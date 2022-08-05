Trainer for the visually impaired contends ‘The Villages not pedestrian friendly’

Read on www.villages-news.com
Do you believe something haunts Mud Lake in Ocala National Forest?Evie M.Ocala, FL
No One Reported This Little Girl Missing Until 41 Years After She VanishedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColeman, FL
Florida Woman Busted Preying On Minor Victims For SexCops And CrimeInverness, FL
The Top Springs in Florida, According to Southern LivingL. CaneFlorida State
Get Away from the Parks and Spend a Day at Showcase of CitrusDebbie CentenoClermont, FL
ucf.edu
Family, Love of Horses Bonds Sister-Physicians Training in Ocala
As youngsters, Valerie and Irma Vazquez were raised on a horse farm in Puerto Rico, were champion equestrians and shared a mutual interest in medicine. Today, the sister-physicians are training to become surgeons at HCA Florida Ocala Hospital, in the center of Florida’s horse country. Irma Vazquez is a...
ocala-news.com
Ocala resident says seniors are being overlooked
I am piggybacking off a letter I just read about removing taxes from seniors. Yes, as a senior who has worked since age 14, I truly feel (as many others do) that senior citizens are left to fend for themselves. We have paved the way for the upcoming generation, yet...
villages-news.com
PWAC agrees to spend nearly $200,000 for shade structure at recreation center
The Project Wide Advisory Committee has agreed to spend nearly $200,000 for a shade structure at a recreation center in The Villages. PWAC approved a negotiated bid of $198,995 for the concrete-based, wood-frame covered shade pavilion to be constructed at Rohan Recreation Center. Director of Recreation John Rohan, for whom...
Ocala event commemorates National Stop on Red Week
Since 2018, 910 drivers have run red lights and caused crashes reported in Marion County. Of those crashes, 63 resulted in a death or severe injury. That’s more than one death a month for the past four years. Residents are invited to join local officials for a Stop on...
villages-news.com
It’s not the responsibility of the homeowners in The Villages
The residents had no say in putting up the tower and windmill, why should they be held responsible of maintaining it or replacing it? That makes no sense!
villages-news.com
Villager clarifies she’s not in trouble over mermaid but in violation for ‘co-mingling colors’
A resident of The Villages has clarified she’s been called to a public hearing this week not over her mermaid mural but for “co-mingling colors.”. The home of Erin Kellett at 1012 Aloha Way in the Village of Orange Blossom Gardens will be the subject of a public hearing slated to take place during the 3:30 p.m. Wednesday meeting of the Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors. The meeting will be at Savannah Center.
leesburg-news.com
Homeless man in Lexus arrested at Rogers Park in Leesburg
A homeless man in a Lexus was arrested in the wee hours Thursday morning at Rogers Park in Leesburg. Andre Ricardo Topey, 34, was sitting behind the wheel of the Lexus with the driver’s side door open as a Leesburg police officer was patrolling the park, which had closed at 10 p.m. As the officer approached Topey, he slammed the door and refused to open it.
‘Trying to be a good citizen’: Woman fined $500 after taking lost dog to Lake County Animal Shelter
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A Lake County woman says she’s facing a $500 fine after she tried to rescue a dog. Hunter File says she was just trying to do the right thing when she was on her way to Publix on the fourth of July and saw a dog in the middle of the road.
villages-news.com
It’s wrong to charge residents for poorly built structures at Brownwood
Charging The Villages homeowners for these poorly constructed decorative fixtures is wrong on a couple of levels. 1) developers not accepting responsibility for the mistakes they made. 2)the water tower and windmill are not part of the infrastructure. If they are, the homeowners bond pays is supposed pay for infrastructure.
Do you believe something haunts Mud Lake in Ocala National Forest?
the stunning Ocala National Forest in North Central Florida by Ocala, FloridaMiosotis Jade on wikimedia commons Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 International licens.
