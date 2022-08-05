I-5 Cowlitz River Bridge begins bridge deck repairs on Monday

Effective: 2022-08-09 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-10 06:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of the above conditions can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Mt. Hood National Forest - West of Cascade Crest; Willamette National Forest SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS WITH ABUNDANT LIGHTNING EXPECTED TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT ALONG THE NORTH OREGON AND LANE COUNTY CASCADES RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TUESDAY TO 6 AM PDT WEDNESDAY FOR ABUNDANT LIGHTNING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 607 AND 608 * AFFECTED AREA...In Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 607 Mt. Hood National Forest West of Cascade Crest and Fire Weather Zone 608 Willamette National Forest. * THUNDERSTORMS...Scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop Tuesday afternoon and could persist through Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. Lightning activity level around 3 expected. * OUTFLOW WINDS...Outflow wind gusts near thunderstorms could approach 30 to 40 mph. * IMPACTS...Frequent lightning and critically dry fuels may result in numerous fire starts. Thunderstorm outflow winds may result in erratic fire spread.

