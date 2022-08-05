ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

WFMY NEWS2

Town of Gibsonville alderman dies at 59

GIBSONVILLE, N.C. — Town of Gibsonville Alderman Paul Thompson died Sunday at the age of 59. Gibsonville police said Thompson died unexpectedly at Alamance Regional Medical Center. He was elected to the Gibsonville Board of Aldermen in November of 2021, according to Gibsonville officials. Officials said service details are...
GIBSONVILLE, NC
wfmynews2.com

Robbery at Holiday Inn Express in Greensboro early Tuesday morning

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police responded to a robbery at Holiday Inn Express on Cedar Park Road just after midnight Tuesday. A man went inside the business, took an undisclosed amount of cash at gunpoint, and then left. The suspect was described as wearing all black. This investigation is...
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

NCSBI identifies murder suspect killed in Speedway police shootout

CLEMMONS, N.C. — The SBI has identified a murder suspect that was killed in a shootout on Aug. 5. Alexander Weah was the suspect and was fatally shot at the Speedway gas station on Lewisville-Clemmons Road. Multiple agencies were attempting to serve Weah a warrant in connection with a...
GREENSBORO, NC
WNCT

SBI identifies man shot by police in Clemmons

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — After a deadly shooting between officers and a murder suspect, the SBI has released the name of the man shot and killed. On Friday, multiple agencies were working to locate a homicide suspect from Charlotte. The suspect was located on Lewisville-Clemmons Road in Clemmons. Greensboro Police Department, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the Forsyth […]
GREENSBORO, NC
Furniture Today

Foam fabricator expands High Point operations

HICKORY, N.C. — HS Foam Fabricators, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hickory Springs Manufacturing Co., is opening a second foam fabrication facility in High Point to further expand capacity for its business and provide additional support to current and new customers. “The High Point region is a significant area...
HIGH POINT, NC
WFMY NEWS2

61-year-old Guilford County inmate dies

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A 61-year-old inmate died Sunday at the High Point Detention Center. Charles Williams of High Point was found dead in his cell as a floor officer was performing a supervision round. Officers started performing life saving measures until 9:44 p.m. when Guilford County Emergency Services...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

1 killed, 2 injured in Greensboro shooting

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person has been killed and two others injured following a shooting early Sunday evening, according to the Greensboro Police Department. Officers came to the 800 block of Dillard Street after getting reports of a shooting in the area. Three people were shot. Two were taken to the hospital and one […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro man celebrates wedding anniversary with $100,000 win

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Celebrating a wedding anniversary at the beach led Kenneth Smith of Greensboro to a $100,000 scratch-off prize. The 33-year-old real estate worker bought his lucky $100 Million Mega Cash ticket from the Calabash Food and Fuel on Beach Drive Southwest in Calabash. He said a friend recommended that he buy his ticket from there.
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX Carolina

USGS confirms earthquake in NC Sunday night

ARCHDALE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) confirmed an earthquake hit the Archdale area in North Carolina Monday night. The quake was reported at 8:24 p.m., had a magnitude of 2 and a depth of 6 kilometers, according to USGS. USGS said this is earthquake hit...
ARCHDALE, NC
WXII 12

1 man dead following head-on collision in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man from Lexington is dead after a crash in Winston-Salem on June 17, according to a news release from police. James Myers, 73, died on July 29 from injuries following a head-on collision near the intersection of Griffith Road and Hampton Road. Winston-Salem police were...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

High Point police address speeding concerns on Deep River Road

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — High Point police are addressing speeding concerns on Deep River Road. It’s the location of the first traffic fatality of the year, and speed played a role. FOX8 crews saw officers clock one driver going 76 miles per hour on the 35-mile-per-hour road. Officers have issued 120 tickets in the […]
HIGH POINT, NC
WXII 12

Wake Forest Baptist Church to close following membership vote

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Wake Forest Baptist Church announced Sunday it will be closing after a vote by members to dissolve its ministry after 66 years on campus. Wake Forest Baptist Church was founded when Wake Forest College moved to Winston-Salem in 1956. The church says the decision is due to a declining and aging membership, limited financial resources and a new rental policy imposed on the church by Wake Forest University.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
munaluchi

DIY Wedding in Albemarle, North Carolina

An elegant & sophisticated DIY wedding in North Carolina proves brides can truly do it all!. Crystal Hardy and her hubby, Brandon, weren’t afraid of tackling their wedding plans head-on. Inspired by a theme of elegance, sophistication, and modern touches, Crystal planned their entire wedding herself. From decor to hiring and seeking out the best vendors and choosing a venue, she thought of every detail. She even found her wedding dresses online from Pinterest boards!
ALBEMARLE, NC

