I-5 Cowlitz River Bridge begins bridge deck repairs on Monday

Chronicle
Collision Involving Semi-Truck Closes Right Lane of I-5 Near Centralia Monday Morning
The right lane of northbound I-5 was closed about 11:40 a.m. Monday just north of Centralia after a collision between a car and a semi-truck. The collision happened at milepost 86 near 216th Avenue SW, south of Great Wolf Lodge. Washington State Patrol trooper Robert Reyer said police are unsure...
KXRO.com
First free-standing tsunami vertical evacuation tower in US placed on Pacific County coast
Tokeland has a new tsunami evacuation tower, and it’s the first of its kind. Washington Emergency Management Division shared that this structure is the first free-standing tsunami vertical evacuation tower in the United States. Located in Tokeland and built by the Shoalwater Bay Indian Tribe, they used internal funds...
Forest Road Fixes Haven’t Caught Up With East County’s Tourism Boom
It is a chilly Thursday morning. Mist is coating the windshields outside the Tall Timber Restaurant and Lounge in Randle. Once a month, folks gather here for breakfast to advocate for the area’s large population of veterans. As the last sips of coffee are downed and everyone walks out...
clayconews.com
SWIMMER DIES FOLLOWING WATER RESCUE FROM A TRIBUTARY OF THE COLUMBIA RIVER IN OREGON
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR - The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office is reporting that just after 4:00 P.M., on Friday, July 29, 2022, Multnomah County sheriff’s deputies and firefighters from the Corbett and Gresham Fire Departments responded to the Sandy River near Dabney State Park for a report of a water rescue.
ncwlife.com
Kalama's Tidewater Drive waterline replacement project moves forward
KALAMA — After nearly three years of legal delays, the project to replace the waterline on Tidewater Drive moved forward Thursday, when the Kalama City Council approved purchasing five easements. The council approved a total of about $35,680 to pay for the easements along Tidewater Drive, south of the...
kptv.com
200-year-old tree explodes in Portland due to heat wave
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - During the seven-day heat wave in Portland, a huge branch of an oak tree broke and fell in the Eastmoreland neighborhood, taking down powerlines with it. It looks like the heat may have caused the tree to explode. The tree, estimated to be more than 200...
Channel 6000
Summertime thunderstorms possible as disturbance moves north
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Thunderstorms in the summer are few and far between in the Pacific Northwest — but the region may see one this week. Portland and the PNW spend most summer days dry. Nearly all systems that do provide some rain are cooler patterns that clip us from the northwest. The summertime pattern that brings in thunderstorms, well that typically pushes storms over the Cascades and across the high desert.
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Mt. Hood National Forest - West of Cascade Crest by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-09 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-10 06:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of the above conditions can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Mt. Hood National Forest - West of Cascade Crest; Willamette National Forest SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS WITH ABUNDANT LIGHTNING EXPECTED TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT ALONG THE NORTH OREGON AND LANE COUNTY CASCADES RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TUESDAY TO 6 AM PDT WEDNESDAY FOR ABUNDANT LIGHTNING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 607 AND 608 * AFFECTED AREA...In Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 607 Mt. Hood National Forest West of Cascade Crest and Fire Weather Zone 608 Willamette National Forest. * THUNDERSTORMS...Scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop Tuesday afternoon and could persist through Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. Lightning activity level around 3 expected. * OUTFLOW WINDS...Outflow wind gusts near thunderstorms could approach 30 to 40 mph. * IMPACTS...Frequent lightning and critically dry fuels may result in numerous fire starts. Thunderstorm outflow winds may result in erratic fire spread.
nbcrightnow.com
When should the Lewis and Clark Bridge close for repairs? Answer in this survey.
The Washington State Department of Transportation opened a public survey for drivers who cross the Lewis and Clark Bridge to help shape the construction timeline when it closes for repairs next year. The state will be closing the bridge to regular traffic for up to six days to replace expansion...
