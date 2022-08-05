Read on fox2now.com
Multiple Golden Corral Restaurants Temporarily Closing For Several Months With No Notice
Mother-daughter duo make history as Southwest pilots
A Little Girl Was Found Decapitated & Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She Is
Major grocery store chain just re-opened store location in Missouri
The historical and now demolished Ambassador Theatre in St. Louis was luxurious back in its day
Ballwin police seek driver in crash outside community center
BALLWIN, Mo. – The Ballwin Police Department is asking for the public’s help with finding a suspect in connection with a crash outside of a community center earlier this month. Investigators say a driver left the scene of a crash at the parking lot of The Pointe on...
FOX2now.com
How to use what's around you for a weapon
ST. LOUIS – The owner of iKarateclub.com, Ali Moseia, teaches students to have the mindset to plan ahead. He wants students to think of ways they can defend themselves in any environment and in any situation. Monday, he showed us how to turn a knife and a self-defense key chain into a weapon and how to handle these items so they won’t be used against us.
FOX2now.com
Fire guts Taco Bell in Ballwin
A Taco Bell restaurant on Manchester Road in Ballwin went up in flames Monday. Police say juveniles may be responsible for car break-ins …. Rock Hill flood victims still seek solutions after …. Recent weather causes mold levels to rise in St. …. Family of Beverly Logan asks for public’s...
FOX2now.com
Flood victims pack St. Louis church
Flood victims are now seeking assistance at a north St. Louis church. Florissant businesses closed due to floods; seeking …. New crypto oversight legislation is being proposed. Refunds for canceled or delayed flights may become …. American Airlines cuts hundreds of flights from schedule. USDA proposes new regulations to prevent...
FOX2now.com
Ramp closure at 170 SB
ST. LOUIS – Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash that has left a highway ramp closed. The crash took place around 6:00 a.m. on the 170 southbound ramp headed to Scudder where a semi-truck was overturned. First responders have completely blocked off the ramp investigating the crash. The injuries and identities of those involved have not been released.
FOX2now.com
Dynasty the Egyptian Vulture flies into Studio STL
ST. LOUIS – In just a few weeks, the World Bird Sanctuary will celebrate International Vulture Awareness Day on September 3 at the Sanctuary from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday, we met Dynasty the Egyptian Vulture. This is just one of 200 animals at the World Bird Sanctuary. Learn more about how Dynasty and Egyptian Vultures are on the endangered species list.
FOX2now.com
Mayor's Business Luncheon next month
ST. LOUIS – Mayor Tishaura O. Jones and the St. Louis Development Corporation will host the Annual Mayor’s Business Luncheon on Wednesday, September 28 at the St. Louis Marriott Grand Hotel. Mayor Jones stopped by Studio STL to tell us more about the event and how local businesses...
FOX2now.com
STL Moms: Nearsightedness increase in children amid pandemic
One thing we learned during the pandemic is that Covid-19 affects people in various ways. STL Moms: Nearsightedness increase in children amid …. Blair's Social Second: In a work setting, do you …. St. Louis hosts Indycar Series in late-August. Federal disaster declaration approved for Missouri …. TechArtista provides...
FOX2now.com
St. Louis hosts Indycar Series in late-August
We are just under 11 days from the wild roar of the engines as the Indy Car Series is back in St. Louis and everyone is excited. Blair’s Social Second: In a work setting, do you …. Federal disaster declaration approved for Missouri …. TechArtista provides spaces to brainstorm...
FOX2now.com
Scattered thunderstorms likely this evening
ST. LOUIS — A slow-moving front will team up with today’s heat to generate scattered clusters of thunderstorms this evening. The most likely time is now until 10 pm. Because of the very humid air we have in place, any communities hit by one of these slow-moving storms may pick up a quick couple of inches of rain and experience a short period of flash flooding.
FOX2now.com
Hancock & Kelley: Missouri Senate race is set
ST. LOUIS – We begin with Tuesday’s Missouri primary elections. State Attorney General Eric Schmitt won the Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate and immediately set the tone for his run against Democrat and Anheuser-Busch heiress Trudy Busch Valentine. Also on the show this morning:. The primaries are...
FOX2now.com
We all need a good word and a great thought because those lead to better decisions and actions.
ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Cheese Boards love a great collab. They are teaming up with Date Ideas and Things To Do along with Amy's Cake Pop Shop, Switchgrass Whiskey, and Hotel St. Louis for a great giveaway. See how you can enter the drawing, the winner will be announced this Saturday, August 13.
FOX2now.com
Heat advisory Sunday, scattered showers through week
ST. LOUIS – The hot and humid weekend continues. High temperatures again will be in the 90s with heat indexes to around 105. Isolated storms Sunday afternoon with the bulk of the activity focused from the metro to the south. These spotty showers and storms linger into the evening before disappearing. A warm and muggy overnight with temperatures in the mid-70s is also expected.
