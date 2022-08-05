Local Civil Rights pioneer in need of help after roof of former school building damaged

Read on local12.com
Kid Rock: Bad Reputation Tour is coming to Cincinnati, OH. August 17, 2022J Ledford MoneyCincinnati, OH
This Abandoned Railroad Trail is One of The Most Unique Hikes in OhioTravel Maven
Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
New stores announced for Premium Outlets in OhioKristen WaltersOhio State
5 amazing steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
spectrumnews1.com
'Not again': Community leaders call for more support in light of latest shooting in OTR
CINCINNATI — Residents and business owners are calling on the community for support a little more than a day after a mass shooting in a popular Cincinnati neighborhood left nine people injured. What You Need To Know. Nine people were shot in the popular Over-the-Rhine neighborhood this weekend. OTR...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati Water Works reports a watermain break in Blue Ash
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Water Works reported a watermain break in Blue Ash, Monday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. According to the Cincinnati Water Works twitter, a watermain break was reported in the 4300 block of Glendale Milford Road. This...
WKRC
Proposal: Fire city employees for racial slur use 'except when approved by a supervisor'
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati city leaders are considering beefing up the city's policy against racial slurs Monday after two Cincinnati Police officers were caught on camera using the "N-word" in recent weeks. City leaders discussed adopting what they termed a "zero tolerance" policy during a virtual two-hour forum with members...
WKRC
Community continues search for suspects, solutions following OTR mass shooting
OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - A $5,000 reward is now being offered for information leading to the arrests and convictions of those responsible for the mass shooting Sunday morning in Over-The-Rhine. Nine people were shot as bullets began flying at about 1:30 a.m., but fortunately, no one died. The Bureau of...
spectrumnews1.com
Covington community members partake in World's Longest Yard Sale
COVINGTON, Ky. — Community members lined up off of Mainstrasse Village area Saturday and Sunday to partake in the 127 or World’s Longest Yard Sale, an event sponsored by ROMA. Organizer William Dickson said he wanted to bring back a community phenomenon after it was on hiatus for a couple of years.
WKRC
Tips for back-to-school skincare from a local expert
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Local 12's back-to-school coverage is focusing on skin care. Kids will be busy going from class to afterschool activities and we have an expert here who's ready to help them keep their skin healthy. Sylvia Brownlee is a salon owner and founder of the national brand Skin by Brownlee and Company.
WKRC
Great Inland Seafood Festival returns to Newport August 11
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Whole Maine lobsters, shrimp and grits and so much more. You can get it starting August 11 along the Ohio River. David Wertheim from Cold Iron Events and Alfio Gulisano from Alfio's Buon Cibo in Hyde Park share deatils of the Great Inland Seafood Festival at Newport Festival Park.
WLWT 5
Community activists hope to see change in wake of OTR mass shooting that left 9 injured
CINCINNATI — Nine people were taken to the hospital after ashooting in Over-the-Rhine Sunday. It started around 1:39 a.m. when officers were called to Main and 13th streets for a report of a disorderly crowd. All nine victims were treated and released from UC Medical Center on Sunday, but...
WKRC
City leaders say too many guns, not enough conflict resolution caused OTR shooting
OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - Sunday's mass shooting in Over-The-Rhine shows having police officers around isn't always enough to stop an attack. Now, city leaders are searching for ways to prevent them before they start. Local 12 spoke with Cincinnati Vice Mayor Jan-Michele Lemon Kearney (D) and City Councilman Scotty Johnson...
WKRC
Teachers facing increased costs for their classrooms due to inflation
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Teachers are preparing to welcome new students into their classrooms but it comes with a higher price tag this year. Inflation isn’t just affecting families and their back-to-school spending. Teachers are also facing increased costs for their classrooms. “Every year I'm spending more and more of...
School districts scramble to hire more teachers
One local school district is looking at combining classes if new teachers aren't hired to fill the slots they have open.
sunny95.com
4 dead in Ohio: 13 shot in two incidents
DAYTON — A suspect in the shooting deaths of four people in Ohio has been arrested in Kansas. Meanwhile, authorities are looking for suspects in a shooting in Cincinnati’s Over-the-Rhine neighborhood that left nine people hurt. Columbus was not immune from violence over the weekend. A 19-year-old man...
Cincinnati police investigate shooting outside Westwood retirement facility
Investigators said they were called to the senior care center on Harrison Avenue for the report of a man trespassing in the lobby.
Cincinnati Children’s Names Rosland Fisher McLeod Chief Legal Officer
CINCINNATI, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosland Fisher McLeod will join Cincinnati Children’s as Senior Vice President, Legal and Public Affairs and Chief Legal Officer on September 6, 2022. As the senior executive for all legal and public affairs at Cincinnati Children’s, McLeod will serve as legal advisor to...
Dayton woman identified as victim killed in Colerain Twp. crash
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP — A Dayton woman was killed and three others were injured after a two-vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer in Colerain Township Saturday. Police said the fatal crash happened around 12:01 p.m. on Hamilton Avenue at the I-275 overpass and involved both the tractor trailer and a sedan, according to our news partners at WCPO in Cincinnati.
9 People Injured in Mass Shooting In Cincinnati
Nine people were injured in a mass shooting in Cincinnati, Ohio. The shooting occurred at a bar in the Over-the-Rhine district, around 1:38 a.m Sunday morning. Nine people aging from 23 to 47 years old were injured. According to the report there was a fight between to groups when shot rang out, allegedly over 30 rounds in 10 minutes. Police shot at the suspect but missed.
spectrumnews1.com
Cincinnati's Sawyer Point Tennis Courts converted to world-class pickle ball facility
CINCINNATI — One of Cincinnati’s largest public tennis facilities is being converted into a world-class place for pickleball and the largest of its kind in Ohio. The city is spending $500,000 to repave and repaint the courts with pickleball dominating the new layout, said Greg Lessis, president of the club Pickleball at Sawyer Point.
Fox 19
Family member returning from football game crashes into Ohio River, dies
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman is dead after crashing into the Ohio River in Clermont County Sunday afternoon. It happened on Palestine Road off US-52 in Pierce Township. Clermont County dispatchers confirm they got the call around 2:50 p.m. Story continues below. Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the incident...
thexunewswire.com
1024 Hanover Street,
1024 Hanover St 3BR/1.5BA (Hamilton) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/1.5BA home for rent in Hamilton, Ohio. This home has been completely updated with flooring, an electrical and plumbing system, a kitchen that is equipped with a dishwasher, disposal, and range hood, and has w/d hookup, and central air! Outside you will find a patio, a yard, and street parking! Apply today at www.bbrents.com.
linknky.com
As college becomes more one-size-fits all, trades bring opportunity for many
Ryan Hernandez always loved working with his hands. When he was a teenager, he helped his father fix cars in their garage. While Hernandez was a student at Campbell County High School, he began weighing his career options as his senior year drew closer. Hernandez was unsure a traditional four-year college education was the right career path for him straight out of high school.
