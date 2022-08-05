ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

BGMU sends crews to eastern Kentucky for restoration help

By WNKY Staff
wnky.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wnky.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBOY 12 News

Eat Texas Roadhouse Tuesday to help Kentucky flood victims

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The recent floods in Kentucky have led Kentuckians, as well as residents of surrounding states to help the community pick up the pieces and recover. On Tuesday, one restaurant chain is doing its part to provide aid to the relief efforts. Texas Roadhouse plans to donate 100% of its profits on […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
WBKO

Lost River Cave continues to grapple with suds problem

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Lost River Cave has seen nearly three weeks of suds washing up into the cave’s river system. The suds began to first appear July 19 of this year and have continued to occur at seemingly random times throughout the cave system. Some of the...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bowling Green, KY
State
Kentucky State
Letcher County, KY
Government
Bowling Green, KY
Government
County
Letcher County, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
harlanenterprise.net

Harlan City Fire Department responds to floods

Harlan County escaped the worst of the recent flooding that has caused massive destruction throughout southeast Kentucky. This left many of Harlan County’s emergency responders with the option to head to neighboring areas to assist those dealing with the worst of the flooding. Harlan City Fire Department Assistant Chief...
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

August 8th Emancipation Day Celebration

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. – In Western Kentucky and Tennessee, August 8th is celebrated as Emancipation Day. In Russellville, the collection of old houses are known as the SEEK Museum, helps to throw a weekend long celebration to commemorate slaves gaining their freedom. This is one of many communal freedom celebrations in the country.
RUSSELLVILLE, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Gardner
wymt.com

Letcher County churches adapting to flood damage

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Churches in Eastern Kentucky are gathering in unusual spots after the flooding damaged a lot of worship structures. For Cornerstone Church in Whitesburg, they adapted by setting up under a Cajun Navy tent outside of their damaged building. Their pastor, Frank Holbrook, wanted to act as swift as possible.
LETCHER COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Portion of 31-W Bypass to close for infrastructure repairs

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A BGMU contractor will be replacing aged infrastructure on Hwy US 31W the week of Aug. 15. All lanes of the Bypass will be closed from Broadway Avenue to East 13th Avenue starting Monday, August 15 at 6 a.m. This closure will last through the...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wevv.com

City of Providence donates ambulance to Letcher County

The City of Providence, Kentucky has donated one of the their ambulances to Letcher County in Eastern Kentucky, an area that has been hit particularly hard by flooding. City of Providence donates ambulance to Letcher County. The City of Providence, Kentucky has donated one of the their ambulances to Letcher...
LETCHER COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eastern Kentucky#Infrastructure
kentuckytoday.com

Knott Central football player falls ill, dies after helping with flood cleanup

JEFF, Ky. (KT) - A Knott Central High School football player is being remembered for his kindness to others and love for Jesus after a tragic turn. Aaron “Mick” Crawford was helping victims of the southeastern Kentucky flooding for three days last week when he became ill. He passed away Friday at UK Hospital, four days after becoming sick, according to his mother, Ronda Crawford.
KISS 106

Two Hidden Underground Rivers Flow Through This Cave in Kentucky

Kentucky really is full of all kinds of gorgeous destinations, and many are within a fairly short driving distance. This place is absolutely a must-see!. Hidden River Cave is located in Horse Cave, Kentucky. It isn't too far from Mammoth Cave and is located outside of Bowling Green. It's about a 2.5-hour drive from Evansville, so not too far at all! The reason for the name Hidden River Cave? Because inside the cave there are two rivers that run below the ground. Wild right? You can see these two rivers and a whole lot more at Hidden River Cave.
HORSE CAVE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
wnky.com

Weldon Tennis Tournament held in Bowling Green over the weekend

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Weldon Tennis Tournament was held at Michael Buchanon Park over the weekend, here in Bowling Green. This was the 94th year the tournament has been played and Bowling Green’s Jack Lancaster was the singles winner. Lancaster and Zach White won doubles, beating Jose...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Bowling Green man arrested following K-9 alert to drugs

WARREN COUNTY, Ky. – The Warren County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on several charges after a K-9 alerted authorities to drugs. On Friday around 1:07 a.m., authorities conducted a traffic stop where a K-9 alerted to the odor of a narcotic coming from the vehicle during a free air sniff around the vehicle, according to WCSO.
BOWLING GREEN, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy