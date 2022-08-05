Two Adult Males Arrested for McDonald’s Armed Robbery; Possibility of Additional Victims a Concern

Read on mocoshow.com
mymcmedia.org
Police Arrest Two Men for McDonald’s Armed Robbery
The Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) arrested and charged two men for the Aug. 3 armed robbery of a McDonald’s restaurant in Kensington. Zachary Kinnell and Brian Elzey, both of Upper Marlboro in Prince George’s County, were arrested and charged on Aug. 4, according to a press release.
mocoshow.com
Detectives From Gaithersburg Police Department Are Investigating Monday Afternoon Stabbing
Per the Gaithersburg Police Department: Detectives from the Gaithersburg Police Department – Investigative Section are investigating a stabbing that occurred in the 18700 block of N. Frederick Avenue in Gaithersburg. On Monday, August 8, 2022 at approximately 4:30 p.m, officers from the Gaithersburg Police Department and Montgomery County Police...
Man dies in suspected drowning accident, Prince William County Police investigating
Prince William County Police Department is currently investigating after a man was found dead in a suspected drowning incident in Dumfries over the weekend.
mocoshow.com
MCPD Release Information Regarding Anti-Semitic Vandalism That Occurred in Bethesda and Kensington
Montgomery County Police have released a summary regarding the anti-Semitic vandalism that occurred in Bethesda and Kensington on Sunday, August 7. County Executive Marc Elrich has also released a statement on the vandalism. Per MCPD: On Sunday, August 7, 2022, at approximately 6:46 a.m., MCP officers responded to the Bethesda...
WTOP
Police arrest 4 minors in Oxon Hill Road carjacking, DC Circulator crash
D.C. Police said that four juveniles would be charged in connection with a carjacking that led to a collision with a Circulator bus. Police said the incident happened around 8 a.m. on Sunday. Prince George’s County Police reportedly identified a stolen sedan around the shopping center on Oxon Hill Road...
22-Year-Old Shot and Killed in Capitol Heights Parking Lot
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD – Prince George’s County Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred...
D.C. Police Search For Rape And Burglary Suspect
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington D.C. Metro Police is investigating a rape and burglary. This...
'Old man bandit arrested,' robbed several banks dating back to 1977
Police have arrested the 67-year-old Frederick man who they say has robbed several banks in the Maryland area.
Upper Marlboro man sentenced to 50 years for fiancé's murder
An Upper Marlboro man will spend 50-years behind bars for the September 2021 murder of his fiancé outside their home on Cecily Court.
bethesdamagazine.com
Two men charged with attempted murder in connection with Rockville shooting
Rockville police have charged two men with attempted murder in connection with a March shooting in Rockville, in which one person allegedly fired at a group of gang members filming a music video. The gang members then returned fire, according to police. Callen Baker, 18, of Jefferson, and Zachary Ciccantelli,...
dcwitness.org
Document: Arrest Made in Homicide
Metropolitan Police Department detectives have made an arrest in relation to a homicide. On Aug. 4, at approximately 3:32 p.m., officers responded to 1800 block of Good Hope Road, SE for reports of a shooting inside a conference room of a DC Public Library. Officers located 25-year-old Maurica Manyan and despite all life-saving efforts, she was pronounced dead.
3-year-old girl, 13-year-old boy shot in Northeast DC
Metropolitan Police (MPD) is investigating a shooting of a 13-year-old and 3-year-old in Northeast.
mocoshow.com
Detectives Ask for Assistance in Locating Missing Fourteen-Year-Old
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 14-year-old from Silver Spring. Evelin Sanchez Gomez was last seen on Monday, July 18, 2022, at approximately 12 p.m., in the 3500 block of...
Father accused of stabbing son’s acquaintance to death in Hagerstown
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said a fight between a father and son led to deadly stabbing Saturday. The Hagerstown Police Department said officers were in the area of 121 E. Washington St. after they received word of two people being stabbed. One person had cuts to the hands. The other person had […]
Not Lovin' It: Two Charged With McDonald's Robberies In DMV Area
Two men have been arrested after a string of armed robberies at fast food joints throughout the DMV area, police in Maryland announced. Upper Marlboro residents Zachary Kinnell, 21, and Brian Elzey, 20, were apprehended and charged by police in Montgomery County after an armed robbery at McDonald’s in the 2700 block of University Boulevard West in Kensington.
WTOP
1 dead in Prince George’s Co. shooting, police say
Prince George’s County Police said that one man was killed in a fatal parking lot shooting in Coral Hills, Maryland, near the District’s border. Police said it happened after 6 p.m. in the 4100 block of Southern Avenue. Officers said they found an adult male suffering from a...
fox5dc.com
Airbnb host accused of using hidden cameras and recording guests in Silver Spring
SILVER SPRING, Md. - Montgomery County Police executed a search warrant at a short-term rental property in a Silver Spring neighborhood on Friday, August 5th after allegations of hidden cameras and video recordings. Neighbors who live near the house along the 1100 Block of Dale Drive told FOX 5 they...
Driver killed in Woodbridge crash identified by police
The driver who was killed in a crash in Woodbridge on July 15 has been identified, along with two other people who were injured in the crash.
Man dead after 4 people shot in Prince George's County Sunday
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Four shootings within 24 hours left three people injured and one man dead in Prince George's County. Around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to the 4100 block of Southern Avenue for a shooting and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the parking lot. He was soon pronounced dead on the scene.
WATCH: Thieves steal catalytic converter in front of home
On Friday, July 29, 2022, at 4:37 a.m., two men appeared at a Congress Drive home with a jack and power tools, lifted a vehicle parked in the homes driveway, and stole the catalytic converter.
