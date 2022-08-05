Caribbean American Heritage Festival to happen in downtown Orlando this month

Read on www.orlandoweekly.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Disney Still Requiring Masks In One Location?Flour, Eggs and YeastOrlando, FL
Manatees Galore at Blue Spring State Park in FloridaThe Planking TravelerOrange City, FL
3 Amazing Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
Related
orlandoweekly.com
Rapper Action Bronson rolls into Orlando's House of Blues in September
No sleep til Orlando? Rapper Action Bronson recently wrapped a European tour with Earl Sweatshirt and Alchemist, and now he's heading out again on his own domestic headlining jaunt this month where he'll hit the City Beautiful in early September. The MC-chef-television personality triple threat (we'll belatedly add in author...
WDW News Today
Curfew Added For Guests Under 21 at Universal CityWalk Orlando After Recent Fight & Evacuation
CityWalk at Universal Orlando Resort is implementing some new rules after the entire shopping, dining, and entertainment area was completely evacuated due to a fight and resulting shooting scare. This curfew policy will affect guests under 21 years of age on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays effective immediately. Guests under 21...
orlandoweekly.com
Jakob Dylan brings his Wallflowers to Orlando in October
One of rock music's most famous scions, Jakob Dylan, is bringing his Wallflowers back to Orlando this fall. Originally assembled by Dylan in 1989, the Wallflowers have been Dylan's go-to creative outlet all the decades hence. The Wallflowers are going to be out on the road most of August, September and October, airing songs from last year's Exit Wounds album.
Bad Bunny Is In Florida & The Menu At His New Miami Restaurant Just Dropped
Bad Bunny returned to Florida this weekend after making history at his Orlando show in March. While he was in the Central region, his new restaurant welcomed some customers for a food tasting. It's called Gekkō and it will open to the public this month, though some patrons have already...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
attractionsmagazine.com
Discovery Cove offers free $50 gift cards with single-day admission
For a limited time, guests visiting Discovery Cove in Orlando, Fla. will receive a complimentary $50 gift card with each single-day park admission purchase, for use through March 9, 2023. Orlando’s all-inclusive, luxury tropical oasis features white sand beaches, animal encounters, the chance to hand-feed birds in free-flight aviaries, snorkeling...
fox13news.com
Universal Orlando adds weekend curfew for kids at CityWalk following July fight amongst teens
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Universal Orlando Resort has implemented a weekend curfew at CityWalk – the resort's shopping and entertainment district – for kids and teenagers. The new curfew requires guests under 18 to leave CityWalk once the theme parks close at 9 p.m. unless they are accompanied by an adult, staying at a Universal hotel, or seeing a movie at Cinemark.
meetingstoday.com
The No. 1 Meeting Destination in the Country Continues to Go Above and Beyond
Orlando remains on top of Cvent’s list of Top 10 Meeting Destinations in the U.S. for many reasons: easy accessibility to Orlando International Airport (MCO), the award-winning Orange County Convention Center (OCCC), a vast collection of branded hotels offering more than 7,600 hotel rooms within a mile of the OCCC, and an array of entertainment options including theme parks, live music, speakeasies and much more.
Manatees Galore at Blue Spring State Park in Florida
On my recent trip to Florida, I was grateful to find this gem of a state park about an hour north of Orlando in Orange City. Thanks to my hotel points, I had booked a free hotel in Deland, Florida, which was only 15 minutes away from the park. I was hoping to find a spring that wouldn't be too crowded where I could just explore and relax for the morning. The park opened at 8:00 am, and I arrived shortly after, around 8:15. I was surprised to see a line of about 20 cars already at the entrance gate waiting to get in. Apparently, it didn't matter whether you visit during the week or the weekend, this park is popular!
IN THIS ARTICLE
orlandoweekly.com
Grammy Award Winner Helping F.I.R.S.T. Institute Students Soar to New Heights
Tony Mardini is the new Director of Career Development at F.I.R.S.T. Institute. Before Tony took on this role at F.I.R.S.T., he spent years developing his craft as an audio professional. In the lifespan of his career, Tony has held the titles of In-house Engineer at Darkchild Entertainment and Engineer/Producer/Songwriter at Gloria and Emilio Estefan’s production company, Estefan Enterprises. Tony has also worked for both the NBC Sports and Golf Channels as an audio mixer for live and pre-recorded broadcasts. Mardini’s success has continued throughout the years, gaining him Multi-Platinum awards, BMI Songwriter awards, a Suncoast Emmy Award, Promax Award, nine Latin Grammy Nominations, and two Latin Grammy wins.
fox35orlando.com
Orlando resort day passes: the fun amenities you can access without breaking the bank
ORLANDO, Fla. - Need a daycation? Cool down by the pool at one of the many resorts Orlando has to offer. The best part? You can enjoy the resort amenities without breaking the bank. All you need is a day pass and some start as low as $10, according to...
centralfloridalifestyle.com
Playa Pizza is Now Open!
On Aug. 3, community members participated in the grand opening celebration of Playa Pizza. Located in Horizon West, Playa Pizza is a New York-style pizza spot with a beachy twist. Playa Pizza Origin Story. Stephen Facella, owner and founder was furloughed from Orlando’s hospitality industry during the COVID-19 pandemic. So,...
Disney World Has a New Dinner and a Show Offering
Orlando is never low on options for entertainment, and now there is one more great offering for patrons. Dinner and a show is a great way to make the most of dinner time and get much needed downtime and still be entertained (and entertaining) at the same time. Universal Orlando...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
click orlando
Shops could be removed from Colonial Plaza, replaced by multifamily housing, plans show
ORLANDO, Fla. – A development proposal from Kimco Realty could mean more housing for Orlando residents — but fewer retail shops nearby. Kimco Realty acquired Colonial Plaza last year. Now, it’s planning to make some changes that could impact shoppers. [TRENDING: Florida gas prices continue to fall,...
fox35orlando.com
PHOTOS: Bad Bunny performs at Camping World Stadium in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. - There was only one place to be on Friday night and that was at Camping World Stadium as Bad Bunny performed for a packed crowd. Roads around the stadium were shut down around 2:30 p.m. – hours before the concert as massive crowds of fans were anticipated for the show.
mommypoppins.com
Swim Classes In Orlando: Swim Lessons for Babies, Toddlers, and Kids
Water is everywhere in Central Florida, from lakes to backyard pools to theme parks, so it's important that Orlando kids learn to be safe in the water early with swim lessons. Swim classes in Orlando can be fun, too! Many parents opt for private swim lessons in their own pool or a community pool, but there's also many effective and fun swim schools near Orlando for children as young as six months old. Focus on safety first, then find out if your little swimmers are up for fun or competition with these local Orlando swim lessons.
I moved to Brooklyn after living in Orlando for most of my life. Here are 5 things that surprised me since relocating.
Insider's reporter lived in Florida for over two decades, so she experienced a culture shock when she moved to Brooklyn, New York.
orlandoweekly.com
Everyone we saw at Bad Bunny's show at Camping World Stadium
Bad Bunny came to Orlando over the weekend and Orlando came out for Bad Bunny. The reggaeton star packed the stadium full of eager fans, who literally stood on their seats as he played his deep catalog of hits. Take a look at what and who we saw at the show, his second in Orlando this year.
fox35orlando.com
Bad Bunny concert at Camping World Stadium: Road closures in Orlando you need to know
ORLANDO, Fla. - Music superstar Bad Bunny will be in concert at Camping World Stadium on Friday night and officials are shutting down several roads in the afternoon to prepare for it. If you plan to drive there, parking lots open at 3 p.m. There will also be a free...
3 great pizza places in Florida
Photo by Food Photographer phototastyfood.ru on Unsplash. If you happen to live in Florida or you love going to Florida on holiday and you love eating pizza, then you are in the right place because today we are going to talk about three amazing pizza spots in Florida that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy some tasty pizza. Once you taste the kind of pizza they serve at these places, you'll want to keep going back for more. That's because no matter how you prefer your pizza and what kind of toppings you like, you will absolutely find something for your liking at these pizza spots. But don't take my word for it. Go and try them out yourself and then come back and tell us which one you liked more. Here are the three amazing pizza places in Florida to visit next time you are in the area:
Comments / 0