Villages Daily Sun
Wildwood business makes a home for creatives
Jill’s Unique Creations is ever-evolving and is full of all things creative. At least that’s how Jill Goden, store owner, would describe her business. Goden started her business by teaching art to her community during the pandemic, then she started selling her art at Coleman Crossing. In 2021, she moved her shop to its current location in Wildwood, 819 S Main St., where it recently celebrated its first year as a gallery for around 15 artists at a time.
palmcoastobserver.com
Hammock Dunes dune repair project to stage at Jungle Hut Park
Flagler County officials want beachgoers to be aware that equipment and sand will be staged at Jungle Hut Park, beginning as early as August 10 for a Hammock Dunes Shoreline Management Committee dune repair project set to begin on August 15 and conclude by August 30. The Hammock Dunes Shoreline...
villages-news.com
PWAC members remain deeply divided on replacement of windmill and water tower
Project Wide Advisory Committee members remain deeply divided on the replacement of the windmill and water tower at Brownwood Paddock Square. PWAC members on Monday debated an attorney’s opinion regarding the controversial replacement of the ornamental structures demolished earlier this year prior to Hurricane Season they were deemed a public safety hazard.
villages-news.com
Frederick Richard Belanger
Frederick Richard Belanger (79) of Monkton, VT and Lady Lake, FL, passed away on July 31, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. A storyteller at heart, he was born in Barre, VT to Clyde and Cleora Belanger, and he lived a life rich with laughter, stories, and music. He was an avid traveler, a friend to all, and lived each day to its fullest, squeezing every ounce of goodness out of the minutes.
Villages Daily Sun
Eco-tours offer an immersive experience
While Florida may be best known for its theme parks, sunny beaches and citrus fruits, it also offers lush ecosystems for visitors and residents to explore. Potential explorers can participate in eco-tours in The Villages and surrounding area to learn more about the state’s plants and wildlife. “It’s a lot of fun and an enjoyable day,” said Lynda Feustel, a facilities manager for The Villages Recreation and Parks Department. The Friends of Lake Griffin State Park in Fruitland Park recently added three new eco-guides to its team of volunteers. Heather Murphy, Anne McIntyre and Audrey Wheeler completed their rescue training at the end of June and are available to guide kayakers through the Dead River Marsh and Lake Griffin.
villages-news.com
Harold R. Storey
Harold R. Storey, 100, a World War II naval aviator and retired airline pilot, died July 28, 2022 in Oxford, Fla. Born in Hickman Mills, Mo., Oct. 28, 1921 to Bert and Isabelle Storey, he served in the U.S. Navy from 1942 to 1947. Initially trained as a dive-bomber pilot, he was assigned to VRF-2, a squadron that ferried aircraft from production plants to the fleet. He flew almost every kind of airplane the Navy had.
villages-news.com
Drunk driving suspect arrested in parking lot at Waterfront Inn in The Villages
A drunk driving suspect was arrested in the parking lot at the Waterfront Inn in The Villages. A Sumter County sheriff’s deputy responded at about 2 p.m. Saturday to the hotel parking lot at Lake Sumter Landing to investigate a drunk driver complaint. The deputy found 29-year-old Kurt Stephan Simon Plaza of Leesburg leaning against a box truck. It appeared he had been drinking.
Manatees Galore at Blue Spring State Park in Florida
On my recent trip to Florida, I was grateful to find this gem of a state park about an hour north of Orlando in Orange City. Thanks to my hotel points, I had booked a free hotel in Deland, Florida, which was only 15 minutes away from the park. I was hoping to find a spring that wouldn't be too crowded where I could just explore and relax for the morning. The park opened at 8:00 am, and I arrived shortly after, around 8:15. I was surprised to see a line of about 20 cars already at the entrance gate waiting to get in. Apparently, it didn't matter whether you visit during the week or the weekend, this park is popular!
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing Downturn
It's no secret that the Florida housing market has had sharp price increases. Although as a whole Florida saw growth of about 24% year-over-year as of May 2022, some areas such much sharper increases. In fact, some areas saw so much growth that some experts called them "overvalued." According to data from Florida Atlantic University, Ft. Myers, Tampa, North Port, and Sarasota are some examples of these markets.
Citrus County Chronicle
0807 Chronicle week in review: Cockfighting ring busted, Rural King staying put, proposed turnpike corridors scrapped and Pudgee's says goodbye
Sheriff's office arrests seven in alleged cockfighting ring. Seven men were arrested Saturday, July 30, in connection to a Floral City cockfighting ring, a crime that’s illegal in all 50 states and a felony in Florida. What began as a noise complaint soon became apparent to arresting deputies as...
Comments / 6