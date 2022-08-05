ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Villages, FL

Attorney’s memo states residents must fund replacement of windmill and water tower

By Meta Minton
villages-news.com
 3 days ago
Comments / 22

Walter
3d ago

The “numbered” districts have a “shared” responsibility for the upkeep of infrastructure? For who’s benefit, I know I derive no benefit this structure, and how old is it this it needs replacement? Brownward is not that old. Sounds to me like “we” need a better lawyer to represent us.

Freedom
3d ago

I don't live in the villages but I'm not far from them, surrounding communities think of the place as a cancer! but whomever paid for the DECORATIONS originally should continue to do so. Make them beneficial to the community and they might help!

we're all Americans
3d ago

you folks need to quit calling yourselfs villagers and start calling yourselfs SUKERS!!!!!!

