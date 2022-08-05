Wanted Fort Wayne man surrenders after nearly 3-hour standoff

Read on www.wfft.com
Related
wfft.com
Man dead after shooting on Greene Street in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Police say one man is dead after a shooting on Fort Wayne's southeast side Monday afternoon. Just before 1:00, officers responded to the 1400 block of Greene Street to a caller saying "a friend was shot." Multiple other callers said they heard shots fired. Officers...
WOWO News
Monday afternoon shooting in southeast Fort Wayne leaves one dead
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne police were called to the 1400 block of Greene Street shortly before 1 p.m. Monday on a report “that a friend was shot” and multiple other calls about gunshots being heard. On arrival, officers found an adult male suffering from...
fortwaynesnbc.com
FWPD investigating fatal shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Fort Wayne Police Department says they are investigating after a man was found dead at a southeast side apartment Monday afternoon. Police say dispatch received a call ‘that a friend was shot’ along with other calls of reports of hearing shots fired.
wfft.com
10 children, 2 adults injured in US 27 crash near Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Ten children and 2 adults were hospitalized Monday night after police say a pickup truck and passenger van collided on US 27. Indiana State Police say a 2002 Dodge Dakota pickup truck was heading east on Hoagland Road about 7:15 p.m. when it crossed the highway without yielding the right of way to a Ford passenger van heading north.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WANE-TV
Police: Teen in custody in arrow shooting
KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – A teenager is in custody but has not yet been charged in connection to a woman being shot with an arrow in Kendallville on Saturday. The woman, who has not been identified, was shot with an arrow in her lower back in the 200 block of Glory Drive at about 1:30 p.m., police said in a statement previously. Responding officers found her in the garage of the home.
WANE-TV
Teen bicyclist airlifted after crash in Steuben County
CLEAR LAKE, Ind. (WANE) — A 16-year-old Fort Wayne boy was struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle in Steuben County Saturday afternoon. The crash happened around just after 3 p.m. in the area of C.R. 700 East and West Clear Lake Drive. According to a report from...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Woman shot with arrow leads to Kendallville police investigation
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Officers with the Kendallville Police Department say they’re investigating a shooting involving an arrow, Saturday. Police say they were dispatched to a home on Glory Avenue in Kendallville after reports of a woman who had been shot with an arrow. Officers...
fortwaynesnbc.com
FWPD respond to overnight shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to a shooting Friday night. Officers say just before midnight Friday they received calls about gunshots in the area of 500 Charlotte Avenue. Police say when they arrived they found a man lying in the street with multiple gunshot wounds.
Man sentenced in connection to 2018 death near Coldwater
A man has been sentenced to serve time in prison in connection to the death of a 36-year-old Coldwater man in 2018.
Suspect in Lima bank robbery in court
LIMA — A Lima man charged with robbing a bank on the city’s east side earlier this year appeared in court briefly on Monday for a suppression hearing requested by his attorney. Steve Chamberlain of the Allen County Public Defenders Office is attempting to have statements made to police by Brandon Allen Sr. ruled inadmissible as evidence when a jury trial begins next month.
WANE-TV
Court docs: Woman tried to run over ex, chased him throughout SE side
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne woman is accused of trying to run over her ex before chasing him and his new girlfriend all over the southeast side and laying waste to a vehicle with a baseball bat, according to Allen Superior Court documents. Allen County Prosecutors...
WANE-TV
Noble County woman shot with arrow, in stable condition
KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – A woman was brought to a hospital Saturday afternoon after being shot in her lower back with an arrow. Police say they were dispatched to Glory Avenue in Kendallville where they found a woman in the garage of the home who had been shot with an arrow. She was brought to a hospital to be treated for her wounds and is in stable condition.
cbs4indy.com
Indiana man gets 4 life sentences for murders of ex-girlfriend, 3 children
FORT WAYNE, Ind. — An Allen County judge handed down four life sentences to a man convicted in the murders of his former girlfriend and her three children. The four consecutive life sentences for 22-year-old Cohen Hancz-Barron come without the possibility of parole. Hancz-Barron was found guilty in May...
wfft.com
S. Hanna Street teen accused of shooting man during domestic dispute with his mother
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Police have arrested a teen accused of shooting and critically wounding his mom's boyfriend during a domestic dispute in the front yard of a South Hanna Street home Saturday. Investigators charged 19-year-old Jevonte Bates with attempted murder. They also arrested his mother, Jevonda White, on...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Crews respond to fire at Huntington Zesto
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Officers with the Huntington Police Department are asking people to avoid the area of North Jefferson Street after a fire. Police say the fire is happening at the Zesto in Huntington. This incident remains under investigation. Copyright 2022 Fort Wayne’s NBC. All...
wtvbam.com
Teenager injured in Saturday afternoon Clear Lake vehicle-bicycle collision
CLEAR LAKE, IN (WTVB) – A Fort Wayne teenager was injured Saturday afternoon when his bike was struck by a vehicle in Clear Lake, Indiana. Clear Lake Town Marshal Chris Emerick says the crash happened at about 3:12 p.m. on County Road 700 East and West Clear Lake Drive.
WANE-TV
Court docs: 19-year-old charged in shooting rendered aid before police arrived
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A scuffle that turned into a three-on-one domestic situation in the backyard of a family’s south side home ended up in the shooting of a 41-year-old man Saturday afternoon, according to newly released Allen Superior Court documents. Now, a 19-year-old is accused of...
WIBC.com
Fort Wayne Drug Ring Taken Down
FORT WAYNE, Ind. — A Fort Wayne drug ring’s story finally got it’s conclusion. Six people have been convicted, and if you add up the years for each individual conviction, prosecutors handed out over 100 years of prison time. Court documents say 56-year-old Eddie Knox of Fort...
WANE-TV
FWPD look for suspect in northeast side shooting; victim in life-threatening condition
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police are looking for the suspect in a shooting that happened on the city’s northeast side Friday night. A release from the police department said officers responded around 11:47 p.m. to a report of gun shots and a man lying in the street near the 500 block of Charlotte Avenue.
wfft.com
Fort Wayne man given 4 life sentences for killing woman and her 3 children
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- A judge has sentenced Cohen Hancz-Barron to four life sentences for killing a woman and her three young children on June 2, 2021. A jury in May found Hancz-Barron guilty of murdering 26-year-old Sarah Nicole Zent and her children, 5-year-old Carter, 3-year-old Ashton, and 2-year-old Aubree.
Comments / 5