International Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame Induction Dinner Set For Later This Month

For his “last match,” Ric Flair would team with Andrade El Idolo to take on and defeat the team of Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal. The in-law duo would win the nearly thirty-minute bout after Flair could pick up the pin for his team. Not too long after his last match, Flair now seems to be getting involved in wrestling again, this time as a manager that isn’t afraid to get physical during the matches.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO