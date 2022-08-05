Kentucky resident cleaning up home devastated in flood she recently purchased

Read on spectrumnews1.com
wymt.com
Families in Breathitt County continue to clean up following floods in Eastern Kentucky
JACKSON, Ky. (WKYT) -It’s been a long couple of weeks for the people in Eastern Kentucky. People in Breathitt County still have a lot to clean up. Furniture, clothes, and other appliances sit outside some homes as they await pickup. Iris Vanheest and Chris Stamper are just two of...
spectrumnews1.com
Biden, first lady evaluate 'heartbreaking' flood damage in Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Flying in to see the devastation in person, President Biden and the first lady flew in Monday to the Bluegrass Airport to survey the damages in Southeastern Kentucky. What You Need To Know. President Biden and the first lady flew in Monday to Kentucky. Biden and...
spectrumnews1.com
‘It’ll come back:’ After five feet of water, Letcher County man looks to rebuild
MILLSTONE, Ky. — When the north fork of the Kentucky River took over Buddy Young’s Millstone neighborhood in Letcher County last week, it filled his home with five feet of water. “Everybody says, you know, ‘It comes fast,’ and it did,” said Young. “We didn’t have any time...
q95fm.net
The Old JCPenny’s in Hazard, Kentucky Transformed into Huge Donation Center for Flood Relief
Several members of the community have helped to transform the old J.C. Penney’s in Hazard into a one-stop shop for flood victims to establish a more long-term drop-off and pickup site for flood relief donations. In as little as 24 hours, the old J.C. Penney’s building was turned into...
wkyufm.org
In remote eastern Kentucky, neighbors help where no one else will
Over the past week, Havanna Thacker has transformed a historic high school in Carr Creek, Kentucky into a supply depot. While her mother whips up trays of food in a tiny cafeteria, she stocks the gym with supplies that people bring by the carload. In the afternoon, she’ll deliver it...
wymt.com
Pike County non-profit animal rescue recovering following floods, loses one rescue animal
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - 3-Mile Creek Farms is a non-profit animal rescue in the small Dorton community of Pike County that is devoted to unwanted, abused, and neglected farm animals. Following massive flooding across the region in late July, the farm saw extensive damage. “It was a scary, scary...
My Clallam County
'Dire situation': Kayaker who helped in Kentucky flood rescues on difficult recovery ahead
(NEW YORK) — Once he saw how much water had risen in the creek by his home in eastern Kentucky, “I knew we were in trouble,” Larry Adams said. His fears were warranted — the region suffered historic flooding late last month that left dozens dead and hundreds displaced after their homes were swept away or buried in debris. A yearslong recovery is expected as communities begin to clean up, and officials have warned more victims may be recovered.
spectrumnews1.com
When their driveway washed away, a pulley system became a Perry County family’s lifeline
KRYPTON, Ky. — A major part of the recovery process in eastern Kentucky will be repairing roads that have left some stranded. Hundreds of roads and bridges were destroyed by flooding and mudslides in eastern Kentucky. When the creek surged past Led and Kathy McIntosh’s home the night of...
Isom IGA owner, employees get $20,000 donation from central Kentucky Priest
A lot of repairs still need to be made at this Isom IGA, but the Christon family says that this $20,000 donation is a step in the right direction.
The Daily South
Jennifer Garner Brings Aid to Eastern Kentucky During Tour Of Flood-Ravaged Communities
Jennifer Garner paused work on a movie over the weekend to help the rural eastern Kentucky communities devastated by recent flash floods. The actress, who is a trustee with a charity organization called Save the Children, joined Today correspondent Cynthia McFadden for a tour of an elementary school in Perry County that was declared a "total loss."
WTVF
'Horrifying': Video shows family vehicles swept away by Kentucky floodwaters
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. — Sunday marked Wanda Sue Miller's first day back at work since last month's flooding in Eastern Kentucky. "It was just a horrifying experience," Miller said. "I've never seen nothing like that in my life." Miller spoke via Zoom Sunday after she and her husband posted...
lakercountry.com
Whitesburg radio station reacts to EKY flooding
Whitesburg in Letcher County in eastern Kentucky was another one of the hard hit communities by flooding in late July with at least three confirmed deaths as of last report. WJRS NEWS talked with Beth Wright, the general sales manager at WXKQ 103.9 FM in Whitesburg about an issue the local radio station is dealing with while trying to keep the public there informed…
wymt.com
Perry County family shares story of escaping flood
CHAVIES, Ky. (WYMT) - It was the early morning of Thursday, July 28th, when flood water was rising in the home of Henry Johnson, his girlfriend Jennifer Ritchie and her mother Mary Combs. “That’s when I realized it was coming up past the door,” said Johnson. “We were gonna be...
wchstv.com
Troopers release names of two people still missing from eastern Kentucky flooding
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — Officials have released the names of two people still missing following historic flooding in eastern Kentucky. Vanessa Baker, 60, and Nancy Cundiff, 29, both of the Lost Creek community in Breathitt County, have been unaccounted for since the devastating flooding on July 28, according to a news release from Kentucky State Police.
spectrumnews1.com
'It’s just heartbreaking': Flood victims salvage what they can in Perry County
HAZARD, Ky. — For so many families along Troublesome Creek in Perry County, life will never be the same. More than a week after deadly flooding swept away homes and belongings in eastern Kentucky, an immense amount of work remains. What You Need To Know. More than a week...
wymt.com
High water in Jackson Co. causes further concerns with more rain likely to come
JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Jackson County Emergency Management says the rapidly rising waters throughout the county threatened to flood several homes and businesses, and led to multiple rescue calls. Brody Keck is the deputy director and says the severe flash flooding they saw Saturday morning had some citizens fearing...
WIS-TV
National Guard airlifts 150-plus residents to safety during deadly Kentucky floods
PERRY COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - Aircrews from the Tennessee National Guard rescued multiple flood victims over a four-day period in July following record rainfall in Kentucky. WSMV reports the rain overwhelmed the North Fork River and the Kentucky River in rural Eastern Kentucky, where UH-60L Blackhawk helicopters from the...
NBC News
Biden responds to his low approval ratings while visiting Kentucky flood damage
President Biden stopped to answer questions from the press before departing Lexington, Ky. after meeting with Gov. Andy Beshear (D-Ky.) and families affected by flash flooding. Aug. 8, 2022.
Kingsport Times-News
Relief sought for Kentucky flood victims, livestock
BIG STONE GAP — Two organizations are seeking donations to help human and animal victims of the flooding in southeast Kentucky. Mountain Empire Community College is seeking donations of supplies for a Monday trip to Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College.
Pandemic hobby becomes lifesaver during Kentucky flooding
When the flood hit eastern Kentucky, everyone did what they could to help their families and neighbors, but one man took his pandemic hobby and used it to save lives.
