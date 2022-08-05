Read on www.protocol.com
Twilio customer data accessed as part of hack
Twilio disclosed that a cyberattack involving the theft of employee credentials allowed attackers to access data from "a limited number" of customer accounts. As a provider of software that connects with customer systems, hackers targeting the company likely saw the potential to access data from end customers through initially compromising Twilio. The attack is similar to the one that hit identity security vendor Okta and some of its customers earlier this year.
Fintech companies are cutting costs to keep Wall Street happy
Good morning, and welcome to Protocol Fintech. This Monday: Fintechs are cutting costs, the CFPB has a new report on payments and a look at the week ahead. There are a lot of mixed signals in the economy: Companies are laying off workers and some economists are warning of a recession, yet Friday’s jobs data showed unemployment at a half-century low. Consumer confidence is falling, but spending has proven somewhat resilient.
Amazon’s Werner Vogels: Enterprises are more daring than you might think
When AWS unveiled Lambda in 2014, Werner Vogels thought the serverless compute service would be the domain of young, more tech-savvy businesses. But it was enterprises that flocked to serverless first, Amazon’s longtime chief technology officer told Protocol in an interview last week. “For them, it was immediately obvious...
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose up to half of its fighter jets and many warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
Google sues Sonos over voice assistant patents
Google has filed a new patent infringement lawsuit against Sonos, alleging the violation of four patents. Most of the claims focus on voice assistant functionality; Google alleges that Sonos began violating its patents when Sonos introduced its own voice assistant this summer. “Rather than compete on the basis of innovation...
Can’t stop, won’t stop hiring
Welcome back to our Workplace newsletter. It’s Sunday and if you’re not working your desk job, our deputy editor Karyne Levy suggests you spend your downtime cleaning up the town of Muckingham with Xbox’s PowerWash Simulator. Today, experts say tech hiring has slowed, but not by much; Activision Blizzard is fighting against the union again; and some workers want their employer to pay for them to sleep off their hangovers.
Why EV makers aren't thrilled about the climate bill
Good morning! Clean energy loves the new climate bill, which will provide a huge lift to battery startups, among other projects. But the EV makers? They don’t love it so much. Climate for the win. Congress is expected to pass a major piece of climate legislation for the first...
EA mobile chief Jeff Karp on live service gaming
Hello, and welcome to Protocol Entertainment, your guide to the business of the gaming and media industries. This Tuesday, we have an exclusive interview with Electronic Arts’ mobile chief, Jeff Karp, on the company’s transformation and the current state of the industry. Also: GameStop’s NFT moderation mess and remote events falling by the wayside.
A weekend of Musk tweets
Good morning! The debate over the Twitter bots is still raging, with suits and countersuits flying back and forth. There’s still time for this to get settled before October. But at this rate, that doesn’t seem likely. Musk doesn’t want Twitter. Or does he?. The battle between...
Snap launches parental controls. Now it needs parents to use Snap.
As pressure mounts on Big Tech to do more to protect the youngest users, Snap is launching a new family center that will allow parents to see who their kids are friends with on Snap and report suspicious accounts. It’s part of a wave of new kid safety features being...
