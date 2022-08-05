ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Powerline Sparks Fire Near Lake Nacimiento

Over 1,000 people were left with no power due to the fire

PASO ROBLES — CalFire SLO firefighters responded to a fire near Lake Nacimiento this afternoon, Aug. 5, causing a wide-ranged power outage.

A fallen power line reported at Running Deer Ranch along Gage Irving Road sparked a fire around 1:30 p.m. The fallen power line sparked a fire and left hundreds of PG&E customers without power in north San Luis Obispo County.

The fire was sparked in grass, oak, and woodland area, according to CalFire SLO Officials. Within one hour, the fire had burned up to one acre. Fixed wing air tankers were on the scene.

The power outage stretched from Templeton to Lake Nacimiento, leaving 1,323 people without power.

PG&E estimates power will be back on by 8 p.m. Friday night.

According to reports, the fire is now out, and in the process, the fire took out a high voltage line pole.

Residential Fire in Paso Destroyed Two Apartment Units

PASO ROBLES — Mid-morning on Wednesday, Paso Robles and Emergency Services responded to a reported multifamily residential structure fire on Olive Street. Firefighters arrived on the scene at approximately 10:50 p.m. on Aug. 3 to discover two fully involved units with multiple exposures threatened. Due to fire progression and potential, a second alarm was requested. The structure fire spread into nearby vegetation and a wildland response was ordered.
PASO ROBLES, CA