Car fire slows traffic on I-205 Southbound
A vehicle fire closed two lanes on I-205 Southbound on Monday morning.
Oregon, Washington wildfire roundup, August 6, 2022
The Pacific Northwest's 2022 wildfire season is not taking the weekend off, as dozens of fires of various sizes are still burning. This is a roundup of the biggest fires in the Pacific Northwest as of Saturday, August 6, 2022.
987thebull.com
Historic NE Portland Theater All But Destroyed In Fire
PORTLAND, Ore. — Fire nearly destroyed the historic Roseway Theater early Saturday morning. Crews were called to the building at Northeast 72nd and Sandy Blvd. around 5:45am. The floor began to collapse and fire began burning through the roof, forcing crews to evacuate and fight the flames from outside.
Unitus credit union to leave downtown Portland headquarters
Unitus Community Credit Union is leaving its headquarters in downtown Portland for Washington County as part of a new strategy it says will ease commuting and collaboration for employees who live outside of Portland. The plan to leave 1300 S.W. Sixth Ave., a building called Unitus Plaza since the credit...
pnwag.net
RHD Confirmed In Western Washington
The Washington state veterinarian, Dr. Amber Itle, has confirmed Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease in two rabbits in one house in Thurston County. This is the state's second confirmed detection of RHDV2 this year following a King County case in May. With two detections in two separate counties in Oregon recently, Itle said now is the time to increase biosecurity efforts.
Chronicle
Washington State Agriculture Officials Warn Against Rabbit Virus
OLYMPIA — Officials with the Washington State Department of Agriculture have confirmed the presence in the state of yet another highly infectious animal disease with the discovery of two cases of rabbit hemorrhagic disease virus type 2, also known as RHDV2, in a single household in Thurston County in late July.
Chronicle
Centralia Has Another New Dollar General Store
The Dollar General store located at 1417 Harrison Ave. in Centralia is now open for business, according to a news release from the company. It is located in the Fords Prairie neighborhood and is now the third Dollar General in Centralia and the eighth overall in Lewis County. The company...
PBOT bows to neighbors - blocks cars from 'Arleta Triangle'
The triangular intersection has been seen as neighbors to be helping shooters speed away -- now it shouldn'tAs part of their safety and livability campaign for Mt. Scott-Arleta, its neighbors have been lobbying the Portland Bureau of Transportation (PBOT) to close the diagonal street part of the "Arleta Triangle", at the intersection of S.E. 72nd Avenue and Woodstock Boulevard. "From May through June, Portland State University helped us survey neighbors about this idea," Mt. Scott-Arleta Neighborhood Association Chair Matchu Williams told THE BEE. "The project generated input from 190 respondents in five languages." The short street was seen as helping...
Cyclist, 24, dies when hit by Lincoln in Clark Co
A 24-year-old bicyclist died when a driver ran a red light and hit him on SR-503 in Clark County, the Washington State Patrol said Saturday night.
ncwlife.com
Housing shortage has spread across Pacific Northwest, new study shows
There simply aren't enough homes in the Seattle area. It's a long-standing problem here, as it is in other major coastal cities. But now, a new report finds that this problem has spread to parts of the country where, until recently, housing was more abundant and affordable, even in America's interior. And in the Northwest, it's not just an issue in the Seattle and Portland areas.
Rescue in Willamette River near Sellwood Bridge
The crash was not fatal, but it did leave a jet-skiier uncoscious in the river; he's recovering in a local hospitalOn Friday evening, July 1st, two people were enjoying the clear and warm weather by jet skiing near Sellwood Riverfront Park on the Willamette River. The idyll was interrupted when one of them ran into a sailboat. Central Precinct officers and Portland Fire and Rescue responded to the accident. The involved jet skier was conscious after the collision, but was taken to the hospital with "serious" injuries, according to PF&R. There is no further report on their condition due to federal privacy laws. The fire officials added the involved sailboat was "immobilized", and was towed to shore. No other injuries were reported. {loadposition sub-article-01}
