MSP to target dangerous driving on I-75 from Monroe to Sault Ste. Marie

(WXYZ) — Officials are looking for a man who went missing in Lake St. Clair Sunday afternoon. Authorities say the man went missing near Anchor Bay. According to the U.S. Coast Guard, the man was on a boat with 18 other people when he decided to go on a swim. After some time, friends say he failed to return to the boat so they called 911.

MACOMB COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO