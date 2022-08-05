ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Comments / 0

Related
WIBX 950

Early 2000s Country Star Taking Stage At The New York State Fair This Year

Another country artist is coming to the fair this year and it's going to be a concert you wont want to miss. The Great New York State Fair is proud to welcome Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum artist David Nail to the Chevy Park Stage on Thursday, August 25th at 2pm. The last time he came to the fair was when he played at Chevy Court in 2011.
MUSIC
104.5 The Team

NY State Fair Adds Another Great Country Show: Who Is Coming?

The New York State Fair has added another great Nashville act to their impressive lineup of Country shows later this month. Country fans in Upstate New York are truly getting spoiled this summer, am I right? Just with the SPAC and other amphitheater shows across the state, you could make the argument this has been the greatest summer of shows across the Empire State. When you add in everything else, including all the great shows coming to our local fairs, the argument for the greatest summer concert season ever holds some serious wait.
POLITICS
101.5 WPDH

Huge 4 Day Rock Concert this Week in the Catskills

Spending summer days and weeks in the Catskills is nothing new. Many of our parents and grandparents did it in days gone by. There are some great towns and villages to explore, the weather is a bit cooler, and the scenery is unbelievable. If you were hoping for a Catskill getaway before the summer ends, this might just be the perfect week to do it. Especially if you’re a fan of rock and roll.
EAST DURHAM, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Miller
Person
David Nail
localsyr.com

Our peak summer heat to break

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) With a cold front coming through Central New York Tuesday, a stretch of very warm weather is coming to an end. You could say the last month has been quite toasty. If you look at the last 30 days (July 10th through August 8th) Syracuse has had...
SYRACUSE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#New Country#Country Radio#Chevy Court
94.3 Lite FM

New York State Woman Hospitalized After Falling Asleep With Lit Cigarette in Hand

Put out your smokes before you snooze. A New York state woman who was reportedly smoking in bed suffered injuries after falling asleep with the lit cigarette still in hand. The resulting fire lead to two floors being evacuated in the apartment building where she lived, though no one else was hurt and the fire was contained. Officials say the woman was airlifted to a nearby hospital in serious condition.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
localsyr.com

Cooler, less humid weather on the way

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – There’s finally some relief on the horizon to the heat and humidity. Central New Yorkers are waking up to yet another warm and soupy feeling morning. But, that won’t last too much longer! A cold front dropping south out of Canada is producing a few showers and perhaps a thunderstorm this morning.
SYRACUSE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
localsyr.com

NYS landmarks to be lit up for Purple Heart Day

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Fourteen landmarks across New York State will be illuminated on Sunday to salute Purple Heart Day. “Today, the Purple Heart represents the immense cost and sacrifices our service members made through their military service to our State and Nation,” Governor Kathy Hochul said. “New York State is eternally indebted to all who served and received the Purple Heart. Today and all days we honor and recognize their service.”
POLITICS
newyorkalmanack.com

Featured Recreation Area: The Sunken Fleet of 1758, Lake George

Lake George was the site of many pivotal engagements in the founding years of our nation, including the French and Indian War and the American Revolution. Evidence of its witness are but a stone’s throw from shore where Fort William Henry, in the cold, dark waters. The Sunken Fleet...
LAKE GEORGE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy