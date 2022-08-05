Read on www.newschannel6now.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
newschannel6now.com
Thunderstorm chances continue Tuesday
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - On Tuesday, we will have a high of 96. We will have a 40% chance of isolated showers and storms. Tuesday night, we will have a low of 74 with partly cloudy skies. Wednesday, we will have another 30% chance for isolated showers and storms. Wednesday, we will have a high of 94 with partly cloudy skies. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 72 with partly cloudy skies.
newschannel6now.com
Storms will be around Monday
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Monday, we will have a high of 98 with partly cloudy skies. We will have a 30% chance of showers and storms. Monday night, we will have a low of 76 with mostly cloudy skies. Tuesday, we will have a high of 97. We will have a 30% chance of isolated showers and storms. Tuesday night, we will have a low of 74 with partly cloudy skies.
kswo.com
7News First Alert Weather: Clouds build in tomorrow afternoon ahead of cold front on Monday
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Tonight will be mostly clear with winds out of the southeast at 10-15 mph. Overnight lows will be in the mid/upper 70s with another humid start tomorrow morning. We progress through the end of the weekend with highs remaining in the low triple digits on Sunday....
Best Place to Stop Between Amarillo and Wichita Falls
If you're driving from Amarillo to other places in the state or out of state you sometimes want to know the halfway point. Let's look at the halfway point between Amarillo and Wichita Falls. The technical halfway point between Amarillo and Wichita Falls is a small town called Smithdale, Texas....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
What’s Coming to the Corner of Sheridan Road & Erwin Lane in Lawton, Oklahoma?
If you've been near the corner of Sheridan Road and Erwin Lane in Lawton, Fort Sill lately you've probably seen all the construction going on. Crews are tearing down the old Wolverton Furniture along with all the other attached buildings from the shopping center that was once there. Heavy equipment is making short work of it and most of the buildings and structures that were a part of the old shopping center are down.
newschannel6now.com
Preseason Preview: 1A DII District 6
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Preseason Previews are here for the upcoming high school football season!
newschannel6now.com
Vitro releases statement on glass leak
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Following Sunday afternoon’s reported glass leak at the Vitro Architectural Glass, plant officials have released the following statement:. “A glass leak occurred at the Wichita Falls plant of Vitro Flat Glass, LLC. The furnace of line number two developed a leak allowing hot, molten glass to escape from the vessel. The Wichita Falls Fire Department was called to the plant to help seal the leak. Six glass plant employees were taken to United Regional Hospital for treatment of heat stress. Five were released the same day and one was held overnight for observation. Glass production slowed on line two but was not stopped during the leak or repair. Glass supply is not expected to be impacted by the incident. Plant and engineering specialists will be working to determine the root cause of the glass leak and identify any required long-term repairs.”
vernonrecord.com
Gearing up for Summer’s Last Blast
The 33rd edition of Summer’s Last Blast, hosted by the Vernon Street Machines and Classics Association, will be back on the streets of Vernon this year as the event takes place Aug. 11, 12, and 13. Jim Gryseels, VSMCA president, said he expects as many if not more participants...
IN THIS ARTICLE
newschannel6now.com
WFFD fights fire on Sherman Road
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department fought a house fire Sunday night in the 2600 block of Sherman Road. Firefighters reported smoke and fire showing from the home around 10:22 p.m. They first extinguished the fire on the exterior of the home before entering and putting out the fire above a bedroom, according to WFFD officials. A grass fire in the backyard was also put out.
Tips for protecting your yard from heat and drought
It's hard to maintain your yard and garden in triple-digit temperatures, so we asked professionals for a couple of tips and tricks on how to keep your yard "Better Homes and Gardens" ready.
Sikes Senter Mall losing another popular store
This marks the third major retailer to announce plans to leave Sikes Senter Mall in less than a year.
newschannel6now.com
Several suffer from heat exhaustion after glass leak at Vitro plant
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Fire Department officials said they were on scene at Vitro Architectural Glass late into Sunday night after a glass leak caused a fire and sent multiple employees to the hospital. “We were doing a repair to one of our two glass furnaces,” Bill...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
One killed in early morning wreck on Southwest Parkway
A motorcyclist was killed following a wreck on Southwest Parkway near the beginning of the Henry S. Grace Freeway Sunday morning.
Chase of pickup ends at Seymour Road with crash
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A chase reaching speeds of more than 100 mph, followed by a crash at Beverly Drive and Seymour Road Sunday morning sends a passenger to the hospital and the driver to jail. Ladamion Johnson is jailed on $10,000 bond on a charge of evading arrest causing a serious bodily injury, according […]
Bowie trade days vendor talks 125 year old tradition
BOWIE (KFDX/KJTL) — For 125 years, Second Monday Trade Days has been a very popular tradition among people and vendors. “My business has been operating for 11 years. This is my 11th year going into it and I did this as a semi-retirement gig before I retired from work,” Eddie Boggs said. Boggs, who describes […]
More charges filed in Iowa Park chase-crash in March
IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) —The driver arrested after a chase and crash in Iowa Park last March has two new charges filed in connection with the incident after blood tests come back. Jacob Haile of Iowa Park is now charged with intoxication assault causing serious bodily injury and driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content […]
newschannel6now.com
Nine transported to hospital after explosion at Vitro plant
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Officials say nine employees at the Vitro plant in Wichita Falls were transported to the hospital following an explosion. Wichita County Sheriff David Duke tells our crew that a gas leak occurred inside a portion of the plant. He says the leak was next to a burner which caused an ignition leading to an explosion.
kswo.com
Crews battle house fire in Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton firefighters battled a house fire late Sunday evening. They were called out to the home on NW Andrews Ave. just before 9 p.m. No word on whether or not anyone was inside or what caused the fire. This is a developing story.
Victim in fatal motorcycle crash identified
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Police Department has released the name of the victim involved in a fatal motorcycle wreck Sunday morning. Officers responded to the report of a single motorcycle crash around 6:40 a.m. on Sunday. Sergeant Charlie Eipper with the Wichita Falls Police Department confirmed that the victim Marion Cason Lee […]
Lawton’s Newest Restaurant Looks Deliciously Promising
Depending on how you usually drive to Sam's Club and the Sheridan Road Walmart, you might have missed Lawton's newest restaurant. It's tucked away from Cache Road, but if it tastes as good as it looks, we're all in for a good meal. If you go the back way to...
Comments / 0