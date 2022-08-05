Clemson's First Day of Fall Practice: Defensive Observations

CLEMSON, S.C. -- The Clemson Football team opened fall practice Friday on the practice fields behind the Allen Reeves Football Complex in Clemson.

All Clemson was on hand for the first of practice as head coach Dabo Swinney allowed the media to watch the first half of practice. Here are some news and notes from what we saw on the defensive side of the football:

* Sophomore Barrett Carter was working with both the linebackers and safeties during practice. This is definitely a good indication that Carter will likely be a first, second and third-down linebacker, playing as the SAM linebacker and possibly as the nickel back.

* With James Skalski and Baylon Spector now playing in the NFL, Clemson is looking for a new leader at linebacker. It appears Keith Maguire will be that guy for new linebackers coach and defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin.

When freshman linebacker T.J. Dudley did not run out a drill properly, Maguire let him know it and made sure the freshman heard him.

* Speaking of getting on to someone, twice defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall addressed redshirt freshman Zaire Patterson and made him redo a drill because he did not like the way the defensive end was doing things.

* New defensive tackles coach Nick Eason had his players working hard in the summer heat.

As the defensive tackles ran through their individual drills, Eason ran Bryan Bresee and Tyler Davis first, then he had Tre Williams and Ruke Orhorhoro run next in almost every drill.

Payton Page, who checked in at 317 pounds during weigh-ins on Thursday, ran with ET Reuben third. DeMonte Capehart and Jabriel Robinson were fourth. Capehart and Page changed out a few times during the drills.

* Myles Murphy and K.J. Henry came out running drills as the first group to start practice at defensive end. However, Xavier Thomas also worked with Murphy and the first group.

Justin Mascoll worked with the second group, as did Henry at times.

* After receiving praise from his head coach during Dabo Swinney's media session earlier in the day, defensive end Kevin Swint came out and backed up his coach's claim.

Swint was quick getting in and out of his drills and looked impressive both fundamentally and physically.

* Freshman defensive tackle Caden Story was also working in the drills. However, halfway through, he went to one knee due to the heat.

He sat out a few drills and rehydrated before coming back in.

* Bresee was wearing a brace on his left knee. The brace is only for cautionary reasons. Friday was Bresee's first day back at practice since last September.

Safety Tyler Venables was wearing a brace to protect his pectoral muscle. Freshman corner Jeadyn Lukus was wearing a brace over his right shoulder.

* Sheridan Jones and Fred Davis started almost every drill for the cornerbacks, while Jalyn Phillips and Andrew Mukuba started the drills at safety.

* Will Shipley, Kobe Pace, Antonio Williams, Venables, Will Taylor, Beaux Collins and Drew Swinney were returning punts at the start of practice.