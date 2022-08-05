Read on local12.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kid Rock: Bad Reputation Tour is coming to Cincinnati, OH. August 17, 2022J Ledford MoneyCincinnati, OH
This Abandoned Railroad Trail is One of The Most Unique Hikes in OhioTravel Maven
Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
New stores announced for Premium Outlets in OhioKristen WaltersOhio State
5 amazing steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
WKRC
Tips for back-to-school skincare from a local expert
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Local 12's back-to-school coverage is focusing on skin care. Kids will be busy going from class to afterschool activities and we have an expert here who's ready to help them keep their skin healthy. Sylvia Brownlee is a salon owner and founder of the national brand Skin by Brownlee and Company.
WKRC
Kharkiv Red Cross team visits Cincinnati to thank donors, learn about PTSD treatment
CINCINNATI (WKRC)- Ukrainian Red Cross workers are in Cincinnati to learn how to treat their countrymen suffering from PTSD. Kharkiv Red Cross President Konstantyn Bashkirov and executive director Tatuana Zima were greeted by members of the Cincinnati-Kharkiv Sister City Partnership after their plane landed at CVG. Local 12 spoke with...
WKRC
Gucci opening first Cincinnati store
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - High-end fashion brand Gucci is opening its first Cincinnati-area retail location. Gucci is listed as "coming soon" under the stores and restaurants section of the Kenwood Towne Centre's website. Signage in the mall's Nordstrom wing indicates the store will be located across from the Louis Vuitton store, which opened in 2018.
WKRC
Carrie Underwood to take part in Kroger's free wellness festival
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Kroger's free wellness festival will return and this year Carrie Underwood will take part. Kroger says it holds the festival to promote healthy living through balance, move, care, uplift and play. Those who attend can see celebrity fitness challenges, cooking demos, and a family fun zone. They can also pick up free samples and hear from industry experts.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WKRC
Despite recent violent crime, nationwide murders down slightly: report
WASHINGTON (TND) — Incidents of violence dominated headlines nationwide for another weekend. Nine people were shot in Cincinnati. “The gun violence we’re seeing in our communities cannot and will not persist,” Mayor Aftab Pureval said. In Detroit, two mass shootings left at least nine hurt and two...
WKRC
Great Inland Seafood Festival returns to Newport August 11
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Whole Maine lobsters, shrimp and grits and so much more. You can get it starting August 11 along the Ohio River. David Wertheim from Cold Iron Events and Alfio Gulisano from Alfio's Buon Cibo in Hyde Park share deatils of the Great Inland Seafood Festival at Newport Festival Park.
WKRC
Cincinnati Zoo announces baby hippo's gender
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - It's a boy! The Cincinnati Zoo announced Monday morning the gender of the newest member of the hippo bloat. The zoo said keepers were able to get a good look at Fiona's baby brother Monday morning. "We’re just happy that the calf is healthy. The sex didn’t...
WKRC
Hamilton County warns not to open this phishing scam email
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Hamilton County wants to warn you about a phishing scam that could con you out of money and corrupt your computer. It's an email that claims to be from Clerk of Courts. A zip file is attached and says the person receiving the email is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WKRC
ETC Produce and Provisions shows how to make tacos with the summer garden bounty
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Now's the time to enjoy the bounty of your summer garden. And today's recipe will give you an early start on Taco Tuesday. Toncia Chavez from ETC Produce and Provisions shares a tasty taco recipe.
WKRC
City leaders say too many guns, not enough conflict resolution caused OTR shooting
OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - Sunday's mass shooting in Over-The-Rhine shows having police officers around isn't always enough to stop an attack. Now, city leaders are searching for ways to prevent them before they start. Local 12 spoke with Cincinnati Vice Mayor Jan-Michele Lemon Kearney (D) and City Councilman Scotty Johnson...
WKRC
2 people shot at The Banks
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Two people were injured in a shooting at The Banks. Police were called to the scene on West Freedom Way around midnight on Sunday. Those victims are being treated at the hospital. Officials have not said if they have any suspects.
WKRC
Kings Island 2022 season to end August 21
MASON, Ohio (WKRC) - Kings Island's 2022 season will officially end on August 21. The park will be open again Aug. 27 and 28, Labor Day weekend from Sept. 2-5, and Sept. 11. Halloween Haunt will run Fridays through Sundays from Sept. 23-Oct. 30. Kings Island celebrated its 50th anniversary...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WKRC
1 killed during foam release at Wilmington Air Park
WILMINGTON, Ohio (WKRC) - A Wilmington Air Park employee is dead after a major accident with fire suppression foam. That's the foam used instead of water when firefighters encounter a blaze involving hazardous materials. Panic ensued Sunday afternoon when members of the Wilmington Fire Department received reports fire suppression foam...
WKRC
ATF, CPD offer $5,000 for information in OTR mass shooting
OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - Cincinnati Police and the ATF announce a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the gunman from the mass shooting in Over-the-Rhine. At about 1:40 a.m., Sunday morning, a gunman shot nine people near Main and Woodward streets. All nine were taken...
WKRC
Report: Amazon driver shoots man who pulled knife on him in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - An Amazon driver says he shot a man Sunday morning because he pulled a knife. Police were called to the scene on Central Avenue around 5 a.m. The driver reportedly told them that the man came out of nowhere waving a knife, so he shot him in the leg.
WKRC
Clean up begins after a traumatic night in OTR
OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) – Nine people were struck by bullets early Sunday morning after Cincinnati Police say at least two people pulled out guns and began firing shortly after a fight broke out. Incredibly, all nine have now been treated and released from the hospital. Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval...
WKRC
1 seriously injured in Northside crash
NORTHSIDE, Ohio (WKRC) - A woman was seriously injured in single-car crash in Northside. Cincinnati Police responded to the 4400 block of Colerain Avenue around 1:45 on Sunday morning. A 24-year-old was behind the wheel of a Honda Accord, going southbound, when she lost control of the vehicle, let the...
WKRC
Mass shooting in Over-the-Rhine injures at least 9 people
OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - At least nine people are injured after a mass shooting in Over-The-Rhine Sunday morning. A press conference was held at noon with Cincinnati Police and the mayor. WATCH HERE:. Police were called to the scene on Main Street outside the bar, Mr. Pitiful's, around 1:30 a.m....
WKRC
1 woman dead after car plunged into Ohio River in Pierce Township
PIERCE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A woman is dead after driving her car through an intersection, plunging into the Ohio River. Ohio State Highway Patrol identified the woman as Christine Durham of Petersburg, Kentucky. Dive crews were on the scene searching the water. Clermont County dispatch says the car went...
WKRC
Another movie to begin shooting in Cincinnati this fall
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Get ready to possibly see some big stars in Cincinnati when a movie begins shooting here. Austin Butler, Jodie Comer and Tom Hardy will star in "The Bikeriders" based on a 1967 Danny Lyon photography book. The film will tell a story about a '60s midwestern motorcycle...
Comments / 0