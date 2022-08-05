Read on www.cbs19.tv
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Updates on the status of the $1 million donation at the Re-opening this Friday at the Texas African American MuseumTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Internet goes wild after fans of the Jetsons say George Joesph Jetson will supposedly be born on July 31, 2022Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Tour Tyler Texas sales tax holiday this weekend August 5 - 7, 2022 on clothing, diapers, backpacks, school suppliesTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
National Avocado Day In 2022, it is celebrated on July 31stTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
29-year-old Smith County Deputy Lorenzo Bustos was tragically killed in the line of dutyTour Tyler TexasSmith County, TX
Related
KLTV
Witness to Morris Street shooting in Tyler tells what neighbors saw
Mayor Frank Serrato said he's “relieved for the citizens, myself, the council members, because there is unity here." He also made a personal announcement. A motorcyclist collided with a nursing home transportation bus at the intersection of Judson Road and Dellwood Drive in Longview. Law enforcement say the motorcyclist ran a red light before crashing into the bus.
KLTV
Owner of dilapidated Tyler home cited for fire
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A citation was given to a Tyler homeowner after their abandoned, nearly-dilapidated house burned Monday afternoon. Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks confirmed that no one was injured by the fire but that it was going to take “a lot of water” to fully extinguish the fire which broke out in the 3300 block of Farm to Market Road 850.
KLTV
Witness tells what neighbors heard during fatal Tyler shooting
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - One person has died after a shooting Monday afternoon on W. Morris Street in Tyler. According to Tyler police, they responded at 3:14 p.m. to a shooting in the 900 block of W. Morris Street. Police said upon arrival one victim was found in the street...
KLTV
1 person shot on West Morris Street in Tyler
A motorcyclist collided with a nursing home transportation bus at the intersection of Judson Road and Dellwood Drive in Longview. Law enforcement say the motorcyclist ran a red light before crashing into the bus. Shelby County Sheriff’s Office asking for help identifying funeral home burglary suspects. Updated: 5 hours...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bowie County Lieutenant to lose one eye after being shot in face
BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Bowie County lieutenant and veteran of the U.S. Marines is reported to “lose his left eye and possibly be blind in his right eye” after being shot in the face during a traffic stop. Lieutenant Scott Lillis, according to a GoFundMe benefitting his family, pulled over what he thought […]
Official: 1 victim has died from the shootout in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — Tyler Police Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh has confirmed one victim has died from their injures relating to the shootout earlier. Tyler police are investigating a shooting at the 900 block of West Morris after receiving a 911 call at 3:14 p.m. Erbaugh confirmed this was...
These 17 Texas Boys, Including 1 From Tyler Went Missing In July
Take a close look at these teenagers and let's try to locate them so they can be reunited with their parents. Now as summer begins to wind down and the new school year gets ready to begin, parents of these Texas teenage boys should be taking them to two-a-day practices, marching band practice, or at least taking them to purchase new school supplies and clothes for the new school year, but unfortunately, that's not the case.
KLTV
Alba man accused in Tyler stabbing death
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler Police arrested an Alba man accused of murder after a victim was stabbed Sunday around 5 a.m. Chance Archer James Hull, 22, has been booked into the Smith County Jail on a charge for murder, a 1st degree felony. Bond has been set at $500,000.
RELATED PEOPLE
Alba man accused of fatal stabbing in Tyler arrested
TYLER, Texas — A 22-year-old man has been charged with murder after police say he fatally stabbed another man at a Tyler residence following a physical altercation over the weekend. Chance Hull, of Alba, was booked into the Smith County Jail Sunday on the murder charge on a $500,000...
Officials identify man, 17 year-old killed in rollover wreck off Toll 49
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Two people are dead after a rollover wreck off Toll 49. Officials were called to the scene of an accident Monday at 12:12 p.m. off Toll 49, approximately five miles south of Lindale. A 2009 Peterbilt 340 rolled over one and a half times coming to a rest on its top. […]
KLTV
WebXtra: Longview Fire responds to two suspicious incidents
A motorcyclist collided with a nursing home transportation bus at the intersection of Judson Road and Dellwood Drive in Longview. Law enforcement say the motorcyclist ran a red light before crashing into the bus. |. According to Andy Erbaugh, Public Information Officer with the Tyler Police Department, the shooting happened...
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital News for 8/8
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs Business News. Sulphur Springs, Texas, August 8, 2022 – CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs has ONE mission: To Extend the Healing Ministry of Jesus Christ. Back to School. Are you going through the checklist of things to take...
IN THIS ARTICLE
2 dead after crash on Toll 49, 110 in Smith County
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — The driver and passenger of an 18-wheeler are dead after a rollover wreck at the intersection of Toll 49 and State Highway 110 Monday afternoon. A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper on scene said the 18-wheeler was driving at an unsafe speed coming from the Noonday area toward a job site just after noon.
KTAL
Harrison County Sheriff’s office offer to add residents homes to patrol route while you’re on vacation
MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – In a recent Facebook post, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office highlights a unique way they are offering to serve their community. ‘Vacation Watch Request’ is a service provided for the residents of Harrison County. Going on vacation? Simply fill out a Vacation Watch Request form and your address will be added to an extra patrol list.
Alba man arrested, charged with murder after stabbing in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — An Alba man was arrested for allegedly stabbing a man around 5 a.m. on Sunday in Tyler. Chance Hull, 22, of Alba, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, according to police and his bond was set at $500,000. Police were called to the 1900 block of south Sneed Avenue regarding […]
inforney.com
Man on probation for death of Marshall firefighter faces court for violations
JEFFERSON — A man on probation for the 2017 Memorial Day weekend death of his cousin, a former Marshall firefighter, was given a second chance Thursday after violating at least four conditions of his probation as well as catching three new offenses involving alcohol. The defendant, Sandy Duncan of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fallen Smith County deputy remembered at funeral service
Multiple law enforcement agencies from across Texas joined family and friends Friday at Green Acres Baptist Church to honor and remember a fallen Smith County sheriff’s deputy. Lorenzo Bustos, 29, was killed in the line of duty on July 29 after Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith said he was...
KLTV
Motorcyclist injured in 2-vehicle collision in Longview
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A motorcyclist collided with a nursing home transportation bus at the intersection of Judson Road and Dellwood Drive in Longview. Law enforcement say the motorcyclist ran a red light before crashing into the bus.
Missing Smith County teen found dead in nearby pool
(UPDATE) — Kaegan Wright, the Smith County teen who went missing Saturday afternoon, was located later in the evening and appeared to have drowned in a nearby pool. At approximately 7 p.m. on Saturday, Smith County deputies responded to a drowning call in the 15500 block of CR 314. Upon their arrival, they were informed […]
1 dead, 1 injured in East Texas head-on collision
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead and another was injured following a head-on collision in Henderson County. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, around 6 p.m. on Monday, troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Farm-to-Market Road 315, just south of Chandler. The preliminary investigation...
CBS19
Tyler, TX
15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Tyler local newshttps://www.cbs19.tv/
Comments / 0