Memphis, TN

Truck crash on I-40 causes delays

By Autumn Scott, Stuart Rucker
 3 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Drivers were met with delays Friday evening when a truck jack-knifed on Interstate 40 near the Chelsea exit.

The accident happened on the North loop of the interstate. Drivers are moving slowly at this time, and traffic is down to 2 lanes.

Memphis Police say no injuries have been reported.

For more information, visit TDOT's Smartway system .

