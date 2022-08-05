Overnight closure of Purcell Blvd. at US 50

PUEBLO, Colo. — On Sunday, August 7, motorists will encounter an overnight closure of Purcell Boulevard at the intersection of US 50.

The closure is needed so crews can complete the pouring of concrete on the new bridge structure. From the hours of 7 p.m. on Sunday to 7 a.m. Monday, motorists are advised to use alternate routes to access areas along Purcell Boulevard – both north and south of US 50.

A detour will be in place directing travelers onto ramps at Purcell.

Slight delays are expected using this intersection, motorists are asked to plan for additional travel time. Motorists are also reminded to slow down in construction zones, and obey traffic signs.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.