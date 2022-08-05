Vince Gill + Amy Grant’s Daughter Joins Him Live at the Ryman for Tearful Performance [Watch]

Read on 1043wowcountry.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Metro Nashville Back-to-School, Monday, August 8thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered OffendersJax HudurNashville, TN
Free Things to Do in Nashville on August 5th, 6th, and 7th!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction ActAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Group of Tennessee Doctors Applauds House Passage of Assault Weapons BanAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Related
Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood to Sing Vince Gill’s Songs for ‘CMT Giants’ Special
Click here to read the full article. Chris Stapleton and Carrie Underwood are among the artists chosen to celebrate the music of Vince Gill on a new CMT special. CMT Giants: Vince Gill will premiere Friday, Sept. 16 at 9 p.m. ET. The 90-minute special will focus on the Grammy-winning artist’s career and recordings with one-of-a-kind renditions of his hits by friends and admirers alike. In addition to Stapleton and Underwood, the show will include performances by Brad Paisley, Cody Johnson, Luke Combs, Maren Morris, and Ricky Skaggs. Notably absent from the list are Gill’s Eagles bandmates Don Henley and Joe...
Carrie Underwood Slays In Black Fringe Shorts For CMA Fest Performance
Carrie Underwood absolutely lit up the stage when she performed during the 2022 CMA Music Festival. The performance took place in June, but aired on ABC during the CMA Fest TV special on Aug. 3. Carrie was the queen of the night, rocking a pair of high-waisted black shorts with fringe detailing. She paired the short shorts with a sparkly red top, as well as thigh-high boots. Her long, blonde hair was styled in curls, and she accessorized with layered necklaces and bracelets.
Craig Robinson, AKA Darrell From “The Office,” Hops On Stage At Tootsie’s To Sing “Devil Went Down To Georgia”
You never know who you’re going to run into in Nashville. Walk up and down Broadway and you’ll usually find a bunch of up-and-coming bands playing for tips inside the endless row of honky tonks. But occasionally you’ll see your favorite artist hop up on stage to sing a song or two, especially now that so many of them own their own bars here.
Carrie Underwood’s Performance During CMA Fest Performance Has Social Media Going Wild
Whenever eight-time Grammy winner Carrie Underwood steps on a stage and picks up a microphone, people go wild. And she proved that more than ever when this summer’s CMA fest aired earlier this week. The Sunday Night Football singer took the stage on June 11th as a headliner for...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
15 Nashville Slang Terms You Should Know
From hot chicken to honky-tonk and beyond, here are some terms that will give you a leg up when you visit Nashville.
Lady A Makes "Important Decision" to Delay Tour as Charles Kelley Works on Sobriety
Lady A has postponed their Request Line Tour as guitarist and vocalist Charles Kelley pursues sobriety, the band announced on social media today. The tour, set to kick off Aug. 13 with stops across the South and East Coast, has been pushed to next year. "Being on the road with...
The Rutledge in Downtown Nashville: Lindsey Nance Gets a Menu Taste Test and Full Tour on 615 Insider
While the restaurant’s concept and name is not new to the Nashville area, the second location of The Rutledge adds a new flare to the city. With artwork from all over the world, a dark speakeasy full of candles, and a light fixture that I will forever want to have in my home, this place is a can’t miss spot in our city.
104.3 WOW Country
Boise, ID
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
WOW 104.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0