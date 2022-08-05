ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Superior, WI

FOX 21 Online

Earth Rider Sunday Makers Market

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Local artists and crafters got together at Earth Rider Brewery Sunday as part of one of their Sunday Makers Markets happening this summer. During the first Sunday of every month from May until September, Northlanders have the opportunity to enjoy cold beer, while browsing over a variety of Twin Ports goods.
SUPERIOR, WI
FOX 21 Online

Duluth Airport Adds Third Daily Flight To Chicago

DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth International Airport is adding a third daily flight to Chicago through United starting September 6. Due to the pandemic the flights were at two a day, but now with an increase in demand they are getting back to pre-pandemic flights, which used to be 3-4 a day.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Inaugural Bloody Mary Bash on the Hill

DULUTH, Minn. – Skyline Social and Games hosted its inaugural Bloody Mary Bash on the Hill Sunday. Eight different restaurants were in attendance to compete for best looking and best tasting Bloody Mary, with the winners being determined by those attending the event. Competing restaurants included The Social House,...
DULUTH, MN
boreal.org

Video: Cold temperatures are ‘noticeable’ in Lake Superior

Warm weather, you may imagine, would bring warm water temps, but that isn’t always the case. On the shore, the water is nice and warm, but once you step foot in the water, it can feel different. Even though people have been enjoying the heat and being on shore,...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Maintenance On Minnesota Slip Bridge Tuesday Night

DULUTH, Minn. — A heads up for boaters and pedestrians in Canal Park. The Minnesota Slip Bridge will be getting some work done Tuesday. The bridge will close for maintenance at 9:00 Tuesday night. The work is expected to take four hours. If any boaters need to get through...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Fire Department Warns Of High Rip Current Risk On Sunday

DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth Fire Department has put a red flag warning in place to warn swimmers of the high risk of rip currents on Sunday at Park Point beaches. The warning lasts until 10 a.m. Monday. The fire department urges people to stay out of the water,...
DULUTH, MN
mprnews.org

World's biggest rubber duck: A Duluth man's quacky idea has outsized impact

Towering six stories above the ground, bright yellow with a big round belly, the world’s largest rubber duck certainly looks the part at the Festival of Sail in Two Harbors, Minn., along the North Shore of Lake Superior. “She’s a big girl,” concedes Craig Samborski, the Duluth-based entrepreneur who...
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

High-risk advisory warning of Dangerous Rip Currents at a local beach

The Duluth Fire Department is issuing a warning for dangerous swimming conditions for Park Point beaches effective immediately and continuing until Monday morning, August 8th, at 10:00 a.m. This warning means that wind and wave conditions can support rip currents. Rip currents are life-threatening to anyone entering the water. The...
DULUTH, MN
KOOL 101.7

Oliver Bridge Closure Between Duluth + Superior: August 15-19

Drivers who utilize the Oliver Bridge to get between Duluth and Superior, Minnesota and Wisconsin, will need to find an alternative route for a few days. The bridge that crosses the St. Louis River at the junction of Highway 39 and Wisconsin Highway 105 in Gary-New Duluth will be closed to traffic.
DULUTH, MN
perfectduluthday.com

The Minnesota Woolen Company Story

The clips above are from the 1959 film The Minnesota Woolen Company, obtained by Perfect Duluth Day via the Kathryn A. Martin Library Archives & Special Collections at the University of Minnesota Duluth and shared with permission from the St. Louis County Historical Society. For those who want to fully nerd out on this, the complete film can be viewed below.
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Storms possible Friday night and Saturday with showers coming Sunday

There’s a low running near the border from west to east and it is creating a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms Friday night through Saturday night. The low’s warm front was the first part to arrive so temperatures went into the mid to upper 80′s on Friday. The low will use that heat to lift up clouds so on Saturday it will be cloudy, perhaps stormy and temperatures will dip a bit into the upper 70′s to low 80′s. The backside of the low will keep showers popping up on Sunday and temperatures will tumble into the 60′s. Next week, we get sunny again and that will lead high temps back up to 80.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Health Center Holds Super Hero Event for Children

DULUTH, Minn. — The Lake Superior Community Health Center in Duluth is calling all heroes, to get back-to-school examinations for kids before they head back to class. This week, the health center is holding a super hero themed event for kids. Staff will be in costume to make appointments...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Express Offense Blows by Huskies

DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth Huskies hosted the Eau Claire Express in a playoff preview Monday night at Wade Stadium. The Express’ bats combined for 12 runs on 20 hits to take Game One from the Huskies 12-5. Duluth will look to get the split Tuesday at home, first pitch...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Lac Courte Oreilles Tribe To Offer Sports & Event Betting

HAYWARD, Wis. – An Indian tribe in northwest Wisconsin will be the latest in the state to offer betting on sports and non-sports events. A compact amendment was signed recently by the state and the Lac Courte Oreilles Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians. They are now the fourth federally recognized Indian tribe in the state to offer sports betting and other forms of event wagering. Similar compact amendment have been approved for the Oneida Nation, the St. Croix Chippewa Indians of Wisconsin, and the Forest County Potawatomi.
HAYWARD, WI
FOX 21 Online

Auction Takes Place for Central High School Alumni Historical Museum Memorabilia

DULUTH, Minn. – Nordic Auction’ held a liquidation sale on items collected by Duluth’s former Central High School Alumni Historical Museum Saturday. A large crowd was ready to go when the auction started, trying to get their hands on a piece of Duluth history. Smaller items like photographs and school projects were up for bid first and larger ticket items such as projectors and copper maps followed.
DULUTH, MN

