The Salvation Army discusses inflation’s effects on food banks

wnky.com
Bosnian sisters open dream BG business 30 years after Srebrenica massacre
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Since the Bosnian Genocide in the early 1990s, Bowling Green has served as a place of refuge for thousands of Bosnian citizens – a dark stain for many of Bowling Green’s large Bosnian population. Many of those immigrants’ children have now grown up...
WBKO
Lost River Cave continues to grapple with suds problem
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Lost River Cave has seen nearly three weeks of suds washing up into the cave’s river system. The suds began to first appear July 19 of this year and have continued to occur at seemingly random times throughout the cave system. Some of the...
wnky.com
Prevent mosquito breeding grounds during humid seasons
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Mosquitoes can lay hundreds of eggs in less than an inch of water…here are some ways to avoid feeling itchy. The city and county sprays for mosquitoes every season from the right of way. If someone’s property is too far away for that to help them, there...
wnky.com
Four generations of family work at Howard’s Cycling
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-It’s a staple in town for anyone who loves to bike….Howard’s Cycling & Fitness has been around for 85 years. Howard Cox built the building by hand using old pallets and repurposed wood. “I would assume it took him a couple years but then he...
wnky.com
Warren RECC and local companies launch supply caravan to Eastern Kentucky
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Over the weekend, the Warren RECC and other local companies sent multiple supply trucks to Eastern Kentucky to help with flood relief. The trucks were full of all kinds of supplies, from water bottles to generators and gas cans. Fruit of the Loom even donated articles of clothing.
wnky.com
August 8th Emancipation Day Celebration
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. – In Western Kentucky and Tennessee, August 8th is celebrated as Emancipation Day. In Russellville, the collection of old houses are known as the SEEK Museum, helps to throw a weekend long celebration to commemorate slaves gaining their freedom. This is one of many communal freedom celebrations in the country.
WBKO
Portion of 31-W Bypass to close for infrastructure repairs
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A BGMU contractor will be replacing aged infrastructure on Hwy US 31W the week of Aug. 15. All lanes of the Bypass will be closed from Broadway Avenue to East 13th Avenue starting Monday, August 15 at 6 a.m. This closure will last through the...
Two Hidden Underground Rivers Flow Through This Cave in Kentucky
Kentucky really is full of all kinds of gorgeous destinations, and many are within a fairly short driving distance. This place is absolutely a must-see!. Hidden River Cave is located in Horse Cave, Kentucky. It isn't too far from Mammoth Cave and is located outside of Bowling Green. It's about a 2.5-hour drive from Evansville, so not too far at all! The reason for the name Hidden River Cave? Because inside the cave there are two rivers that run below the ground. Wild right? You can see these two rivers and a whole lot more at Hidden River Cave.
wnky.com
WKU police searching for man in connection with theft
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The WKU Police Department says it needs the public’s help in identifying the person above in reference to a theft. Please call 270-745-2548 or 270-745-COPS with any tips. Callers may remain anonymous.
WBKO
Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Lisa Booker
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This week’s Hometown Hero is brought to you by Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers. It is often said you don’t know what someone might be going through, unless you walk a mile in their shoes. Lisa Booker is trying to set the example...
wnky.com
BGMU sends crews to eastern Kentucky for restoration help
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Bowling Green Municipal Utilities crews left this morning to provide restoration assistance in Letcher County following the eastern Kentucky floods. A total of two crews are volunteering, including six water employees and one safety employee. BGMU will be assisting Letcher County Water and Sewer District over the next several days.
wcluradio.com
Armed burglar forced at gunpoint from N. Jackson Hwy. home Sunday evening
GLASGOW — Police responded to a burglary in progress along North Jackson Highway Sunday evening and later found the suspected burglar at a local convenience store. Officers were notified of the incident and responded to 2190 N. Jackson Highway at 9:53 p.m., according to police records. Dispatch notified police that the homeowner had an armed person at gunpoint. The suspect was later identified as 27-year-old Michael B. Groce.
wnky.com
Bowling Green man arrested following K-9 alert to drugs
WARREN COUNTY, Ky. – The Warren County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on several charges after a K-9 alerted authorities to drugs. On Friday around 1:07 a.m., authorities conducted a traffic stop where a K-9 alerted to the odor of a narcotic coming from the vehicle during a free air sniff around the vehicle, according to WCSO.
k105.com
Morgantown woman takes vehicle on test drive, doesn’t return, arrested in another county
A Morgantown woman has been arrested after being accused of stealing a vehicle she was taking on a test drive. According to Morgantown Police Chief Giles Taylor, on Monday, Kimberly White, 54, asked employees of Parkway Auto Sales, at 1774 South Main Street in Morgantown, to take a vehicle on a test drive. She then failed to return with the vehicle.
wkdzradio.com
Tractor-Trailer Fire Temporarily Blocks Pennyrile Parkway (w/VIDEO)
A tractor-trailer fire on Pennyrile Parkway temporarily blocked the southbound lanes of traffic Monday afternoon. Christian County emergency personnel say a tractor-trailer located 3 miles north of the Crofton exit led to the southbound lanes being temporarily blocked. The truck was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived just before...
wvih.com
Butler County Teacher Arrested
A teacher in Butler County was arrested on a sexual abuse charge and is now on leave from the school district. According to court records, a warrant for 36 year-old Steven R. McLean’s arrest was issued on August 2 and served the following day. He will be arraigned on Tuesday, August 9.
WBKO
Warren Co. K9 Officer alerts deputy to drugs, leading to arrest
WARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A man was arrested on multiple drug charges over the weekend after a K9 alerted deputies to the drugs. On Friday around 1 a.m., Warren County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop. The deputy’s K9 Kilo alerted to the odor of a narcotic coming from the vehicle during a free air sniff around the vehicle.
WBKO
One man is arrested, another on the run, after a burglary in Logan County
LEWISBURG, Ky. (WBKO) - The Logan County Sheriff’s Office arrested Joshua Taylor at 8:35 a.m. Monday August 8, 2022, charging him with first degree burglary of a home on Deerlick Road in Lewisburg on August 1, 2022. Taylor is also charged with 4th degree assault and criminal mischief. He’s...
wnky.com
Barren County High School holds Empowering Female Athletes event
GLASGOW, Ky. – Today, Barren County High School hosted an Empowering Female Athletes event. Female middle and high school students from Glasgow and Caverna were invited to learn about how Title IX has affected their academic and sports careers. This year is the 50th anniversary of Title IX, which...
wnky.com
Weldon Tennis Tournament held in Bowling Green over the weekend
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Weldon Tennis Tournament was held at Michael Buchanon Park over the weekend, here in Bowling Green. This was the 94th year the tournament has been played and Bowling Green’s Jack Lancaster was the singles winner. Lancaster and Zach White won doubles, beating Jose...
