BGMU sends crews to eastern Kentucky for restoration help

Eat Texas Roadhouse Tuesday to help Kentucky flood victims
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The recent floods in Kentucky have led Kentuckians, as well as residents of surrounding states to help the community pick up the pieces and recover. On Tuesday, one restaurant chain is doing its part to provide aid to the relief efforts. Texas Roadhouse plans to donate 100% of its profits on […]
The Daily South
Jennifer Garner Brings Aid to Eastern Kentucky During Tour Of Flood-Ravaged Communities
Jennifer Garner paused work on a movie over the weekend to help the rural eastern Kentucky communities devastated by recent flash floods. The actress, who is a trustee with a charity organization called Save the Children, joined Today correspondent Cynthia McFadden for a tour of an elementary school in Perry County that was declared a "total loss."
wnky.com
Warren RECC and local companies launch supply caravan to Eastern Kentucky
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Over the weekend, the Warren RECC and other local companies sent multiple supply trucks to Eastern Kentucky to help with flood relief. The trucks were full of all kinds of supplies, from water bottles to generators and gas cans. Fruit of the Loom even donated articles of clothing.
WBKO
Lost River Cave continues to grapple with suds problem
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Lost River Cave has seen nearly three weeks of suds washing up into the cave’s river system. The suds began to first appear July 19 of this year and have continued to occur at seemingly random times throughout the cave system. Some of the...
harlanenterprise.net
Harlan City Fire Department responds to floods
Harlan County escaped the worst of the recent flooding that has caused massive destruction throughout southeast Kentucky. This left many of Harlan County’s emergency responders with the option to head to neighboring areas to assist those dealing with the worst of the flooding. Harlan City Fire Department Assistant Chief...
wchstv.com
Troopers release names of two people still missing from eastern Kentucky flooding
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — Officials have released the names of two people still missing following historic flooding in eastern Kentucky. Vanessa Baker, 60, and Nancy Cundiff, 29, both of the Lost Creek community in Breathitt County, have been unaccounted for since the devastating flooding on July 28, according to a news release from Kentucky State Police.
WTVF
'Horrifying': Video shows family vehicles swept away by Kentucky floodwaters
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. — Sunday marked Wanda Sue Miller's first day back at work since last month's flooding in Eastern Kentucky. "It was just a horrifying experience," Miller said. "I've never seen nothing like that in my life." Miller spoke via Zoom Sunday after she and her husband posted...
wnky.com
August 8th Emancipation Day Celebration
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. – In Western Kentucky and Tennessee, August 8th is celebrated as Emancipation Day. In Russellville, the collection of old houses are known as the SEEK Museum, helps to throw a weekend long celebration to commemorate slaves gaining their freedom. This is one of many communal freedom celebrations in the country.
wymt.com
Letcher County churches adapting to flood damage
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Churches in Eastern Kentucky are gathering in unusual spots after the flooding damaged a lot of worship structures. For Cornerstone Church in Whitesburg, they adapted by setting up under a Cajun Navy tent outside of their damaged building. Their pastor, Frank Holbrook, wanted to act as swift as possible.
spectrumnews1.com
'It’s just heartbreaking': Flood victims salvage what they can in Perry County
HAZARD, Ky. — For so many families along Troublesome Creek in Perry County, life will never be the same. More than a week after deadly flooding swept away homes and belongings in eastern Kentucky, an immense amount of work remains. What You Need To Know. More than a week...
WBKO
Portion of 31-W Bypass to close for infrastructure repairs
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A BGMU contractor will be replacing aged infrastructure on Hwy US 31W the week of Aug. 15. All lanes of the Bypass will be closed from Broadway Avenue to East 13th Avenue starting Monday, August 15 at 6 a.m. This closure will last through the...
wevv.com
City of Providence donates ambulance to Letcher County
The City of Providence, Kentucky has donated one of the their ambulances to Letcher County in Eastern Kentucky, an area that has been hit particularly hard by flooding. City of Providence donates ambulance to Letcher County. The City of Providence, Kentucky has donated one of the their ambulances to Letcher...
spectrumnews1.com
When their driveway washed away, a pulley system became a Perry County family’s lifeline
KRYPTON, Ky. — A major part of the recovery process in eastern Kentucky will be repairing roads that have left some stranded. Hundreds of roads and bridges were destroyed by flooding and mudslides in eastern Kentucky. When the creek surged past Led and Kathy McIntosh’s home the night of...
kentuckytoday.com
Knott Central football player falls ill, dies after helping with flood cleanup
JEFF, Ky. (KT) - A Knott Central High School football player is being remembered for his kindness to others and love for Jesus after a tragic turn. Aaron “Mick” Crawford was helping victims of the southeastern Kentucky flooding for three days last week when he became ill. He passed away Friday at UK Hospital, four days after becoming sick, according to his mother, Ronda Crawford.
Search, rescue efforts end after eastern Kentucky flooding
The search and rescue effort to locate people stranded or injured by the devastating Eastern Kentucky flooding has concluded, Governor Beshear said Thursday.
Two Hidden Underground Rivers Flow Through This Cave in Kentucky
Kentucky really is full of all kinds of gorgeous destinations, and many are within a fairly short driving distance. This place is absolutely a must-see!. Hidden River Cave is located in Horse Cave, Kentucky. It isn't too far from Mammoth Cave and is located outside of Bowling Green. It's about a 2.5-hour drive from Evansville, so not too far at all! The reason for the name Hidden River Cave? Because inside the cave there are two rivers that run below the ground. Wild right? You can see these two rivers and a whole lot more at Hidden River Cave.
wnky.com
Weldon Tennis Tournament held in Bowling Green over the weekend
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Weldon Tennis Tournament was held at Michael Buchanon Park over the weekend, here in Bowling Green. This was the 94th year the tournament has been played and Bowling Green’s Jack Lancaster was the singles winner. Lancaster and Zach White won doubles, beating Jose...
wnky.com
WKU police searching for man in connection with theft
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The WKU Police Department says it needs the public’s help in identifying the person above in reference to a theft. Please call 270-745-2548 or 270-745-COPS with any tips. Callers may remain anonymous.
‘We’re tough people’: Kentucky flood victims share their experiences
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WJHL) – Even though it’s been a week since flooding devasted eastern Kentucky, the terror of the flood is a memory many will never forget. “My son hollered, ‘Mom get out, get out now,’ and by the time I walked out it was just going over the porch and everything it almost […]
wnky.com
Bowling Green man arrested following K-9 alert to drugs
WARREN COUNTY, Ky. – The Warren County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on several charges after a K-9 alerted authorities to drugs. On Friday around 1:07 a.m., authorities conducted a traffic stop where a K-9 alerted to the odor of a narcotic coming from the vehicle during a free air sniff around the vehicle, according to WCSO.
