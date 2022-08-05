Colin Norton fires Mercer Tour record with 63 at Arbor Hills

Read on www.mlive.com
Related
MLive.com
East Grand Rapids beats Mother Nature in first practice under new coach
EAST GRAND RAPIDS – East Grand Rapids’ football season was minutes old Monday morning when first-year coach Josh Shattuck called an audible. Practice opened for high school teams across Michigan, and with the threat of thunderstorms in the area, Shattuck instructed the Pioneers to head to EGR Middle School’s gymnasium to begin workout No. 1.
Saginaw Heritage ready to build off playoff season, despite move to South
SAGINAW, MI – When Traverse City Central and Traverse City West joined the Saginaw Valley League, the dominoes started to fall. And they fell right on the Heritage football team.
MLive.com
New Clarkston football coach Justin Pintar not trying to ‘reinvent the wheel’
CLARKSTON -- At 38 years old, Justin Pintar still gets that eager and antsy feeling a child experiences when going to bed on Christmas Eve. For Pintar, however, he experienced that feeling on a Sunday night in early August -- the eve of official high school football practice in Michigan. Ready to officially begin his first season as head coach for the Clarkston Wolves, Pintar did not fall asleep as soon as he hoped.
Former stars shine again in alumni charity game featuring three local schools
HOLLAND — Nostalgia was in the air at the Dutch Dome on Sunday afternoon, as graduates from several local high schools gathered for alumni basketball games to benefit Holland High School's athletic department. More: Alumni take the court once more during charity game ...
Comments / 0