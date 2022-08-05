Read on myedmondsnews.com
Related
myedmondsnews.com
Donate a bike to families in need
O you have a bike or bikes that you’d like to donate for a good cause?. The Edmonds Toy Shop, now part of the Edmonds Food Bank, is collecting adult and children’s bicycles. The bikes will then be donated to young children and teenagers of families in need who are food bank customers.
myedmondsnews.com
Veterans panel discussion, lunch at Edmonds Food Bank Aug. 10
The Edmonds Food Bank and Operation Military Family are partnering to present a panel discussion of Snohomish County veterans services on Wednesday, Aug. 10 at the food bank, 828 Caspers St. L100. Speakers include Lori Tiffin of the YWCA, Shawnlee Baza from the State Department of Veterans Affairs and James...
seattlerefined.com
Simple and Just is a Seattle thrift boutique with a mission
From the outside, Simple and Just might seem like another cute Ballard boutique that offers carefully-curated, thrifted clothes and accessories. But it is so much more than another thrift store. A longtime advocate for youth experiencing exploitation, Carolyn Quatier founded Simple and Just with a straightforward mission: to provide a...
myedmondsnews.com
Snohomish County purchases first hotel for those without housing
Snohomish County is planning to use American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to purchase its first hotel to be converted into “time-limited, bridge housing” for those who are homeless. The Days Inn facility in Everett will provide 74 new units to those individuals living without shelter, the county...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
myedmondsnews.com
Ideas welcome for Civic Park public art project; meet with artist Aug. 11
You’re invited to participate in the design process for public art at the new Civic Park, including a meeting with the artist from 5-6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11. The Edmonds Art Commission notes that Clark Wiegman, the artist crafting the artwork, is looking for your ideas: “…images and sounds of native animals and plants of the Pacific Northwest that you see, hear, think about and/or love.”
myedmondsnews.com
Irish dance school hosting free open house in Edmonds Aug. 30
The Carroll-Henderson School of Irish Dancing in Edmonds will host a free open house on Tuesday, Aug. 30, and invites children ages 3-10 “to hop, leap, and spin around the dancing floor while celebrating the end of the summer.”. Open house time for 3- to 5-year-olds is 5-5:30 p.m....
AOL Corp
Puyallup diner closes after 48 years, the latest 24-hour restaurant lost in Pierce County
Cattin’s Family Restaurant, one of a dwindling number of 24-hour diners in the region, closed July 30 after 48 years in Puyallup, Washington. The future of the property, which is owned by a company associated with the Washington State Fair, is yet to be determined. Owner Hermann Harris broke...
myedmondsnews.com
Tickets on sale for Evergreen State Fair in Monroe
Tickets are on sale for the 2022 Evergreen State Fair, being held Aug. 25-30 and Sept. 1-5 in Monroe. The fair runs from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. (The barns, display hall, 4H building and event center close at 9 p.m.) On the final day, Sept. 5, the fair...
IN THIS ARTICLE
myeverettnews.com
Days Inn Everett To Be Purchased By Snohomish County For Bridge Housing For Those Experiencing Homelessness
For the last year more than 100 people who have had no housing have received vouchers to stay temporarily at the Days Inn at 1602 SE Everett Mall Way. Today Snohomish County announced it is buying the hotel in south Everett, Washington and will convert it to bridge housing for people experiencing homelessness and also provide services at that location next to the Everett Mall.
myedmondsnews.com
VFW youth essay contests underway
Every year, Edmonds Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 8870 sponsors a group of student essay contests, along with VFW posts throughout the nation. Applications are made available through the local schools but students may also enter directly by filling out the application and submitting their entry to VFW Post 8870 prior to Oct. 31.
thejoltnews.com
Quince Street Village welcomes its first residents from Franklin Street Mitigation Site
Quince Street Village, the new location for Olympia’s Mitigation Site project for the homeless, accepted its first batch of 12 occupants on Monday, August 1. According to the city’s statement, the Homeless Response Team is targeting moving half of the Franklin Street site tenants to the facility by this week and having all of them moved in by the end of the month.
South Beacon Hill residents say RV location encroaches on property line
SEATTLE — A new home for a new family. “I mean, this is our family home, right? This has been passed around through our whole family,” said Gerald Gutierrez. Gutierrez, his wife and their 1-year-old son moved into a South Beacon Hill home in the spring. “We personally...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thejoltnews.com
What are your thoughts about the Bountiful Byway tourism plan?
Experience Olympia and Beyond will hold six public workshop sessions beginning Monday, August 8, seeking community members’ thoughts on the Thurston Bountiful Byway Corridor Management Plan. During the sessions, Experience Olympia staff, in partnership with consultant Otak, Inc., will discuss “key byway destinations, experiences and desired improvements” on the...
Body found in trunk of car sold at Lynnwood auction
LAKE STEVENS, Wash. — Workers at Braven Metals process about 10,000 vehicles every year. Scrapyard workers routinely go through the abandoned cars they buy at auction before recycling the metal. They come across all kinds of stuff, but this was a first. "I haven't come across something like that...
Kidd Valley announces closure of original 1976 restaurant in University District
The original Kidd Valley restaurant, which opened in 1976, will be permanently closing, according to a Facebook post from Kidd Valley. Located on Northeast 55th Street near Ravenna Park and originally opened in 1976, the 800-square-foot restaurant needed to be remodeled to bring it up to code for the Americans with Disabilities Act.
myedmondsnews.com
Scene in Edmonds: Northern lights
Photographer Tom St. John shared his views of the northern lights early Monday morning around 12:30 a.m. from Edmonds. The northern lights, or aurora borealis, occur when solar winds create disturbances in the magnetosphere. This post from Earthsky called it a surprise geomagnetic storm, “with perhaps more geomagnetic storming to come.”
myedmondsnews.com
Poet’s Corner: The Bones of David, If Only They Would Have Left the Kitchen, Reaching for the Moon
Here is the latest installment of Poet’s Corner, presented by the Edmonds-based EPIC Poetry Group. he lived as far as I was allowed to travel. our family ties were stronger than blood. Our mothers, inseparable,. Grandparents, fast friends,. each of our homes housed four generations. David’s backyard had a...
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Man unloads as Seattle Parking Enforcement tickets neighbors, but ignores homeless RVs
A Seattle resident unloaded on a Seattle Parking Enforcement officer for ticketing his neighbors, while completely ignoring the illegally parked homeless people nearby. He and his neighbors have had it and the conversation became heated. The man confronted the enforcement officer after he saw her ticketing an illegally parked car...
myeverettnews.com
Meet The Owner – What The Fluff Dog Grooming
Editor’s note: MyEverettNews.com is working to introduce our readers to more independent business owners here in Everett, Washington. We want to highlight their businesses, tell their stories and invite you to shop locally and help move Everett forward. If you know of a business we should feature, send us a suggestion via email: news@myeverettnews.com. Leland Dart – Publisher.
KING-5
This south Seattle pizzeria serves up 'certified Neapolitan' pizza
SEATTLE — If you're looking for authentic Neapolitan pizza, head to the Rainier Beach area for a taste of Naples. Pizzeria Pulcinella serves up Neapolitan pies, which are traditionally eaten with a fork and knife. And when we say these pizzas are authentic, we mean authentic. The restaurant has...
Comments / 0