The Winner Of The Mega Millions $1.28 Billion Will Only Get To Keep About $433 Million After Taxes
I’ll never forget watching gameshows with my parents as a kid, or seeing signs of the Mega Millions and telling my dad:. “Man, could you even imagine winning all that money?”. He always gave me a reminder that the government is gonna tax the everlivin’ bejesus out of whoever...
California man eats 17 ghost peppers in one minute for world record
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- A strong-stomached California man broke a Guinness World Record by wolfing down 17 ghost chili peppers in one minute. Gregory Foster, who previously broke a world record by finishing three Carolina reaper chili peppers in 8.72 seconds, added another title to his name by taking on the record for most Bhut Jolokia chili peppers -- also known as ghost peppers -- eaten in one minute.
