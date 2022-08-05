I-10 overhead sign removal next week, expect nightly closures

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Storms will move out of the area later this evening, but more rain is expected throughout this week with scattered showers and storms possible. Overnight tonight, we will see a few clouds lingering in the area with temperatures very seasonable in the mid-70’s with our coastal communities staying slightly warmer. More showers and storms will be possible tomorrow with a 50 percent chance that rain finds you. Temperatures will reach into the upper-80’s and low-90’s across the viewing area. There will be a moderate risk of rip currents over the next few days, so make sure to be careful if you plan to spend time on the Gulf beaches!

MOBILE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO