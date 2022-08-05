New Southern president details journey from White rural Iowa to key Black university

The Ponchatoula Kiwanis Club partnered with Sisters Serving Sisters for a back-to-school giveaway July 30 that attracted hundreds to the Kiwanis Log Cabin in Ponchatoula. Students were given new backpacks and then invited to fill the packs with a wide variety of items needed when the bell rings on the first day of school. Tangipahoa Parish public school start classes Aug. 11 for all seniors and juniors, Aug. 12 for sophomores and freshmen and all others returning Aug. 15.

PONCHATOULA, LA ・ 8 HOURS AGO