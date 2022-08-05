Truck crash on I-40 causes delays

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Drivers were met with delays Friday evening when a truck jack-knifed on Interstate 40 near the Chelsea exit.

The accident happened on the North loop of the interstate. Drivers are moving slowly at this time, and traffic is down to 2 lanes.

Memphis Police say no injuries have been reported.

For more information, visit TDOT’s Smartway system .

