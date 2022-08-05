ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Local Civil Rights pioneer in need of help after roof of former school building damaged

By David Winter, WKRC
WKRC
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on local12.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLWT 5

Cincinnati Water Works reports a watermain break in Blue Ash

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Water Works reported a watermain break in Blue Ash, Monday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. According to the Cincinnati Water Works twitter, a watermain break was reported in the 4300 block of Glendale Milford Road. This...
BLUE ASH, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Society
Cincinnati, OH
Society
City
Roselawn, OH
City
Cincinnati, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Covington community members partake in World's Longest Yard Sale

COVINGTON, Ky. — Community members lined up off of Mainstrasse Village area Saturday and Sunday to partake in the 127 or World’s Longest Yard Sale, an event sponsored by ROMA. Organizer William Dickson said he wanted to bring back a community phenomenon after it was on hiatus for a couple of years.
COVINGTON, KY
WKRC

Tips for back-to-school skincare from a local expert

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Local 12's back-to-school coverage is focusing on skin care. Kids will be busy going from class to afterschool activities and we have an expert here who's ready to help them keep their skin healthy. Sylvia Brownlee is a salon owner and founder of the national brand Skin by Brownlee and Company.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Great Inland Seafood Festival returns to Newport August 11

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Whole Maine lobsters, shrimp and grits and so much more. You can get it starting August 11 along the Ohio River. David Wertheim from Cold Iron Events and Alfio Gulisano from Alfio's Buon Cibo in Hyde Park share deatils of the Great Inland Seafood Festival at Newport Festival Park.
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Civil Rights#Roofing#Peanut#Water Damage#Wkrc
WKRC

Teachers facing increased costs for their classrooms due to inflation

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Teachers are preparing to welcome new students into their classrooms but it comes with a higher price tag this year. Inflation isn’t just affecting families and their back-to-school spending. Teachers are also facing increased costs for their classrooms. “Every year I'm spending more and more of...
CINCINNATI, OH
sunny95.com

4 dead in Ohio: 13 shot in two incidents

DAYTON — A suspect in the shooting deaths of four people in Ohio has been arrested in Kansas. Meanwhile, authorities are looking for suspects in a shooting in Cincinnati’s Over-the-Rhine neighborhood that left nine people hurt. Columbus was not immune from violence over the weekend. A 19-year-old man...
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
WHIO Dayton

Dayton woman identified as victim killed in Colerain Twp. crash

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP — A Dayton woman was killed and three others were injured after a two-vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer in Colerain Township Saturday. Police said the fatal crash happened around 12:01 p.m. on Hamilton Avenue at the I-275 overpass and involved both the tractor trailer and a sedan, according to our news partners at WCPO in Cincinnati.
DAYTON, OH
93.1 WZAK

9 People Injured in Mass Shooting In Cincinnati

Nine people were injured in a mass shooting in Cincinnati, Ohio. The shooting occurred at a bar in the Over-the-Rhine district, around 1:38 a.m Sunday morning. Nine people aging from 23 to 47 years old were injured. According to the report there was a fight between to groups when shot rang out, allegedly over 30 rounds in 10 minutes. Police shot at the suspect but missed.
CINCINNATI, OH
thexunewswire.com

1024 Hanover Street,

1024 Hanover St 3BR/1.5BA (Hamilton) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/1.5BA home for rent in Hamilton, Ohio. This home has been completely updated with flooring, an electrical and plumbing system, a kitchen that is equipped with a dishwasher, disposal, and range hood, and has w/d hookup, and central air! Outside you will find a patio, a yard, and street parking! Apply today at www.bbrents.com.
HAMILTON, OH
linknky.com

As college becomes more one-size-fits all, trades bring opportunity for many

Ryan Hernandez always loved working with his hands. When he was a teenager, he helped his father fix cars in their garage. While Hernandez was a student at Campbell County High School, he began weighing his career options as his senior year drew closer. Hernandez was unsure a traditional four-year college education was the right career path for him straight out of high school.
COVINGTON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy