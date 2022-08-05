Launch a new career at AC Transit

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The COVID-19 pandemic changed a lot about our lives - how we dine out, how we shop, even how we vacation, but, it didn't change the need for public transportation.

As the Bay Area heads back to work and we're all feeling a pinch at the pump, AC Transit
is in demand now more than ever. And they're hiring!

AC Transit is recruiting the next generation of transit professionals.

"So, many companies call it hiring," said Robert Lyles, spokesman for AC Transit. "We call what's happening here, 'living your best life.' Despite the headlines that are shouting economic uncertainty, what AC Transit is shouting is that there is job security, economic viability, and a supportive environment to work. So no matter what career you choose, living your best life starts right here at the state of the art training and education center."

He went on to say, "For bus operators, your nine-week training begins in one of these classrooms. And forget about entrance exams, we don't require previous commercial driving experience and you don't pay a dime to train."

Here is what is necessary to become an AC Transit Bus Operator:

  • Must be 21+ to apply

  • 3 years of experience with a regular California Driver's License, operating a motor vehicle

  • 1 year customer service experience or experience interacting with the public

"I've been in the hospitality world for nine years, so coming over to AC Transit was definitely a big leap, and it was a good leap," said Danielle, a bus operator for AC Transit. "I feel supported because the training department here is awesome. The benefits, I tell everybody about it, they're just phenomenal."

AC Transit has allowed Danielle to grow and live out her childhood dreams

"One, because I've always wanted to be a Bus Operator," she said. "And two, because I love working in customer service."

"Whether you operate a 40-foot, 60-foot, or double decker bus, AC Transit sets the trend in behind-the-wheel training," says spokesman Robert Lyles. "Bottom line, our nationally recognized training program prepares you to pass the DMV skills test on the first try."

For Nathaniel, a newly hired Bus Operator, you might say that AC Transit is in the blood.

"Having a father that actually works at AC Transit, I know stability and also how to create a foundation for our family, so I want to be part of the family," he said. "My dad, I've seen him grow, so I wanted to follow in his footsteps and become a better person."

Unmatched health benefits, generous holiday and vacation schedules, and tuition assistance help advance your career.

"So with being AC Transit, I know they have also tuition reimbursement, so they helped me out with school," Nathaniel said.

For the technically inclined, Lyles has a message, "If that's you, living your best life starts right here as a Journey Level Mechanic, but 'mechanic' undervalues what you'll do here. We lead Northern California in the operation of zero emission buses. Every zero emission bus is reducing and ultimately helping to eliminate harmful greenhouse gases."

Here is what is necessary to become an AC Transit Journey Level Mechanic:

  • 4 years automotive experience

  • AC Transit will train you to become the technicians of the future

  • You do not need diesel or heavy duty mechanic experience

Adan, a Journey Level Mechanic for AC Transit, shares his career path.

"I started off at Speedy Oil Change doing smogs, moved over to a dealership," he said. "I wanted something a little more stable, so I put in an application. My favorite part is learning new things, especially with our zero emission buses coming in. I love knowing that I'm helping the environment."

AC Transit offers stability and competitive pay. According to Lyles, Journey Level Mechanics can earn nearly $42 an hour, and Bus Operators earn almost $35 and hour.

"Best of all, your salary starts the first day of training. And for Bus Operator recruitment, AC Transit is offering a $1,500 sign-on bonus."

Do you want to start living your best life? Visit actransit.org/careers .

For more information, follow AC Transit on social at:

