High Temps Will Drop Nearly 40 Degrees in Billings on Saturday 8/5

Q2 Billings Area Weather: Longer sleeves and pant legs for Saturday
Cooler air digging in from the north teams up with moisture streaming in from the south for a cooler and wetter day on Saturday. Then the heat returns quickly.
Flooding severely changed Southern Montana rivers
Aside from the new channels in the river, there's also a long list of debris to keep an eye out for. And it's not just downed trees and boulders.
Portion of Stillwater River closed after exposed pipeline discovered
An exposed natural gas pipeline has created a dangerous obstacle in the river and is impeding floaters’ ability to safely negotiate around it.
Major Repairs Begin in Yellowstone to Address Flooding
According to a press release by Yellowstone National Park, major construction repairs began on Tuesday. The work will be done on damaged sections of the park’s Northeast Entrance Road near Cooke City/Silver Gate, Montana, with repairs on two areas estimated to be completed by Oct. 15 of this year.
Solid Waste picks up 100,000 pounds of debris in one day after storm
The City of Billings Solid Waste Division will continue its Saturday service for at least another two weeks after picking up 100,000 pounds of debris last Saturday after a large storm on July 24.
Montana Black Bear Gets Trapped in ‘Su-BEAR-Ru’ for Over 8 Hours
If you had to think of the most popular vehicle in Montana, you would probably lean towards an F-150 or Ram 1500. But, in all fairness, the vehicle of choice for many Montanans is a Subaru Outback. You cannot throw a rock in Missoula without hitting a Subaru. But, have you ever heard of a Su-Bear-Ru?
Pump failure forces early closure of South Park pool in Billings
As we head into another hot week here in the magic city, Billings pools will be packed. But families now have one fewer place to swim as the South Park Pool has unexpectedly closed for the season.
CodeRED warning system growing in Yellowstone County
The system called CodeRED has been up and running in for about 3.5 years, but some residents still don't know about it.
yourbigsky.com
Traffic Alert: Monday – City of Billings closing lanes on 24th St.
The City of Billings Public Works wants drivers in Billings to know about lane closures on part of 24th Street starting Monday. Monday, August 8th through Friday, August 12th, expect some delays on 24th Street West and Rosebud Drive. Chick-fil-A Water service tie-in work is requiring lane closures impacting southbound traffic at 24th St. and Rosebud Drive.
Highlights from the Magic City Blues Fest in Billings
If I had to sum up the night- we showed up for Whiskey Myers, and we stayed for King Solomon Hicks. What a lineup at Friday night's Magic City Blues Festival. The Magic City Blues Fest had a great lineup for Saturday as well. My wife and I were able to enjoy Friday night's lineup.
Bear break-ins continue in Red Lodge
The infamous bear burglar in Red Lodge has struck again this time breaking into the vehicle of Gary and Peggy Toombs.
Looking for a Party? Head Out to One of Montana’s 10 Drunkest Cities
In a list of the 10 drunkest cities in America, the top four cities are Green Bay, Eau Claire, Appleton, and Madison, all in Wisconsin. I thought it was interesting, however, number seven on that list is a Montana city. I needed to dig deeper and figure out which cities are the drunkest. I found a list from Road Snacks, and they ranked Montana's drunkest cities based on bars and pubs per capita, drunk tweets, and even divorce rate. Here are the results.
Traffic: Water Line Work To Cause Delays on 24th St W Billings
Today, the City of Billings Public Works Department announced traffic on 24th St W and Rosebud Drive will begin experiencing delays Monday, August 8th through Friday, August 12th. What work is being done?. The Public Works Department will be ripping up the road in order to provide water services to...
Outside Magazine Says this MT Campground is One of the Best in US
We're blessed with literally hundreds of campgrounds in Big Sky Country, spread across federal and state lands. With over 30,000,000 acres of public land in Montana (nearly 1/3 of the state), there are tons of choices when it comes to camping. Some are well-developed sites with RV pads and hookups. Most offer niceties such as toilets, picnic tables, drinking water, and fire rings, and there are countless areas where you can go boondocking and not run into another human for a week.
Fatal Motorcycle Wreck in Billings, Overland Ave Closed for Investigation
Billings Police are on the scene of another fatal motorcycle wreck that occurred just after noon today (Friday 8/5). According to the post on @BillingsPD via Twitter, a man lost control of his motorcycle and "collided with a tree" near the intersection of Overland Avenue and Peach Tree Road. According...
Don’t Miss the Party for Warrior Wishes Montana, Sat in Billings
Most of us in the Billings area are familiar with Warrior Wishes Montana, and the awesome things they do for our veterans and active service members around the state, but if this is the first time you've heard of the local non-profit, their mission statement is clear. Montana Veterans taking...
yourbigsky.com
No one found in drone search at Scheel’s recreational water area in Billings
It’s news as good as it gets; emergency crews searching for a suspected drowning victim in the water area behind Scheel’s in Billings didn’t find anyone. According to BPD Officer Matt Lennick, the call came in at 6:52 pm. An empty raft and keys were found abandoned in the water recreational pond behind Scheel’s on Billings West End.
Clean Up. Storm Debris Collection Days Begin Saturday in Billings
The strong thunderstorm that swept through Billings last weekend left a real mess for hundreds of homeowners in the Magic City. Some residents (like Bryce Turcotte, seen below with arborist Skylar Partin) were without power for days following the storm, which included significant hail in some areas of town. Flash flood water was flowing like a river on numerous streets around Billings, leaving motorists stranded and businesses flooded. Now that we've dried out this week, residents have been cleaning up debris from the storm.
KULR8
Airport Road reopens after BPD Crash Team completes investigation
BILLINGS, Mont. - People are being asked to look for an alternative route in the area of East Airport Rd. and N 27th St. A crash has Airport Rd. from the 27th St. roundabout closed to east Main St. the City of Billings said. The Billings Police Department reports there...
Retro and Rock n Roll T-Shirts Popular on Billings Store Shelves
Think about it. If I asked you to describe what someone wears in Bozeman or Missoula, I know right away what you will probably say. Or, how do people dress in Miles City? But Billings... we're a little bit of everything. Sure, there are plenty of puffy Northface vests and Berkinstocks in the Magic City, but you're just as likely to see someone in a Carhart jacket or a tank top.
