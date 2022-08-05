ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

Overnight closure of Purcell Blvd. at US 50

By Ashley Eberhardt
KXRM
KXRM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qHmug_0h6gbh3H00

PUEBLO, Colo. — On Sunday, August 7, motorists will encounter an overnight closure of Purcell Boulevard at the intersection of US 50.

The closure is needed so crews can complete the pouring of concrete on the new bridge structure. From the hours of 7 p.m. on Sunday to 7 a.m. Monday, motorists are advised to use alternate routes to access areas along Purcell Boulevard – both north and south of US 50.

A detour will be in place directing travelers onto ramps at Purcell.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aeQ46_0h6gbh3H00

Slight delays are expected using this intersection, motorists are asked to plan for additional travel time. Motorists are also reminded to slow down in construction zones, and obey traffic signs.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

Related
KXRM

UPDATE: Fire extinguished on Resort Point

UPDATE: CSFD says the fire is out, and no one was hurt. The camper was unoccupied at the time of the fire. The fire is under investigation. COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) tweeted about a vehicle fire at Resort Point between S. 8th Street and W. Cimarron Street. CSFD says they have […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Crews repairing water main break in Old Colorado City

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - About three dozen customers are without water following a large water main break in Old Colorado City Sunday morning. Colorado Springs Utilities responded to Armstrong Avenue just south of Uintah Street at 5 a.m. for the reported break. A spokesperson with the company tells 11 News an 8-inch main was affected.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Pueblo, CO
Pueblo, CO
Traffic
Local
Colorado Government
Local
Colorado Traffic
Pueblo, CO
Government
KKTV

Colorado Springs officer on a motorcycle injured in a crash Monday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs police officer was injured following a crash on Monday. The officer was riding a motorcycle along Centennial Boulevard when he collided with an SUV near Windmill Avenue. The neighborhood is between W. Fillmore Street and Garden of the Gods Road west of I-25. The crash was reported just before 4 p.m. and forced the closure of Centennial Boulevard in both directions for the investigation.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

"Carry a stick": Colorado city issues warning about mountain lion on trail

Officials in the San Luis Valley city of Alamosa have issued a warning to the public about a recent mountain lion sighting at a popular local trail network. According to the warning, the mountain lion was spotted on the Toivo Malm Trail Network and reported to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, with this trail network located near the Alamosa National Wildlife Refuge on the southeast side of the city.
ALAMOSA, CO
KKTV

At least 1 in custody following standoff in Colorado Springs Monday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A standoff was underway in Colorado Springs Monday evening. At about 4:40 p.m. police issued the following message for a neighborhood northeast of N. Academy Boulevard and N. Carefree Circle:. “This is the Colorado Springs Police Department with an emergency message. Today is 08-08-2022. There...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Time#Traffic Signs#North And South#Traffic Condition#Nexstar Media Inc
KRDO News Channel 13

Water-wise practices helped saved more than 280 Olympic-sized pools in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday, Colorado Springs Utilities say residents have saved more than 280 Olympic-sized pools of water, thanks to water-wise practices. In May 2022, Colorado Springs Utilities placed a water restriction for residents in an effort to conserve water despite drought conditions. "Well, I think the biggest thing that people need to The post Water-wise practices helped saved more than 280 Olympic-sized pools in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Construction of fiber optic network underway in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Metronet announced on Monday that construction of their new high speed fiber optic network has officially begun. Metronet’s fully funded $130 million investment in Colorado Springs will provide residents and businesses throughout the city with access to Metronet’s 100% fiber optic internet. Once the two-year construction process is complete, Colorado Springs will join […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

2-alarm fire in Colorado Springs Thursday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were called to a 2-alarm fire in Colorado Springs on Thursday. At about 1:30 p.m. smoke was visible in an are close to Cheyenne Boulevard and Tejon Street on the southwest side of the city. Firefighters appeared to have the fire out by about...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
KXRM

CSPD officer injured in motorcycle crash

COLORADO SPRINGS — An officer with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) was injured in a crash on the city’s west side on Monday. According to CSPD, officers with the Falcon and Gold Hill divisions responded to the intersection of Centennial Boulevard and Windmill Avenue just before 4 p.m. Monday on a crash involving a […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Pedestrian injured in collision in Old Colorado City

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman broke several bones when she was hit by a car in Old Colorado City Saturday night. Police say she and two others walked in front of oncoming car while crossing Uintah Street near 19th Street. They were several yards outside of the crosswalk.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Woman hit by car will be cited for jaywalking

COLORADO SPRINGS — A woman hit by a driver while crossing the street will be cited for jaywalking. Shortly before 10 p.m., the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) was called to the intersection of 19th St. and Uintah St. for a traffic crash involving a motorist and pedestrian. Officers learned that three individuals were crossing […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

New red-light camera added to Colorado Springs active starting today

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Today, a new red-light camera added to the intersection of Fillmore Street and Union Boulevard in Colorado Springs has gone live. For the next 30 days, motorists captured by the camera running a red-light at the intersection will be issued a written warning by mail. After this warning period, it will be a $75 fine for those who run the red-light, but no driving points will be assessed.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

International Feast Day in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — It was a clash of cultures at Feast Day hosted by St. Dominic’s Catholic Church, which was all about bringing people from different cultures and backgrounds together. “I’m happy when the community is happy,” said Fr. Ricardo Rosales, pastor of St. Dominic’s Catholic Church. That’s one of the main themes behind […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
9NEWS

Why Pueblo chiles could be spicier this year

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo chile season has finally arrived. August is the month when Pueblo farmers begin harvesting their peppers. They start by picking them out in the field, then they begin roasting them in order to get the deep skin off, which also gives it a nice smoky flavor.
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Firefighters on scene of two gas leaks in Pueblo West

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo West Fire Department (PWFD) is currently on scene of two active gas leaks near the corner of Dynamics Dr. and Silicon Dr. The gas leaks have caused road closures on both streets which are near East Industrial Blvd. Roads between Egnar Dr. and Golfwood Dr. near South Spaulding Ave. are […]
PUEBLO WEST, CO
cpr.org

This guide lists farms and ranches in southern Colorado that sell locally produced food

From organic veggies to grass-fed beef to medicinal mushrooms, the Southern Colorado Local Food Guide published by the Palmer Land Conservancy lists dozens of producers. Will Frost is a fourth generation farmer and rancher in Fountain on 900 acres in southern El Paso County. When he goes out his door in the morning, he walks through rows of radishes, beets, tomatoes and other vegetables in their three-quarter-acre community-supported agriculture garden, and he can see the irrigation water sparkling in the alfalfa fields and cattle pastures. He said the publication will help them reach new customers.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

KXRM

13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy