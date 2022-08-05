ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Caribbean American Heritage Festival to happen in downtown Orlando this month

By Matthew Moyer, More
orlandoweekly.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.orlandoweekly.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
orlandoweekly.com

Rapper Action Bronson rolls into Orlando's House of Blues in September

No sleep til Orlando? Rapper Action Bronson recently wrapped a European tour with Earl Sweatshirt and Alchemist, and now he's heading out again on his own domestic headlining jaunt this month where he'll hit the City Beautiful in early September. The MC-chef-television personality triple threat (we'll belatedly add in author...
ORLANDO, FL
orlandoweekly.com

Jakob Dylan brings his Wallflowers to Orlando in October

One of rock music's most famous scions, Jakob Dylan, is bringing his Wallflowers back to Orlando this fall. Originally assembled by Dylan in 1989, the Wallflowers have been Dylan's go-to creative outlet all the decades hence. The Wallflowers are going to be out on the road most of August, September and October, airing songs from last year's Exit Wounds album.
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Society
Orlando, FL
Society
Orlando, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
attractionsmagazine.com

Discovery Cove offers free $50 gift cards with single-day admission

For a limited time, guests visiting Discovery Cove in Orlando, Fla. will receive a complimentary $50 gift card with each single-day park admission purchase, for use through March 9, 2023. Orlando’s all-inclusive, luxury tropical oasis features white sand beaches, animal encounters, the chance to hand-feed birds in free-flight aviaries, snorkeling...
ORLANDO, FL
fox13news.com

Universal Orlando adds weekend curfew for kids at CityWalk following July fight amongst teens

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Universal Orlando Resort has implemented a weekend curfew at CityWalk – the resort's shopping and entertainment district – for kids and teenagers. The new curfew requires guests under 18 to leave CityWalk once the theme parks close at 9 p.m. unless they are accompanied by an adult, staying at a Universal hotel, or seeing a movie at Cinemark.
ORLANDO, FL
meetingstoday.com

The No. 1 Meeting Destination in the Country Continues to Go Above and Beyond

Orlando remains on top of Cvent’s list of Top 10 Meeting Destinations in the U.S. for many reasons: easy accessibility to Orlando International Airport (MCO), the award-winning Orange County Convention Center (OCCC), a vast collection of branded hotels offering more than 7,600 hotel rooms within a mile of the OCCC, and an array of entertainment options including theme parks, live music, speakeasies and much more.
ORLANDO, FL
The Planking Traveler

Manatees Galore at Blue Spring State Park in Florida

On my recent trip to Florida, I was grateful to find this gem of a state park about an hour north of Orlando in Orange City. Thanks to my hotel points, I had booked a free hotel in Deland, Florida, which was only 15 minutes away from the park. I was hoping to find a spring that wouldn't be too crowded where I could just explore and relax for the morning. The park opened at 8:00 am, and I arrived shortly after, around 8:15. I was surprised to see a line of about 20 cars already at the entrance gate waiting to get in. Apparently, it didn't matter whether you visit during the week or the weekend, this park is popular!
ORANGE CITY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Localevent#Local Life#Art#Downtown Orlando#Alcoholic Beverages#Central Florida#Caribbean American#Trinidadian#Guyanese#Jamaican#Haitian
orlandoweekly.com

Grammy Award Winner Helping F.I.R.S.T. Institute Students Soar to New Heights

Tony Mardini is the new Director of Career Development at F.I.R.S.T. Institute. Before Tony took on this role at F.I.R.S.T., he spent years developing his craft as an audio professional. In the lifespan of his career, Tony has held the titles of In-house Engineer at Darkchild Entertainment and Engineer/Producer/Songwriter at Gloria and Emilio Estefan’s production company, Estefan Enterprises. Tony has also worked for both the NBC Sports and Golf Channels as an audio mixer for live and pre-recorded broadcasts. Mardini’s success has continued throughout the years, gaining him Multi-Platinum awards, BMI Songwriter awards, a Suncoast Emmy Award, Promax Award, nine Latin Grammy Nominations, and two Latin Grammy wins.
ORLANDO, FL
centralfloridalifestyle.com

Playa Pizza is Now Open!

On Aug. 3, community members participated in the grand opening celebration of Playa Pizza. Located in Horizon West, Playa Pizza is a New York-style pizza spot with a beachy twist. Playa Pizza Origin Story. Stephen Facella, owner and founder was furloughed from Orlando’s hospitality industry during the COVID-19 pandemic. So,...
ORLANDO, FL
TheStreet

Disney World Has a New Dinner and a Show Offering

Orlando is never low on options for entertainment, and now there is one more great offering for patrons. Dinner and a show is a great way to make the most of dinner time and get much needed downtime and still be entertained (and entertaining) at the same time. Universal Orlando...
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Drinks
fox35orlando.com

PHOTOS: Bad Bunny performs at Camping World Stadium in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - There was only one place to be on Friday night and that was at Camping World Stadium as Bad Bunny performed for a packed crowd. Roads around the stadium were shut down around 2:30 p.m. – hours before the concert as massive crowds of fans were anticipated for the show.
ORLANDO, FL
mommypoppins.com

Swim Classes In Orlando: Swim Lessons for Babies, Toddlers, and Kids

Water is everywhere in Central Florida, from lakes to backyard pools to theme parks, so it's important that Orlando kids learn to be safe in the water early with swim lessons. Swim classes in Orlando can be fun, too! Many parents opt for private swim lessons in their own pool or a community pool, but there's also many effective and fun swim schools near Orlando for children as young as six months old. Focus on safety first, then find out if your little swimmers are up for fun or competition with these local Orlando swim lessons.
ORLANDO, FL
orlandoweekly.com

Everyone we saw at Bad Bunny's show at Camping World Stadium

Bad Bunny came to Orlando over the weekend and Orlando came out for Bad Bunny. The reggaeton star packed the stadium full of eager fans, who literally stood on their seats as he played his deep catalog of hits. Take a look at what and who we saw at the show, his second in Orlando this year.
ORLANDO, FL
Alina Andras

3 great pizza places in Florida

Photo by Food Photographer phototastyfood.ru on Unsplash. If you happen to live in Florida or you love going to Florida on holiday and you love eating pizza, then you are in the right place because today we are going to talk about three amazing pizza spots in Florida that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy some tasty pizza. Once you taste the kind of pizza they serve at these places, you'll want to keep going back for more. That's because no matter how you prefer your pizza and what kind of toppings you like, you will absolutely find something for your liking at these pizza spots. But don't take my word for it. Go and try them out yourself and then come back and tell us which one you liked more. Here are the three amazing pizza places in Florida to visit next time you are in the area:
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy