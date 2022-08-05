Read on www.fox21online.com
Earth Rider Sunday Makers Market
SUPERIOR, Wis. – Local artists and crafters got together at Earth Rider Brewery Sunday as part of one of their Sunday Makers Markets happening this summer. During the first Sunday of every month from May until September, Northlanders have the opportunity to enjoy cold beer, while browsing over a variety of Twin Ports goods.
Duluth Airport Adds Third Daily Flight To Chicago
DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth International Airport is adding a third daily flight to Chicago through United starting September 6. Due to the pandemic the flights were at two a day, but now with an increase in demand they are getting back to pre-pandemic flights, which used to be 3-4 a day.
Kraus-Anderson Duluth Bike Festival Returns to Spirit Mountain
Around 400 racers made their way to Spirit Mountain Saturday to participate in the Kraus-Anderson Bike Duluth Festival. FOX 21’s Mason Kroll takes us there.
Campground Hour North Of Duluth Had The Cleanest Toilets I’ve Ever Seen
Sometimes when you are camping, "roughing it" means you have to use a bathroom that isn't in the best shape. It's a real bummer. This summer we had a great trip to a campground just an hour north of Duluth, and one of the perks was it was the cleanest vault toilet I've ever seen.
Inaugural Bloody Mary Bash on the Hill
DULUTH, Minn. – Skyline Social and Games hosted its inaugural Bloody Mary Bash on the Hill Sunday. Eight different restaurants were in attendance to compete for best looking and best tasting Bloody Mary, with the winners being determined by those attending the event. Competing restaurants included The Social House,...
boreal.org
Video: Cold temperatures are ‘noticeable’ in Lake Superior
Warm weather, you may imagine, would bring warm water temps, but that isn’t always the case. On the shore, the water is nice and warm, but once you step foot in the water, it can feel different. Even though people have been enjoying the heat and being on shore,...
Maintenance On Minnesota Slip Bridge Tuesday Night
DULUTH, Minn. — A heads up for boaters and pedestrians in Canal Park. The Minnesota Slip Bridge will be getting some work done Tuesday. The bridge will close for maintenance at 9:00 Tuesday night. The work is expected to take four hours. If any boaters need to get through...
Fire Department Warns Of High Rip Current Risk On Sunday
DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth Fire Department has put a red flag warning in place to warn swimmers of the high risk of rip currents on Sunday at Park Point beaches. The warning lasts until 10 a.m. Monday. The fire department urges people to stay out of the water,...
mprnews.org
World's biggest rubber duck: A Duluth man's quacky idea has outsized impact
Towering six stories above the ground, bright yellow with a big round belly, the world’s largest rubber duck certainly looks the part at the Festival of Sail in Two Harbors, Minn., along the North Shore of Lake Superior. “She’s a big girl,” concedes Craig Samborski, the Duluth-based entrepreneur who...
WDIO-TV
High-risk advisory warning of Dangerous Rip Currents at a local beach
The Duluth Fire Department is issuing a warning for dangerous swimming conditions for Park Point beaches effective immediately and continuing until Monday morning, August 8th, at 10:00 a.m. This warning means that wind and wave conditions can support rip currents. Rip currents are life-threatening to anyone entering the water. The...
Oliver Bridge Closure Between Duluth + Superior: August 15-19
Drivers who utilize the Oliver Bridge to get between Duluth and Superior, Minnesota and Wisconsin, will need to find an alternative route for a few days. The bridge that crosses the St. Louis River at the junction of Highway 39 and Wisconsin Highway 105 in Gary-New Duluth will be closed to traffic.
boreal.org
ARGHHH! We head aboard the Tall Ships on Day 2 of the Festival of Sail
Photos: KBJR-TV By Quinn Gorham of KBJR-TV • August 5, 2022. Day 2 of the Festival of Sail kicked off Friday as thousands flocked to the small north shore town of Two Harbors to see the tall ships. If they could stomach the long lines, guests had the opportunity to board the ships themselves.
perfectduluthday.com
The Minnesota Woolen Company Story
The clips above are from the 1959 film The Minnesota Woolen Company, obtained by Perfect Duluth Day via the Kathryn A. Martin Library Archives & Special Collections at the University of Minnesota Duluth and shared with permission from the St. Louis County Historical Society. For those who want to fully nerd out on this, the complete film can be viewed below.
cbs3duluth.com
Storms possible Friday night and Saturday with showers coming Sunday
There’s a low running near the border from west to east and it is creating a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms Friday night through Saturday night. The low’s warm front was the first part to arrive so temperatures went into the mid to upper 80′s on Friday. The low will use that heat to lift up clouds so on Saturday it will be cloudy, perhaps stormy and temperatures will dip a bit into the upper 70′s to low 80′s. The backside of the low will keep showers popping up on Sunday and temperatures will tumble into the 60′s. Next week, we get sunny again and that will lead high temps back up to 80.
Health Center Holds Super Hero Event for Children
DULUTH, Minn. — The Lake Superior Community Health Center in Duluth is calling all heroes, to get back-to-school examinations for kids before they head back to class. This week, the health center is holding a super hero themed event for kids. Staff will be in costume to make appointments...
Now I Understand Why Some People in Duluth + Superior Area Quit Riding Motorcycles
My truck has been in the shop for a couple of days and that means my only mode of travel is the motorcycle, a big bummer, I know. As much as I like riding my bike, the last two days have been a true test of my riding skills. I...
Express Offense Blows by Huskies
DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth Huskies hosted the Eau Claire Express in a playoff preview Monday night at Wade Stadium. The Express’ bats combined for 12 runs on 20 hits to take Game One from the Huskies 12-5. Duluth will look to get the split Tuesday at home, first pitch...
Lac Courte Oreilles Tribe To Offer Sports & Event Betting
HAYWARD, Wis. – An Indian tribe in northwest Wisconsin will be the latest in the state to offer betting on sports and non-sports events. A compact amendment was signed recently by the state and the Lac Courte Oreilles Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians. They are now the fourth federally recognized Indian tribe in the state to offer sports betting and other forms of event wagering. Similar compact amendment have been approved for the Oneida Nation, the St. Croix Chippewa Indians of Wisconsin, and the Forest County Potawatomi.
Auction Takes Place for Central High School Alumni Historical Museum Memorabilia
DULUTH, Minn. – Nordic Auction’ held a liquidation sale on items collected by Duluth’s former Central High School Alumni Historical Museum Saturday. A large crowd was ready to go when the auction started, trying to get their hands on a piece of Duluth history. Smaller items like photographs and school projects were up for bid first and larger ticket items such as projectors and copper maps followed.
Minnesota State Patrol Conducting Intense Patrols Across Duluth Area This Weekend
Earlier this year, the Minnesota State Patrol launched Project 20(22), in which they would focus on different parts of the state over the course of five weekends with the goal of reducing the deadliest traffic violations: speed, lack of seat belt use, distraction, and impairment. During these weekends, patrols in...
