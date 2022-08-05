ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

KLTV

Witness to Morris Street shooting in Tyler tells what neighbors saw

Mayor Frank Serrato said he's "relieved for the citizens, myself, the council members, because there is unity here." He also made a personal announcement.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Owner of dilapidated Tyler home cited for fire

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A citation was given to a Tyler homeowner after their abandoned, nearly-dilapidated house burned Monday afternoon. Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks confirmed that no one was injured by the fire but that it was going to take “a lot of water” to fully extinguish the fire which broke out in the 3300 block of Farm to Market Road 850.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Witness tells what neighbors heard during fatal Tyler shooting

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - One person has died after a shooting Monday afternoon on W. Morris Street in Tyler. According to Tyler police, they responded at 3:14 p.m. to a shooting in the 900 block of W. Morris Street. Police said upon arrival one victim was found in the street...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

1 person shot on West Morris Street in Tyler

Shelby County Sheriff's Office asking for help identifying funeral home burglary suspects.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Official: 1 victim has died from the shootout in Tyler

TYLER, Texas — Tyler Police Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh has confirmed one victim has died from their injures relating to the shootout earlier. Tyler police are investigating a shooting at the 900 block of West Morris after receiving a 911 call at 3:14 p.m. Erbaugh confirmed this was...
TYLER, TX
Classic Rock Q107

These 17 Texas Boys, Including 1 From Tyler Went Missing In July

Take a close look at these teenagers and let's try to locate them so they can be reunited with their parents. Now as summer begins to wind down and the new school year gets ready to begin, parents of these Texas teenage boys should be taking them to two-a-day practices, marching band practice, or at least taking them to purchase new school supplies and clothes for the new school year, but unfortunately, that's not the case.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Alba man accused in Tyler stabbing death

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler Police arrested an Alba man accused of murder after a victim was stabbed Sunday around 5 a.m. Chance Archer James Hull, 22, has been booked into the Smith County Jail on a charge for murder, a 1st degree felony. Bond has been set at $500,000.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Alba man accused of fatal stabbing in Tyler arrested

TYLER, Texas — A 22-year-old man has been charged with murder after police say he fatally stabbed another man at a Tyler residence following a physical altercation over the weekend. Chance Hull, of Alba, was booked into the Smith County Jail Sunday on the murder charge on a $500,000...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

WebXtra: Longview Fire responds to two suspicious incidents

A motorcyclist collided with a nursing home transportation bus at the intersection of Judson Road and Dellwood Drive in Longview. Law enforcement say the motorcyclist ran a red light before crashing into the bus. |. According to Andy Erbaugh, Public Information Officer with the Tyler Police Department, the shooting happened...
LONGVIEW, TX
CBS19

2 dead after crash on Toll 49, 110 in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — The driver and passenger of an 18-wheeler are dead after a rollover wreck at the intersection of Toll 49 and State Highway 110 Monday afternoon. A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper on scene said the 18-wheeler was driving at an unsafe speed coming from the Noonday area toward a job site just after noon.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KTAL

Harrison County Sheriff’s office offer to add residents homes to patrol route while you’re on vacation

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – In a recent Facebook post, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office highlights a unique way they are offering to serve their community. ‘Vacation Watch Request’ is a service provided for the residents of Harrison County. Going on vacation? Simply fill out a Vacation Watch Request form and your address will be added to an extra patrol list.
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Missing Smith County teen found dead in nearby pool

(UPDATE) — Kaegan Wright, the Smith County teen who went missing Saturday afternoon, was located later in the evening and appeared to have drowned in a nearby pool. At approximately 7 p.m. on Saturday, Smith County deputies responded to a drowning call in the 15500 block of CR 314. Upon their arrival, they were informed […]
SMITH COUNTY, TX
CBS19

1 dead, 1 injured in East Texas head-on collision

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead and another was injured following a head-on collision in Henderson County. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, around 6 p.m. on Monday, troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Farm-to-Market Road 315, just south of Chandler. The preliminary investigation...
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
CBS19

