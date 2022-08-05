Read on www.wfmynews2.com
Town of Gibsonville alderman dies at 59
GIBSONVILLE, N.C. — Town of Gibsonville Alderman Paul Thompson died Sunday at the age of 59. Gibsonville police said Thompson died unexpectedly at Alamance Regional Medical Center. He was elected to the Gibsonville Board of Aldermen in November of 2021, according to Gibsonville officials. Officials said service details are...
Cheapest gallon of gas in NC found in Greensboro; national average now below $4
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The cheapest gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in North Carolina can be found in Greensboro. Shannon’s Stop & Shop on West Gate City Boulevard posted $3.12 per gallon as of Sunday, GasBuddy’s survey of fuel outlets showed. Across the Greensboro market prices fell another 16.5 cents last week, and the average […]
wfmynews2.com
Robbery at Holiday Inn Express in Greensboro early Tuesday morning
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police responded to a robbery at Holiday Inn Express on Cedar Park Road just after midnight Tuesday. A man went inside the business, took an undisclosed amount of cash at gunpoint, and then left. The suspect was described as wearing all black. This investigation is...
WXII 12
NCSBI identifies murder suspect killed in Speedway police shootout
CLEMMONS, N.C. — The SBI has identified a murder suspect that was killed in a shootout on Aug. 5. Alexander Weah was the suspect and was fatally shot at the Speedway gas station on Lewisville-Clemmons Road. Multiple agencies were attempting to serve Weah a warrant in connection with a...
SBI identifies man shot by police in Clemmons
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — After a deadly shooting between officers and a murder suspect, the SBI has released the name of the man shot and killed. On Friday, multiple agencies were working to locate a homicide suspect from Charlotte. The suspect was located on Lewisville-Clemmons Road in Clemmons. Greensboro Police Department, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the Forsyth […]
Furniture Today
Foam fabricator expands High Point operations
HICKORY, N.C. — HS Foam Fabricators, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hickory Springs Manufacturing Co., is opening a second foam fabrication facility in High Point to further expand capacity for its business and provide additional support to current and new customers. “The High Point region is a significant area...
61-year-old Guilford County inmate dies
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A 61-year-old inmate died Sunday at the High Point Detention Center. Charles Williams of High Point was found dead in his cell as a floor officer was performing a supervision round. Officers started performing life saving measures until 9:44 p.m. when Guilford County Emergency Services...
NC business power couple selling their elegant Greensboro home for $5.7 million
Greensboro, N.C. — A retired North Carolina businesswoman is listing her custom-made mansion for $5.7 million, one of the most expensive recent homes to hit the market in the state. The reason? She fell in love with Florida. Ruth Williams and her husband Jeff Bruner built the home in...
1 killed, 2 injured in Greensboro shooting
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person has been killed and two others injured following a shooting early Sunday evening, according to the Greensboro Police Department. Officers came to the 800 block of Dillard Street after getting reports of a shooting in the area. Three people were shot. Two were taken to the hospital and one […]
Greensboro man celebrates wedding anniversary with $100,000 win
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Celebrating a wedding anniversary at the beach led Kenneth Smith of Greensboro to a $100,000 scratch-off prize. The 33-year-old real estate worker bought his lucky $100 Million Mega Cash ticket from the Calabash Food and Fuel on Beach Drive Southwest in Calabash. He said a friend recommended that he buy his ticket from there.
wfmynews2.com
Lanes reopen after gas line hit on Alamance Church Road in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Lanes reopen on Alamance Church Road after a gas line was hit, closing one lane. A gas line was hit on the intersection of Alamance Church Road and Willow Road.
NC bar hired unlicensed security before teen shot dead, ALE says; alcohol permit suspended
The Blind Tiger's owner was charged with failing to superintend and hiring unlicensed armed security.
WXII 12
Forsyth County: Arrest made in deadly Clarios facility shooting between coworkers
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — An arrest has been made in the fatal shooting between coworkers at the Clarios Manufacturing Facility in Kernersville. On Aug. 2, after 11 p.m., deputies responded to reports of a shooting at the facility on Powering Progress Drive. There, a man, identified by family as...
FOX Carolina
USGS confirms earthquake in NC Sunday night
ARCHDALE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) confirmed an earthquake hit the Archdale area in North Carolina Monday night. The quake was reported at 8:24 p.m., had a magnitude of 2 and a depth of 6 kilometers, according to USGS. USGS said this is earthquake hit...
WXII 12
1 man dead following head-on collision in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man from Lexington is dead after a crash in Winston-Salem on June 17, according to a news release from police. James Myers, 73, died on July 29 from injuries following a head-on collision near the intersection of Griffith Road and Hampton Road. Winston-Salem police were...
3 hospitalized after T-Bone boat crash on North Carolina lake
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A bass boat T-boned a pontoon boat, tearing it in half, Saturday afternoon at High Rock Lake in Davidson County. Davidson County Rescue Squad Inc. reported being called to the area of High Rock Campground in reference to the boat crash around 1:22 p.m. Callers advised that a bass boat, […]
High Point police address speeding concerns on Deep River Road
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — High Point police are addressing speeding concerns on Deep River Road. It’s the location of the first traffic fatality of the year, and speed played a role. FOX8 crews saw officers clock one driver going 76 miles per hour on the 35-mile-per-hour road. Officers have issued 120 tickets in the […]
WXII 12
Wake Forest Baptist Church to close following membership vote
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Wake Forest Baptist Church announced Sunday it will be closing after a vote by members to dissolve its ministry after 66 years on campus. Wake Forest Baptist Church was founded when Wake Forest College moved to Winston-Salem in 1956. The church says the decision is due to a declining and aging membership, limited financial resources and a new rental policy imposed on the church by Wake Forest University.
Greensboro man dies after crash at intersection of West Wendover Avenue, Norwalk Street, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man died over the weekend from injuries he sustained in a crash in Greensboro last month, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release. On July 13 8:45 a.m., a crash happened at the intersection of West Wendover Avenue and Norwalk Street. Harvey Hartman, 24, of High Point, was driving […]
DIY Wedding in Albemarle, North Carolina
An elegant & sophisticated DIY wedding in North Carolina proves brides can truly do it all!. Crystal Hardy and her hubby, Brandon, weren’t afraid of tackling their wedding plans head-on. Inspired by a theme of elegance, sophistication, and modern touches, Crystal planned their entire wedding herself. From decor to hiring and seeking out the best vendors and choosing a venue, she thought of every detail. She even found her wedding dresses online from Pinterest boards!
