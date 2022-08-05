New Southern president details journey from White rural Iowa to key Black university

Read on www.theadvocate.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
theadvocate.com
30 students arrive for opening retreat for Brent Henley Youth Leadership Program
Thirty students from 14 high schools within Lafayette Parish convened at the Performance Center at Vermilionville on Monday for the first of nine sessions in the Brent Henley Youth Leadership Program. The students, who are all set to be juniors when the school year gets underway, were chosen out of...
theadvocate.com
Amid the excitement of a new school year, Baton Rouge area schools concerned about safety
Schools are reopening this week across Louisiana, with the usual excitement tempered this year following the murder of 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in neighboring Texas on the final day of school last year. The May 24 mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, is...
theadvocate.com
From armed guards to locked doors, school systems statewide are doubling down on security
Schools are reopening this week across Louisiana, with the usual excitement tempered this year following the murder of 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in neighboring Texas on the final day of school last year. The May 24 mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, is...
KNOE TV8
Tributes pour in after former Louisiana congressman Buddy Leach dies at 88
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Former Louisiana congressman and longtime state lawmaker Buddy Leach died Saturday (Aug. 6) in Baton Rouge at age 88, family members said. Tributes for the former chairman of the state’s Democratic Party began pouring in Sunday, including a statement from Gov. John Bel Edwards, who called Leach “a friend, a mentor and a true gentleman.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
theadvocate.com
New hires at Ochsner Baton Rouge, Neel-Schaffer, Stewart Title
--- Harold Mellieon Jr. has been named research assistant professor and academic coordinator for the Southern University Agricultural Research and Extension Center. Mellieon previously was department chair and program leader for agricultural sciences/animal sciences for the College of Agriculture, Family and Consumer Sciences at Southern. He earned a bachelor's degree...
theadvocate.com
MLK group investing in dream of graduates, schoolchildren
Derrick Gibson Jr. is a recent graduate, but he attended the Zachary MLK Committee Back-to-School Bash to receive a scholarship representative of an investment in the continued dream of college and a promising career. The Zachary MLK Committee first became known for the yearly vigil honoring Martin Luther King Jr....
theadvocate.com
Why is there a white pelican on Louisiana's flag instead of a brown one? Curious Louisiana answers.
Sometimes it's just a simple case of aesthetics: A white figure is easy to see on a blue background. The figure in this case, is a glowing white mother pelican tearing her breast to feed her young against a backdrop of blue on Louisiana's state flag. Gov. W.W. Heard specified the color scheme in 1912, when setting the flag's criteria.
theadvocate.com
Smiley: Boiled 'bean bags' were a mystery
Once upon a time Louisiana cooking methods were considered exotic:. Mike Boudreaux, of Bush, says, "In the early '60s my family and my aunt’s family took a vacation to Santa Rosa Island, where we rented a beachfront house. "This was before Florida’s panhandle became as popular for Louisianans as...
RELATED PEOPLE
Lemonade with a purpose sold in Tiger Stadium: ‘We help children like Leroy’
The past three years have been sweet for Leroy’s LipSmack’n Lemonade. The business got its start in 2012 when Leroy Hayward III, then 6 years old, participated in Lemonade Day Louisiana, an annual event that teaches children to be entrepreneurs. Sherilyn and Leroy Hayward Jr., Leroy’s parents, had...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge to New Orleans rail receiving $20M to further project
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge to New Orleans rail receives $20 million in funding as the project progresses, according to Congressman Garret Graves. Graves said funding includes real estate acquisition, design, and construction of train stations in Baton Rouge and Gonzales. In a statement, Graves hits at the lack of funding Louisiana has received compared to other states investing in infrastructure:
theadvocate.com
Policeman's son convicted in 1979 double homicide to go free, but must leave Louisiana
After 42 years behind bars, a Baton Rouge man sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in the 1979 killing of his roommate and another friend will go free. Louisiana’s Board of Pardons and Parole voted 2-1 Monday to release David Chenevert, who had agreed to spend...
theadvocate.com
Ponchatoula Kiwanis, Sister Serving Sisters distributes school supplies just in time for new semester
The Ponchatoula Kiwanis Club partnered with Sisters Serving Sisters for a back-to-school giveaway July 30 that attracted hundreds to the Kiwanis Log Cabin in Ponchatoula. Students were given new backpacks and then invited to fill the packs with a wide variety of items needed when the bell rings on the first day of school. Tangipahoa Parish public school start classes Aug. 11 for all seniors and juniors, Aug. 12 for sophomores and freshmen and all others returning Aug. 15.
IN THIS ARTICLE
theadvocate.com
Strong bullpen carries Cane Cutters to first Texas Collegiate League crown
Going into Saturday's Texas Collegiate League championship game, Acadiana Cane Cutters coach Darien Dukes and pitching coach Randy Hux knew ace pitcher, John Gray, could only throw 2⅔ innings due to pitch-count restrictions. Gray started Game 1 of the semifinals series at the Baton Rouge Rougarou on Aug. 2...
theadvocate.com
'House Hunters': Catch Baton Rouge couple on tonight's 9 p.m. episode
If you're an HGTV fan, you know the "House Hunters" drill: 30 minutes, three houses, one decision. Viewers can go along on Chris and Zach Fiore's search for an abode in Baton Rouge on Tuesday night's 9 p.m. episode of the long-running series. "We certainly were looking to live in...
theadvocate.com
Lafayette girl's Little Queer Library installed, offering free LGBTQ+, banned books
Ten-year-old Lafayette resident Cora Newton saw a dream fulfilled Saturday with the completion and installation of the city's first Little Queer Library. The library allows residents to borrow LGBTQ+ themed books at a time when some school and public libraries are banning them. "I'm really happy because LGBTQIA+ have a...
theadvocate.com
Pens, paper, notebooks headed to students in need thanks to Livingston's Assess the Need campaign
Assess the Need volunteer David Alford spent Thursday morning putting boxes of school supplies into vehicles during 22nd annual Assess the Need school supplies distribution day. School representatives drove through the Livingston Parish Literacy and Technology Center in Walker throughout the day to pickup supplies collected and purchased as part...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
theadvocate.com
News about LSU boot camp, name and ownership change for concrete company, new offices for Paul Davis Restoration
Ricchiuti to speak at New Orleans Chamber luncheon Aug. 19. The New Orleans Chamber will hold its Third Quarter Business Luncheon at 11 a.m. Aug. 19 in the Sheraton New Orleans Grand Ballroom, 500 Canal St. Peter Ricchiuti, founder and director of Burkenroad Reports and a business professor at the...
wbrz.com
School supply giveaway in Baton Rouge runs out of materials within an hour
BATON ROUGE - It was an end of summer celebration at the Charles R. Kelly Community Center Sunday afternoon. Despite the heat, hundreds of families were in attendance for free food, music and school supplies. "It's a huge amount of people and right now its about five after three and...
theadvocate.com
Buddy Leach, a wealthy businessman who served in Congress and the state House, dies at 88
Anthony Claude “Buddy” Leach Jr., a plumber’s son who amassed a fortune in land, cattle and oil and gas holdings while winning and losing big races at the highest levels of state politics during the Louisiana Democratic Party’s heyday, died Saturday of congestive heart failure in Baton Rouge, said his daughter Mary Werner. He was 88.
brproud.com
Diocese of Catholic Schools prepares for an open campus this year
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Diocese of Baton Rouge Catholic Schools is preparing for an open campus this year. Approximately 30 schools strong with around 14,000 students, the Diocese of Catholic Schools of Baton Rouge’s mission statement defines its current endeavor with the following words, “Catholic schools will be unified models of Catholic identity by creating and sustaining a positive catholic culture among all stakeholders.”
Comments / 0