Remembering the deadly Oak Creek Sikh Temple shooting 10 years later

Read on www.nbc15.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Chasing a dream: Webster achieves dual-sport aspiration by competing with field and women’s ice hockey teamsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the best places to get a burgerJoe MertensWisconsin State
Wisconsin Approves New Annual PaymentsCadrene HeslopMadison, WI
Related
nbc15.com
Confirmed injuries in crash on E. Washington and First St.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department confirmed that a two-car crash that occurred Monday afternoon between E. Washington and First Street resulted in injuries, though they weren’t able to state how severe. The crash occurred around 1:45 p.m., with both Madison Police and Madison Fire being dispatched...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin State Fair fights, 10 disturbances Saturday alone
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - After a series of fights at the Wisconsin State Fair, organizers said they plan to make sure people know what the policy is to get in if you're underage. Wisconsin State Fair officials said more signs will be going up, noting that if you're under 18, you must be with a parent or legal guardian after 6 p.m., and that person must be 21 or older.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin’s Most Wanted Kenneth Twyman free again, $100K+ bail posted
One of Wisconsin's Most Wanted fugitives is out of the Milwaukee County jail again, and somebody ponied up six figures to get him out, but he did not get far. At least, not yet.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin's Most Wanted Kenneth Twyman out of Milwaukee jail, bail posted
MILWAUKEE - One of Wisconsin's Most Wanted fugitives is out of the Milwaukee County Jail again, and somebody ponied up six figures to get him out, but he did not get far. At least, not yet. Phone calls tipped prosecutors off to a Twyman's plans to flee the state again.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nbc15.com
On the Road with Doogs and Friends at Wisconsin State Fair in West Allis
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As part of our “On the Road with Doogs and Friends” summer series, Meteorologist Brian Doogs traveled up to Wisconsin State Fair in West Allis on Friday. The Wisconsin State Fair has been going on in Wisconsin for 171 years, as of 2022, which...
WISN
Five people shot in 75 minutes Saturday in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are looking for shooters in five separate shootings that happened within 75 minutes of each other Saturday evening. Police said the first shooting happened near 16th and Mitchell streets at about 7:40 p.m. A 23-year-old man was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.
WISN
Police investigate man shot in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — A man was shot near 5th and Vienna Sunday night. Milwaukee Police Department hasn't provided additional details and continue to investigate the incident.
CBS 58
Milwaukee man accused in death of 9-month-old child ordered to undergo mental exam
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The man accused of killing a young boy he was babysitting was in court Monday, Aug. 8. Anthoni Cirra was arrested last month and charged with first degree reckless homicide and bail jumping among other charges. While in court Monday morning, his attorney argued Cirra wasn't...
IN THIS ARTICLE
One injured in crash on East Washington Ave., lanes back open
MADISON, Wis. — One person was injured following a crash on East Washington Avenue at First Street Monday. Madison Fire Department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said two vehicles were involved in the crash, which occurred just after 1:20 p.m. Paramedics and Madison police personnel were sent to the scene. The right two southbound lanes of East Washington Avenue were blocked...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
500+ Milwaukee non-fatal shootings in 2022, 130+ homicides
Milwaukee has surpassed 500 non-fatal shootings so far in 2022. That's in addition to the more than 130 homicides. There were eight shootings in less than six hours Saturday night/Sunday morning alone.
Kyle Rittenhouse attorney to defend stabbing case in Wisconsin
The attorney who helped Kyle Rittenhouse get acquitted on murder charges says he will represent a Minnesota man accused in the stabbing death of a teenager during a tubing trip in western Wisconsin.
1 killed, 2 injured in Sunday night shootings in Milwaukee, police say
One person was killed and two people were injured in Sunday night shootings, the Milwaukee Police Department says.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
20-year-old shot 11 times in Milwaukee looks back at her trials, tribulations
One year ago, today, Deanna Isom was shot 11 times while sitting in a car with her best friend on Milwaukee's northside. She survived, but her friend did not.
WISN
Man shot on freeway with 8-year-old grandson in car
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee mother said her 8-year-old son was in a car shot up on Interstate 94 near 25th Street. It happened Sunday night and prompted a freeway closure. The mother, who does not want her family identified, told WISN 12 News her son was celebrating his eighth birthday Sunday with his grandparents.
CBS 58
Bane's final assignment: Retired police K-9 inspires during final chapter
ST. FRANCIS, Wis. (CBS 58)-- Through the end of his service and into retirement, St. Francis Police K-9 Bane and his handler, Detective Holly McManus, have shared all of their adventures with the world wide web. Unfortunately, Bane's latest posts aren't as cheerful. "I know that I'm going to lose...
nbc15.com
Relief for a Fitchburg family after missing daughter returned home
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Relief is what a Fitchburg family felt after their daughter returned home Saturday night. According to Fitchburg police, before Marcela Suazo Vargas was declared missing Saturday, she was last seen in the 5400 block of Williamsburg Way in Fitchburg Friday around 7 p.m. Police gave an...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Missing Milwaukee woman last seen on south side
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are asking for help locating a missing 45-year-old Milwaukee woman who was last seen on July 5 around 5 p.m. near 14th and Mineral on the city's south side. Jennie Heredia is described as a Hispanic woman, 5’06", 165 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes....
nbc15.com
Sundial on display in Janesville
With millions in settlement dollars, Wis. health officials plan to fight opioid epidemic. This year, the Department of Health Services expects to get nearly $31 million for the task to fight Wisconsin’s opioid epidemic. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says a tactical situation on...
WDIO-TV
Shooting on Milwaukee’s north side leaves 4 men wounded
MILWAUKEE (AP) – Milwaukee police say four men suffered non-life threatening injuries in a shooting on the city’s north side. The incident was reported shortly before 6 p.m. Friday. The four men, ages 31, 20, 28 and 27, were transported to a local hospital. Police say are seeking...
Milwaukee Police investigating 5 shootings in just over an hour Saturday night
The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating five separate shootings in just over an hour on Saturday night.
Comments / 0