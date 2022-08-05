Kentucky resident cleaning up home devastated in flood she recently purchased

(NEW YORK) — Once he saw how much water had risen in the creek by his home in eastern Kentucky, “I knew we were in trouble,” Larry Adams said. His fears were warranted — the region suffered historic flooding late last month that left dozens dead and hundreds displaced after their homes were swept away or buried in debris. A yearslong recovery is expected as communities begin to clean up, and officials have warned more victims may be recovered.

