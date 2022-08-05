Read full article on original website
Suspects wanted for series of residential burglaries in Lehigh Acres
Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is searching for two people suspected of multiple residential burglaries in Lehigh Acres. According to Crime Stoppers, the two men burglarized a number of homes in the area of Thompson Avenue and East 9th Street in Lehigh Acres on July 27. One of the suspects was...
Fort Myers man guilty of Canal Street hit-and-run
A Fort Myers man was found guilty of striking a woman with his car in a hit-and-run crash on Canal Street in 2021. According to the state attorney, Andrew Bertyl Carter, 48, was found guilty as charged of leaving the scene of a crash involving personal injury. The jury returned the guilty verdict just after 7 p.m. Tuesday night following a one-day trial in Lee County.
2 women sought for suspected use of stolen credit card across Lee County
Deputies are looking for two women suspected of using a stolen credit card, most recently at a clothing store in Iona in March. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the two women seen in a still from surveillance footage used a victim’s credit card at the Polo Ralph Lauren Factory Store located at 20350 Summerlin Rd. Ste. 7110 on March 22. The suspects may have also used the credit card numerous times across Fort Myers, Estero and Lehigh Acres at several retailers.
Three kids arrested, accused of burglary, stealing cars in Lehigh Acres
Three kids have been arrested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and are accused of several burglaries and stealing two cars. Deputies say the kids, ages 16, 15, and 12 stole the cars and broke into several homes in the Mirror Lakes community on Monday. WINK News is not naming or showing the kids’ faces due to their age.
Woman arrested at Fort Myers Beach hotel pool bar for intoxication, child neglect
A woman from Illinois was arrested on charges of disorderly intoxication and negligence after deputies said she was belligerent at a hotel pool and bar on Fort Myers Beach while children were in her care. According to a Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrest report, a woman was at the Lighthouse...
2nd man arrested in connection with murder of man outside Tampa apartment: HCSO
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said a second man has been arrested in connection with the murder of a man outside of a Tampa apartment complex last month.
Immokalee man accused of breaking into Collier County home
The Collier County Sheriff’s Office has arrested an Immokalee man who they say broke into a home on Monday. According to deputies, a woman called and said that a man, later identified as 19-year-old Miguel Martinez, had broken into her home on Banana Lane while she was inside. The...
Most Wanted Wednesday: Featuring some of SWFL’s most wanted suspects; Aug. 10
This weekly WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida. This is your chance to help out the community and give the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and you can help. If you have seen them, reach out to Crime Stoppers or your local law enforcement. Call 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).
Fort Myers man 2nd suspect arrested for Tampa apartment homicide
A man has been arrested in Southwest Florida in connection to a deadly Tampa apartment complex shooting. Tuesday afternoon, detectives with the Fort Myers Police Departments Group Violence Intervention Unit, alongside the United States Marshals Service, arrested Demon Jamaol Speed, 29. Speed had an active First Degree Homicide warrant out...
Fort Myers man sentenced to 18 years in prison on drug sales, trafficking charges
A man found guilty of drug possession sales and trafficking has been sentenced to 18 years in prison. According to the State Attorney’s Office, on December 15, 2020, Prince Anthony Davis, 40, of Fort Myers, sold a trafficking amount of Fentanyl to an undercover Fort Myers Police Officer by placing the drugs in a car to be retrieved for cash, then returning to get the money.
Suspect steals over $5K in truck tires from Lehigh Acres tire store
An unidentified man is suspected of stealing over $5,000 in truck tires from a tire store in Lehigh Acres in July. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, an order was placed for 10 Sumitomo Commercial truck tires valued over $5,000 at around 8:30 a.m. on July 13. At around 2:20 p.m., a white Freightliner flatbed truck arrived at National Tire Wholesale, located at 351 Leonard Blvd., to pick up the tires.
Deputies looking for a driver who may know about a theft in Englewood
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of a driver who may have information about a theft in Englewood. The sheriff’s office says it is seeking the person driving the red truck in the above photo that was towing a trailer with lawn mowers. Deputies say...
FHP troopers, LCSO deputies awarded for actions after deputy was shot
Deputies and troopers were honored for putting their lives at risk to save others on Wednesday. In March, Deputy Rafael Jaquez was shot after deputies stopped a car with the wrong tags in Lehigh Acres, and the suspect opened fire. Days later, Jaquez was released from the hospital and given...
Credit cards stolen from cars at south Fort Myers LA Fitness, suspect wanted
Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is looking for a man accused of stealing credit cards from cars at LA Fitness at Gulf Coast Town Center in south Fort Myers. The suspect used the victim’s credit cards to obtain approximately $900 in gift cards at a 7-Eleven and Walgreens and attempted to obtain more gift cards at a Family Dollar.
Woman arrested for throwing flaming t-shirt at home over relationship issue
A woman was arrested after being accused of throwing a flaming gasoline-soaked t-shirt at a North Fort Myers home over a relationship problem. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and firefighters responded to a residential fire along Slater Road Monday night. Residents at the home said Nicole...
Law enforcement warns SWFL drivers to be careful with school in session
Southwest Florida drivers will need to slow down on weekday mornings to come: Those school zone signs will be back to flashing as children go to class Monday through Friday, and consequences for speeding will be increased. Speeders can face fines up to hundreds of dollars plus points on their...
Golden Gate Estates man without contracting license accused of stealing from elderly clients
A Golden Gate Estates man faces multiple fraud and theft charges after detectives say he took tens of thousands of dollars for contracting work he never intended to complete. Gabor Sandor Fazekas, 53, is charged with grand theft from a person 65 years or older, impersonating a contractor and two counts of contracting without a license.
Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office Charge 8 People With 34 Felonies In Drug Investigation
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. – The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office charged eight people with drug-related offenses following a significant long-term investigation in north Sarasota. Beginning in February, Special Investigation detectives partnered with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) in response to recent
Woman arrested for DUI, after crashing into post with 2 children in car
A woman was arrested after crashing into a post with children in the car while driving under the influence, according to Collier County deputies.
Woman says 'relationship issues' caused her to set fire to home
A woman is arrested after setting a house on fire by soaking a shirt with gasoline and throwing it door of the home because of 'relationship issues'.
