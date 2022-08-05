Portage teen in critical condition after falling off hood of moving vehicle

Read on wwmt.com
WWMT
Large fire shuts down Miller Road in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Miller Road is closed between Emerald Drive and Millcork Street due to a large fire, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. A heavy police presence was seen blocking the roadway as crews worked to contain the fire. Crews arrived at the Best Way Disposal...
WWMT
Man accused of reckless driving with baby in car, girlfriend on hood faces charge
PORTAGE, Mich. — A Kalamazoo man who police said drove around Portage with his girlfriend clinging to the hood of his car faced a judge Monday. Donald Gaddie Jr., 20, was charged with reckless driving causing serious impairment of body function. The couple's one-year-old child was in the car...
WWMT
Portage woman who fell off moving car not expected to survive
PORTAGE. Mich. — A woman is fighting for her life after she was critically injured after she fell from the hood of a moving car on Friday. The 18-year-old Portage woman fell off the vehicle as the car headed southbound on Oakland Drive near Centre Avenue around 10:15 a.m., according to the Portage Department of Public Safety.
WWMT
Sentencing continues for Virginia semi-truck driver in crash with MSP trooper
PAW PAW, Mich. — Last month, Michigan State Police Trooper Cole Knaup said he's lucky to be alive after a semi truck plowed into his squad car on Interstate 94 in April. The sentencing hearing for Easton Norby-Vardac, 24, was underway in July before technical issues forced a judge to delay the hearing in Van Buren County Circuit Court.
WWMT
Clothes dryer sparks fire at Kalamazoo home, residents evacuate safely
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A faulty clothes dryer started a fire at a Kalamazoo home on Sunday afternoon, officials said. Firefighters responded to a structure fire in 1000 block of E. Vine Street around 1:15 p.m., according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. Summer Camp: Great Lakes Burn Camp...
WWMT
South Haven community spreads beach safety awareness after more drownings
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — Community members in South Haven are spreading awareness about beach safety after two more people drowned on Monday. Bystanders pulled two unresponsive adults from the waters of South Beach in South Haven early Monday afternoon before first responders arrived, said the South Haven Police Department. Members of South Haven Area Emergency Services (SHAES) and police tended to the two people before taking them to Bronson South Haven Hospital. .
WWMT
11 year old dies in Constantine Township crash
CONSTANTINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An 11 year old dies after a car crashes into the SUV she was riding in Sunday afternoon. The fatal crash happened around 2:45 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Klett Road and Quaker Street, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Department. A 49-year-old...
WWMT
Plainwell youth football coach fired, South Haven plane crash & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Fire erupts outside of Kalamazoo Planned Parenthood. The shrill of a fire alarm and the smell of smoke filled the air surrounding Kalamazoo's Planned Parenthood Sunday. A fire erupted outside of the healthcare clinic on...
WWMT
Two women hospitalized following shooting at Kalamazoo party
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 27-year-old woman and a 19-year-old woman are in the hospital after being shot in Kalamazoo on Sunday morning. Kalamazoo Police arrived at the 500 block of Lulu St. around 3:15 a.m. and located one victim with a gunshot wound. A second victim arrived at a local hospital a short time later, according to police. Both women are in stable condition and their injuries are non-life threatening, said police.
WWMT
2 confirmed drowned off South Haven beach
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich, — Two people have died after drowning at a South Haven beach, according to South Haven police. The two victims, a man from Novi and a woman from the St. Clair Shores area, were pulled from Lake Michigan Monday afternoon after being seen going underwater near a buoy.
WWMT
Man dies after single car crash in Allegan County
ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — A 30-year-old man died in a car crash in Allegan county Saturday. Around 5:12 p.m., Allegan county sheriff deputies, Michigan State police and Plainwell public safety officers responded to a call of an accident in Martin township. When police arrived on scene they found a...
WWMT
Man stabbed at Portage motel, teen in custody
PORTAGE, Mich. — A man was stabbed at a motel in Portage on Saturday evening, according to the Portage Department of Public Safety. First responders were called to the Airport Inn around 5:00 p.m. for a stabbing, investigators said. Domestic Dispute: Portage teen in critical condition after falling off...
WWMT
Grand Rapids Police Chief praises officers who took action to save man's life
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man now lives to see another day after the quick thinking of two Grand Rapids Police Officers. Video released Monday by GRPD shows Officers Andrew Smith and Laura Saxton escorting a victim who had been shot to the hospital themselves rather than waiting for an ambulance.
WWMT
Whitmer says work to replace Benton Harbor lead service lines is ahead of schedule
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says the project to replace Benton Harbor's lead service lines is more than 80% complete, which is ahead of schedule. Whitmer made the announcement Sunday afternoon while visiting Pearl Street in Benton Harbor, where she talked with residents about the water crisis plaguing the city.
WWMT
Motorcycle crashes on the rise, bikers raise awareness for safety
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Data from Michigan State Police showed motorcycle crashes and fatalities were on the rise. Overall, Michigan traffic fatalities had reached a 16-year high. According to the data, motorcyclist fatalities increased 9% from 2020 to 2021. Motorcycle crash: Suspected drunk driver paralyzes Kalamazoo officer in crash. On...
WWMT
Calhoun County installs Narcan vending machine amid rising opioid death rates
CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — Calhoun County implemented an innovative strategy to combat the opioid epidemic. The county installed a vending machine full of opioid overdose kits. Inside the kit was two doses of Narcan nasal spray with instructions for how to administer it. It also included gloves, a rescue...
WWMT
Confirmed blue-green algae bloom in Allegan County lake, water activities discouraged
ALLEGAN, Mich. — It has been confirmed there is harmful blue-green algae bloom in Swan Lake, according to the Allegan County Health Department. People and pets should avoid water-related activities where the bloom is visible until it dissipates, according to ACHD. The notification was received from the Michigan Department...
WWMT
Checker Car Club of America hosts its 100th anniversary convention
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — You may have seen over a dozen checker cars driving around downtown Kalamazoo over the past few days. The Checker Car Club of America hosted its 100th anniversary convention in Kalamazoo. The convention started Wednesday with Saturday being its last day. Rare checker cars can also...
WWMT
Abortion ban law will shut down South Bend clinic in September
Starting September 15th, abortion will be illegal in Indiana, except for just a few scenarios. The new law will require abortion clinics to shut down. In addition to abortions, Whole Woman's Health offers counseling, emergency contraceptives, and ultrasounds. Because they offer more than abortion procedures, the new Indiana law allows...
