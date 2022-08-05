ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

The Salvation Army discusses inflation’s effects on food banks

By WNKY Staff
wnky.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wnky.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBKO

Lost River Cave continues to grapple with suds problem

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Lost River Cave has seen nearly three weeks of suds washing up into the cave’s river system. The suds began to first appear July 19 of this year and have continued to occur at seemingly random times throughout the cave system. Some of the...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Prevent mosquito breeding grounds during humid seasons

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Mosquitoes can lay hundreds of eggs in less than an inch of water…here are some ways to avoid feeling itchy. The city and county sprays for mosquitoes every season from the right of way. If someone’s property is too far away for that to help them, there...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Four generations of family work at Howard’s Cycling

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-It’s a staple in town for anyone who loves to bike….Howard’s Cycling & Fitness has been around for 85 years. Howard Cox built the building by hand using old pallets and repurposed wood. “I would assume it took him a couple years but then he...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bowling Green, KY
Local
Kentucky Society
Bowling Green, KY
Society
wnky.com

August 8th Emancipation Day Celebration

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. – In Western Kentucky and Tennessee, August 8th is celebrated as Emancipation Day. In Russellville, the collection of old houses are known as the SEEK Museum, helps to throw a weekend long celebration to commemorate slaves gaining their freedom. This is one of many communal freedom celebrations in the country.
RUSSELLVILLE, KY
WBKO

Portion of 31-W Bypass to close for infrastructure repairs

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A BGMU contractor will be replacing aged infrastructure on Hwy US 31W the week of Aug. 15. All lanes of the Bypass will be closed from Broadway Avenue to East 13th Avenue starting Monday, August 15 at 6 a.m. This closure will last through the...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
KISS 106

Two Hidden Underground Rivers Flow Through This Cave in Kentucky

Kentucky really is full of all kinds of gorgeous destinations, and many are within a fairly short driving distance. This place is absolutely a must-see!. Hidden River Cave is located in Horse Cave, Kentucky. It isn't too far from Mammoth Cave and is located outside of Bowling Green. It's about a 2.5-hour drive from Evansville, so not too far at all! The reason for the name Hidden River Cave? Because inside the cave there are two rivers that run below the ground. Wild right? You can see these two rivers and a whole lot more at Hidden River Cave.
HORSE CAVE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Banks#Food Prices#Soup Kitchen
WBKO

Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Lisa Booker

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This week’s Hometown Hero is brought to you by Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers. It is often said you don’t know what someone might be going through, unless you walk a mile in their shoes. Lisa Booker is trying to set the example...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

BGMU sends crews to eastern Kentucky for restoration help

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Bowling Green Municipal Utilities crews left this morning to provide restoration assistance in Letcher County following the eastern Kentucky floods. A total of two crews are volunteering, including six water employees and one safety employee. BGMU will be assisting Letcher County Water and Sewer District over the next several days.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wcluradio.com

Armed burglar forced at gunpoint from N. Jackson Hwy. home Sunday evening

GLASGOW — Police responded to a burglary in progress along North Jackson Highway Sunday evening and later found the suspected burglar at a local convenience store. Officers were notified of the incident and responded to 2190 N. Jackson Highway at 9:53 p.m., according to police records. Dispatch notified police that the homeowner had an armed person at gunpoint. The suspect was later identified as 27-year-old Michael B. Groce.
GLASGOW, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Gas Price
wnky.com

Bowling Green man arrested following K-9 alert to drugs

WARREN COUNTY, Ky. – The Warren County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on several charges after a K-9 alerted authorities to drugs. On Friday around 1:07 a.m., authorities conducted a traffic stop where a K-9 alerted to the odor of a narcotic coming from the vehicle during a free air sniff around the vehicle, according to WCSO.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wkdzradio.com

Tractor-Trailer Fire Temporarily Blocks Pennyrile Parkway (w/VIDEO)

A tractor-trailer fire on Pennyrile Parkway temporarily blocked the southbound lanes of traffic Monday afternoon. Christian County emergency personnel say a tractor-trailer located 3 miles north of the Crofton exit led to the southbound lanes being temporarily blocked. The truck was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived just before...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
wvih.com

Butler County Teacher Arrested

A teacher in Butler County was arrested on a sexual abuse charge and is now on leave from the school district. According to court records, a warrant for 36 year-old Steven R. McLean’s arrest was issued on August 2 and served the following day. He will be arraigned on Tuesday, August 9.
BUTLER COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Warren Co. K9 Officer alerts deputy to drugs, leading to arrest

WARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A man was arrested on multiple drug charges over the weekend after a K9 alerted deputies to the drugs. On Friday around 1 a.m., Warren County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop. The deputy’s K9 Kilo alerted to the odor of a narcotic coming from the vehicle during a free air sniff around the vehicle.
WARREN COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

Barren County High School holds Empowering Female Athletes event

GLASGOW, Ky. – Today, Barren County High School hosted an Empowering Female Athletes event. Female middle and high school students from Glasgow and Caverna were invited to learn about how Title IX has affected their academic and sports careers. This year is the 50th anniversary of Title IX, which...
BARREN COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

Weldon Tennis Tournament held in Bowling Green over the weekend

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Weldon Tennis Tournament was held at Michael Buchanon Park over the weekend, here in Bowling Green. This was the 94th year the tournament has been played and Bowling Green’s Jack Lancaster was the singles winner. Lancaster and Zach White won doubles, beating Jose...
BOWLING GREEN, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy