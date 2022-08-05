ShaDon Brown: “Charles Woods is the best corner in the Big 12”

Read on www.wtrf.com
WTRF
Pass protection a “main focus” for WVU running backs
WVU's QBs hit the ground more than Neal Brown would have liked last year, and the RBs are working to change that this year. After allowing a Big 12-leading 40 sacks in 2021, it was clear to Neal Brown that his team had some work to do before 2022. Pass...
WTRF
WVU secondary has grown stronger with influx of outside talent
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – According to PFF College data, and West Virginia co-defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach ShaDon Brown, WVU is home to the best cornerback in the Big 12 Conference. Charles Woods, the owner of one of the best seasons by a Big 12 cornerback ever in the...
WTRF
Quick Hits: Neal Brown assesses team through five practices
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Fourth-year head coach Neal Brown spoke to the media following West Virginia’s fifth practice of fall camp on Saturday. WVU is now just 26 days away from its season opener. Here are some of the biggest takeaways from Brown’s latest press conference. QB battle...
WTRF
QB battle to continue into week 2 of fall camp
Five practices are in the books, and it remains unclear who will start under center for West Virginia against Pittsburgh in the Backyard Brawl. West Virginia head coach Neal Brown entered this offseason knowing he would be naming a new starting quarterback in the fall. What started as a three-man...
WTRF
Flash Flood Warning for Ohio and Marshall County
Wheeling, W. VA (WTRF) – A Flash Flood Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service office in Pittsburgh, for Ohio and Marshall County until 6pm. 1-2 inches of rain has fallen in spots with previous storms that rolled on through. Most of the rain has stopped for now, a couple storm cells and clusters of showers linger close behind.
WTRF
Buckeye Local School District Back to School Bash
RAYLAND, Ohio (WTRF) – After a two-year hiatus, the Buckeye Local School District’s “Back to School Bash” celebrated going back to school in person with vendors, music, food and more. All Buckeye Local students and their families were invited to attend. In years past, they would...
