Read on www.localsyr.com
Related
Early 2000s Country Star Taking Stage At The New York State Fair This Year
Another country artist is coming to the fair this year and it's going to be a concert you wont want to miss. The Great New York State Fair is proud to welcome Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum artist David Nail to the Chevy Park Stage on Thursday, August 25th at 2pm. The last time he came to the fair was when he played at Chevy Court in 2011.
NY State Fair Adds Another Great Country Show: Who Is Coming?
The New York State Fair has added another great Nashville act to their impressive lineup of Country shows later this month. Country fans in Upstate New York are truly getting spoiled this summer, am I right? Just with the SPAC and other amphitheater shows across the state, you could make the argument this has been the greatest summer of shows across the Empire State. When you add in everything else, including all the great shows coming to our local fairs, the argument for the greatest summer concert season ever holds some serious wait.
Huge 4 Day Rock Concert this Week in the Catskills
Spending summer days and weeks in the Catskills is nothing new. Many of our parents and grandparents did it in days gone by. There are some great towns and villages to explore, the weather is a bit cooler, and the scenery is unbelievable. If you were hoping for a Catskill getaway before the summer ends, this might just be the perfect week to do it. Especially if you’re a fan of rock and roll.
Popular Western New York Fall Festival Announces Opening Date
It's now the second week of August, so the summer heat is still bearing down on Western New York. The last few days have been very hot and humid, which doesn't make for great sleeping weather. Don't look now, but we're just six weeks away from the official start of...
RELATED PEOPLE
New York Diner Dubbed One of America’s Top Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
We all love it when our home state gets recognition for the amazing food we have. New York is known to have such a diverse food selection. There is truly no food that you won't be able to find when you look near or far. That's why whenever you see...
localsyr.com
Our peak summer heat to break
SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) With a cold front coming through Central New York Tuesday, a stretch of very warm weather is coming to an end. You could say the last month has been quite toasty. If you look at the last 30 days (July 10th through August 8th) Syracuse has had...
New York Is Bracing For Possible Beer Shortage
There is nothing better for most people that to get home after a long day at work and crack open an ice-cold beer. Or maybe you enjoy a cold beer while hanging out with friends on your backyard patio. Those days might be harder and harder to find over the...
Clear the Shelters – come meet adoptable puppies all weekend
NewsChannel 34's Noah Holloway live from the Spiedie Fest on the station's Empty the Shelters campaign. Noah shows us some of the adoptable puppies that you can come meet under the NewsChannel 34 tent all weekend.
IN THIS ARTICLE
This New York Lake Was Just Named One of the Most Beautiful in the Country
During the warm months of summer, there's no better place to head to than a lake. New York is home to more than 7,600 freshwater lakes, ponds, and reservoirs, as well as portions of two of the five Great Lakes and over 70,000 miles of rivers and streams, so how do you decide which one to pay a visit to?
New York State Woman Hospitalized After Falling Asleep With Lit Cigarette in Hand
Put out your smokes before you snooze. A New York state woman who was reportedly smoking in bed suffered injuries after falling asleep with the lit cigarette still in hand. The resulting fire lead to two floors being evacuated in the apartment building where she lived, though no one else was hurt and the fire was contained. Officials say the woman was airlifted to a nearby hospital in serious condition.
localsyr.com
Cooler, less humid weather on the way
SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – There’s finally some relief on the horizon to the heat and humidity. Central New Yorkers are waking up to yet another warm and soupy feeling morning. But, that won’t last too much longer! A cold front dropping south out of Canada is producing a few showers and perhaps a thunderstorm this morning.
This New York Farm Has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in the Country
Sunflower season is upon us. Every summer, between late July and August, sunflower fields light up in bright yellow hues as buds begin to bloom and there's no better way to take in all the beauty than visiting a sunflower farm.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Farmers’ Almanac Makes “Significant” Prediction For Winter In Upstate NY
The Farmers' Almanac is getting a jump on their predictions for Winter 2022. The big question is - how cold and snowy will it be here in Upstate New York?. With plenty of summer left to enjoy, maybe what is in store for us this winter is the last thing on your mind.
localsyr.com
NYS landmarks to be lit up for Purple Heart Day
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Fourteen landmarks across New York State will be illuminated on Sunday to salute Purple Heart Day. “Today, the Purple Heart represents the immense cost and sacrifices our service members made through their military service to our State and Nation,” Governor Kathy Hochul said. “New York State is eternally indebted to all who served and received the Purple Heart. Today and all days we honor and recognize their service.”
Have You Heard of This Mysterious ‘Phantom Town’ in Upstate New York?
If you carefully examine an old map of New York, odds are, you'd be able to find a small hamlet, called Agloe. Agloe was founded around the year 1930, and sits in Colchester in Delaware County, southwest of Albany and the Capital Region. Nestled into the area around the Catskill Mountains, Agloe was about as rural as it gets.
New York State Has its Own Area 51 and it is Fascinating
New York state has its fair share of weird and unusual places. From abandoned ghost towns to haunted buildings. These places are usually shrouded in folklore and urban legends passed down through generations. Some places however boast their paranormal history with road markings and signs.
newyorkalmanack.com
Featured Recreation Area: The Sunken Fleet of 1758, Lake George
Lake George was the site of many pivotal engagements in the founding years of our nation, including the French and Indian War and the American Revolution. Evidence of its witness are but a stone’s throw from shore where Fort William Henry, in the cold, dark waters. The Sunken Fleet...
Comments / 0