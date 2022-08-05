Read on www.villages-news.com
WATCH: Startled Horse Goes Buck Wild and Stomps Out Giant Gator
When an alligator wandered too close to a wild horse, it found out just how powerful the 1,200-pound creature’s hooves are. By nature, wild horses can be pretty territorial and skeptical of any other species that venture near the herd. So, it’s not all that surprising that a stallion used all of its might to let the gator know it wasn’t welcome. In the video, the black horse looked up from its grazing spot to see the giant reptile making its way through the grass. Not taking any chances, the stallion reared up and immediately began attacking the alligator, stomping it with all four hooves over and over.
Snakes On A Plane? Yes, Snake Head Discovered In Inflight Meal
A Turkish flight attendant found a snake head in their inflight lunch meal. The SunExpress cabin crew member recorded the horrific find and shared it online – prompting an immediate response from the airline. The incident comes after multiple complaints by the staff about receiving beetles and snails in their in-flight food. SunExpress – based in Turkey, and flies across Europe and the Mediterranean – said the state of food is “absolutely unacceptable…and a detailed investigation has been initiated on the subject.”
California man eats 17 ghost peppers in one minute for world record
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- A strong-stomached California man broke a Guinness World Record by wolfing down 17 ghost chili peppers in one minute. Gregory Foster, who previously broke a world record by finishing three Carolina reaper chili peppers in 8.72 seconds, added another title to his name by taking on the record for most Bhut Jolokia chili peppers -- also known as ghost peppers -- eaten in one minute.
