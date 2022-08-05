ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, MI

MSP to target dangerous driving on I-75 from Monroe to Sault Ste. Marie

By Simon Shaykhet
Tv20detroit.com
 3 days ago
Read on www.tv20detroit.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tv20detroit.com

100 murders in 3 months, but crime in Detroit is still trending down

DETROIT (WXYZ) — According to the Detroit Police Department, 100 criminal homicides have taken place since May 3, totaling 182 so far this year. That is still fewer than the 193 criminal homicides this same time last year. On Saturday, Detroit had two mass shootings, marking the second weekend...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Family 'hurt' after LCA holdout home burns down

DETROIT (WXYZ) — After years of battling with the city of Detroit over dozens of blight notices, the family that owns the home at 2712 Cass Avenue woke up to learn it was destroyed by fire. The property had become popular when the owners refused to sell it to...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Detroit police release sketch of man wanted in homicide

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police are asking for your help in searching for a suspect in connection to a homicide that occurred Saturday. It happened in the 11500 block of LaSalle on the city's west side. Police released a sketch of the suspect on Monday. Police descibed the suspect...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Recent mass shootings in Detroit leaves several injured and 5 dead

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Gun violence continues across Detroit. This includes the two mass shootings that took place on Saturday. One of them happened on the 19600 block of Andover Street. Seven people were playing a dice game around 10:18 p.m. According to a neighbor, that’s when a shooter came from behind a house and started firing.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Monroe, MI
Crime & Safety
State
Michigan State
Sault Ste. Marie, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Monroe, MI
City
Sault Ste. Marie, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
Tv20detroit.com

House near LCA, once listed for nearly $5M, burns to the ground

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A house on Cass, close to Little Caesars Arena, has burned to the ground. 7 Action News crews captured the smoldering remains of the house on Monday morning. The fire began overnight, with crews from the Detroit Fire Department returning Monday afternoon to put out hot spots.
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

EGLE: Hexavalent chromium not detected on Huron River system downstream

LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — Water testing over the weekend did not find traces of hexavalent chromium in the Huron River system downstream after a chemical spill was reported in the river last week. The state said last week that hexavalent chromium, a cancer-causing chemical, was released from Tribar Manufacturing...
WIXOM, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Two people hospitalized after Detroit apartment fire

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Two people are in the hospital after a fire at a Detroit apartment building Saturday evening. It happened just after 6:30 p.m. at the Glynn Court Apartments on Detroit's westside. At one point, it was upgraded to a 3 alarm fire. “It's pretty painful just to...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Distracted Driving#Msp#Dangerous Driving#Michigan State Police#7 Action News
Tv20detroit.com

Trash pickup delays possible in Detroit due to staffing and resource challenges

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The City of Detroit is asking residents for their patience with possible trash pickup delays. Detroit Public Works says GFL and waste management are working through staffing and resource challenges. Due to the shortage of waste contractors, some households may experience 1-2 day delay in trash...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Man, woman, found dead inside Detroit home following house fire on east side

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — According to police, a 65-year-old woman and her 55-year-old boyfriend are dead following a house fire in Detroit. Police say Patricia Morgan and Jeffery Gladney died from heat and smoke inhalation after their home was completely engulfed by flames. According to police, it took officials...
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Tv20detroit.com

Saline family discover bat colony inside their dream home

SALINE, Mich. (WXYZ) — It's no secret that bats play an essential role in the ecosystem. The mammals help with pest control, pollinating plants, and dispersing seeds while saving farmers hundreds of millions of dollars. But they can also become a nuisance if they dwell in people’s homes, especially...
SALINE, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Start your engines: 2022 Dream Cruise season to kick off with party

(WXYZ) — The 2022 Woodward Dream Cruise will soon take over metro Detroit's most famous road on Saturday, August 20, 2022!. WXYZ-TV is once again proud to be your home for everything Dream Cruise. Ford Motor Company is coming back as the sponsor of the event. This will be...
ROYAL OAK, MI
Tv20detroit.com

INTERACTIVE MAP: Find reported harmful algal blooms in Michigan

(WXYZ) — The state has launched a new interactive map to help Michiganders track harmful algal blooms in bodies of water. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) teamed up with the Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) to develop the map. The MDHHS announced the new tool on Monday and is reminding the public of the potential harm these blooms can pose to people and animals.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy