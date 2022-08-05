Substantial Flooding Within Death Valley National Park Causes Closure – August 5, 2022

Sunday, the atmosphere became a little more stable compared to Friday / Saturday, where parts of Inyo County (Hwy 190 and Death Valley) received flash flooding and road closures. Today and Tuesday, our monsoonal pattern re-ignites, as we sit between a subtropical high over Colorado and a broad closed low over the NORCAL coast. This will create a deep Southeast flow (PWs 7.0 – 9.0 inches), resulting in the return of efficient rain makeres into our Forecast Area. With that moisture and cloud cover, those temperatures look to return back to slightly below normal…DMATT.

INYO COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO