Edmonds, WA

myedmondsnews.com

Donate a bike to families in need

O you have a bike or bikes that you’d like to donate for a good cause?. The Edmonds Toy Shop, now part of the Edmonds Food Bank, is collecting adult and children’s bicycles. The bikes will then be donated to young children and teenagers of families in need who are food bank customers.
EDMONDS, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Veterans panel discussion, lunch at Edmonds Food Bank Aug. 10

The Edmonds Food Bank and Operation Military Family are partnering to present a panel discussion of Snohomish County veterans services on Wednesday, Aug. 10 at the food bank, 828 Caspers St. L100. Speakers include Lori Tiffin of the YWCA, Shawnlee Baza from the State Department of Veterans Affairs and James...
EDMONDS, WA
seattlerefined.com

Simple and Just is a Seattle thrift boutique with a mission

From the outside, Simple and Just might seem like another cute Ballard boutique that offers carefully-curated, thrifted clothes and accessories. But it is so much more than another thrift store. A longtime advocate for youth experiencing exploitation, Carolyn Quatier founded Simple and Just with a straightforward mission: to provide a...
SEATTLE, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Snohomish County purchases first hotel for those without housing

Snohomish County is planning to use American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to purchase its first hotel to be converted into “time-limited, bridge housing” for those who are homeless. The Days Inn facility in Everett will provide 74 new units to those individuals living without shelter, the county...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Ideas welcome for Civic Park public art project; meet with artist Aug. 11

You’re invited to participate in the design process for public art at the new Civic Park, including a meeting with the artist from 5-6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11. The Edmonds Art Commission notes that Clark Wiegman, the artist crafting the artwork, is looking for your ideas: “…images and sounds of native animals and plants of the Pacific Northwest that you see, hear, think about and/or love.”
EDMONDS, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Irish dance school hosting free open house in Edmonds Aug. 30

The Carroll-Henderson School of Irish Dancing in Edmonds will host a free open house on Tuesday, Aug. 30, and invites children ages 3-10 “to hop, leap, and spin around the dancing floor while celebrating the end of the summer.”. Open house time for 3- to 5-year-olds is 5-5:30 p.m....
EDMONDS, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Tickets on sale for Evergreen State Fair in Monroe

Tickets are on sale for the 2022 Evergreen State Fair, being held Aug. 25-30 and Sept. 1-5 in Monroe. The fair runs from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. (The barns, display hall, 4H building and event center close at 9 p.m.) On the final day, Sept. 5, the fair...
MONROE, WA
myeverettnews.com

Days Inn Everett To Be Purchased By Snohomish County For Bridge Housing For Those Experiencing Homelessness

For the last year more than 100 people who have had no housing have received vouchers to stay temporarily at the Days Inn at 1602 SE Everett Mall Way. Today Snohomish County announced it is buying the hotel in south Everett, Washington and will convert it to bridge housing for people experiencing homelessness and also provide services at that location next to the Everett Mall.
EVERETT, WA
myedmondsnews.com

VFW youth essay contests underway

Every year, Edmonds Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 8870 sponsors a group of student essay contests, along with VFW posts throughout the nation. Applications are made available through the local schools but students may also enter directly by filling out the application and submitting their entry to VFW Post 8870 prior to Oct. 31.
EDMONDS, WA
thejoltnews.com

Quince Street Village welcomes its first residents from Franklin Street Mitigation Site

Quince Street Village, the new location for Olympia’s Mitigation Site project for the homeless, accepted its first batch of 12 occupants on Monday, August 1. According to the city’s statement, the Homeless Response Team is targeting moving half of the Franklin Street site tenants to the facility by this week and having all of them moved in by the end of the month.
OLYMPIA, WA
thejoltnews.com

What are your thoughts about the Bountiful Byway tourism plan?

Experience Olympia and Beyond will hold six public workshop sessions beginning Monday, August 8, seeking community members’ thoughts on the Thurston Bountiful Byway Corridor Management Plan. During the sessions, Experience Olympia staff, in partnership with consultant Otak, Inc., will discuss “key byway destinations, experiences and desired improvements” on the...
OLYMPIA, WA
KING 5

Body found in trunk of car sold at Lynnwood auction

LAKE STEVENS, Wash. — Workers at Braven Metals process about 10,000 vehicles every year. Scrapyard workers routinely go through the abandoned cars they buy at auction before recycling the metal. They come across all kinds of stuff, but this was a first. "I haven't come across something like that...
LYNNWOOD, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Scene in Edmonds: Northern lights

Photographer Tom St. John shared his views of the northern lights early Monday morning around 12:30 a.m. from Edmonds. The northern lights, or aurora borealis, occur when solar winds create disturbances in the magnetosphere. This post from Earthsky called it a surprise geomagnetic storm, “with perhaps more geomagnetic storming to come.”
EDMONDS, WA
myeverettnews.com

Meet The Owner – What The Fluff Dog Grooming

Editor’s note: MyEverettNews.com is working to introduce our readers to more independent business owners here in Everett, Washington. We want to highlight their businesses, tell their stories and invite you to shop locally and help move Everett forward. If you know of a business we should feature, send us a suggestion via email: news@myeverettnews.com. Leland Dart – Publisher.
EVERETT, WA
KING-5

This south Seattle pizzeria serves up 'certified Neapolitan' pizza

SEATTLE — If you're looking for authentic Neapolitan pizza, head to the Rainier Beach area for a taste of Naples. Pizzeria Pulcinella serves up Neapolitan pies, which are traditionally eaten with a fork and knife. And when we say these pizzas are authentic, we mean authentic. The restaurant has...
SEATTLE, WA

