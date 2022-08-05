MSP to target dangerous driving on I-75 from Monroe to Sault Ste. Marie

Read on www.tv20detroit.com
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His WifeTracy StengelAdrian, MI
People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State PoliceTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Citizens Plan to Rally to Get Justice for Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Attend the Justice For Dee Rally to Show Your SupportTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Tv20detroit.com
100 murders in 3 months, but crime in Detroit is still trending down
DETROIT (WXYZ) — According to the Detroit Police Department, 100 criminal homicides have taken place since May 3, totaling 182 so far this year. That is still fewer than the 193 criminal homicides this same time last year. On Saturday, Detroit had two mass shootings, marking the second weekend...
Family 'hurt' after LCA holdout home burns down
DETROIT (WXYZ) — After years of battling with the city of Detroit over dozens of blight notices, the family that owns the home at 2712 Cass Avenue woke up to learn it was destroyed by fire. The property had become popular when the owners refused to sell it to...
Detroit police release sketch of man wanted in homicide
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police are asking for your help in searching for a suspect in connection to a homicide that occurred Saturday. It happened in the 11500 block of LaSalle on the city's west side. Police released a sketch of the suspect on Monday. Police descibed the suspect...
Recent mass shootings in Detroit leaves several injured and 5 dead
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Gun violence continues across Detroit. This includes the two mass shootings that took place on Saturday. One of them happened on the 19600 block of Andover Street. Seven people were playing a dice game around 10:18 p.m. According to a neighbor, that’s when a shooter came from behind a house and started firing.
House near LCA, once listed for nearly $5M, burns to the ground
DETROIT (WXYZ) — A house on Cass, close to Little Caesars Arena, has burned to the ground. 7 Action News crews captured the smoldering remains of the house on Monday morning. The fire began overnight, with crews from the Detroit Fire Department returning Monday afternoon to put out hot spots.
EGLE: Hexavalent chromium not detected on Huron River system downstream
LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — Water testing over the weekend did not find traces of hexavalent chromium in the Huron River system downstream after a chemical spill was reported in the river last week. The state said last week that hexavalent chromium, a cancer-causing chemical, was released from Tribar Manufacturing...
The search continues for the man who went missing in Lake St. Clair Sunday afternoon
(WXYZ) — Officials are looking for a man who went missing in Lake St. Clair Sunday afternoon. Authorities say the man went missing near Anchor Bay. According to the U.S. Coast Guard, the man was on a boat with 18 other people when he decided to go on a swim. After some time, friends say he failed to return to the boat so they called 911.
Two people hospitalized after Detroit apartment fire
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Two people are in the hospital after a fire at a Detroit apartment building Saturday evening. It happened just after 6:30 p.m. at the Glynn Court Apartments on Detroit's westside. At one point, it was upgraded to a 3 alarm fire. “It's pretty painful just to...
Trash pickup delays possible in Detroit due to staffing and resource challenges
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The City of Detroit is asking residents for their patience with possible trash pickup delays. Detroit Public Works says GFL and waste management are working through staffing and resource challenges. Due to the shortage of waste contractors, some households may experience 1-2 day delay in trash...
National Book Lovers Day: Here are some independent bookstores in metro Detroit
(WXYZ) — National Book Lovers Day happens every year on Aug. 9, and this year, it falls on a Tuesday, meaning many people can spend the middle of their week reading a great book. The metro Detroit area has no shortage of bookstores where people can pick up new...
Man, woman, found dead inside Detroit home following house fire on east side
DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — According to police, a 65-year-old woman and her 55-year-old boyfriend are dead following a house fire in Detroit. Police say Patricia Morgan and Jeffery Gladney died from heat and smoke inhalation after their home was completely engulfed by flames. According to police, it took officials...
Average price of gas below $4 for first time in months in metro Detroit
(WXYZ) — For the first time in months, the average price of gas in metro Detroit is under $4 per gallon. Our photographer found gas being sold as low as $3.55 per gallon at a Citgo gas station on Detroit's west side – near W. Chicago and Schaefer Highway.
Lyon Township becoming one of the fastest growing communities with 60% population growth over 10 years
LYON TOWNSHIP, MI (WXYZ) — Lyon Township is known as a quiet little community in Southern Oakland County, but the area is getting a lot less little—growing faster than nearly any community in the state. With that comes the hope for a vibrant downtown district. The idea has...
Saline family discover bat colony inside their dream home
SALINE, Mich. (WXYZ) — It's no secret that bats play an essential role in the ecosystem. The mammals help with pest control, pollinating plants, and dispersing seeds while saving farmers hundreds of millions of dollars. But they can also become a nuisance if they dwell in people’s homes, especially...
Mike Morse Law Firm to donate free backpacks filled with school supplies to metro Detroit kids
SOUTHFIELD, MI (WXYZ) — For the 9th consecutive year, Mike Morse Law Firm is donating free backpacks and school supplies to kids in the metro Detroit area. The annual event will take place on August 13 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the firm's Southfield office located at 24901 Northwestern Hwy.
Housing hurdle: Rising average home prices in metro Detroit leave many buyers frustrated
CLARKSTON, Mich. (WXYZ) — The housing market has changed dramatically in recent months, but the average home price continues to go up in metro Detroit. Samantha Mocheri has been trying to buy a home for over a year. “My husband and I just got married in December,” Mocheri explained....
Security guards facing manslaughter charges in 2014 death of McKenzie Cochran
(WXYZ) — Four former Northland Mall security guards are all facing as much as 15 years behind bars for involuntary manslaughter charges in the death of 25-year-old Mckenzie Cochran of Ferndale. The men are appearing in Southfield District Court now for a preliminary exam. It's a case where our...
7 people shot, one dead in Saturday night mass shooting on Detroit’s east side
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police confirm seven people were shot Saturday night in a mass shooting on Andover Street on Detroit’s east side. One of the victims, a 35-year-old man, was declared dead on the scene, according to police. At 10:20 p.m. Saturday night, DPD officers responded to...
Start your engines: 2022 Dream Cruise season to kick off with party
(WXYZ) — The 2022 Woodward Dream Cruise will soon take over metro Detroit's most famous road on Saturday, August 20, 2022!. WXYZ-TV is once again proud to be your home for everything Dream Cruise. Ford Motor Company is coming back as the sponsor of the event. This will be...
INTERACTIVE MAP: Find reported harmful algal blooms in Michigan
(WXYZ) — The state has launched a new interactive map to help Michiganders track harmful algal blooms in bodies of water. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) teamed up with the Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) to develop the map. The MDHHS announced the new tool on Monday and is reminding the public of the potential harm these blooms can pose to people and animals.
