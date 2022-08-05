Voters Not Politicians setting sights on GOP election deniers

Read on www.wkar.org
deadlinedetroit.com
Detroit News Editorial: Compromised Matt DePerno is not the best Republican to unseat Michigan AG Nessel
The consevative Detroit News editorial board urges the Republicans not to confirm Matthew DePerno as the attorney general candidate at its nominating convention in Lansing on Aug. 27. He was endorsed by the party earlier this year. Matt DePerno was never the best choice for Republicans to unseat Attorney General...
Tudor Dixon launches gender-based attack in historic Michigan governor’s race
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For the first time ever in Michigan, voters in November will decide between two women when they cast their ballots for governor. But the Republican nominee, Tudor Dixon, has quickly attempted to turn the historic milestone into a front in the culture wars. "This is...
mahoningmatters.com
Ohio, Michigan charter schools sue Biden administration
A group of Ohio and Michigan charter schools sued the Biden administration Monday, claiming a new rule that requires charter schools to prove public schools are over-enrolled is illegal. The federal lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Michigan, includes the Michigan Charter School Association...
deadlinedetroit.com
Indian-American Shri Thanedar Talks About Michigan's Lack of Black Representation in Congress
With U.S. Rep. Brenda Lawrence stepping down, Detroit's 13th Congressional District seemed like the best shot this year for Michigan to have a Black representative in Washington. But wealthy businessman Shri Thanedar, an Indian American, ran against eight Black candidates, who split the vote, allowing him to glide to victory...
ClickOnDetroit.com
How the 2022 primary elections impacted Black representation in Detroit
A major change for one of the blackest cities in the country; potentially no African American voice to represent the city of Detroit. After redistricting, the city’s solidly Democratic districts remain deeply blue but left seats open. In the 12th, its incumbent, Rep. Rashida Tlaib, took up the Democratic mantle after Tuesday’s election. In the 13th, it’s Shri Thanedar who split the vote in the city but won the newly added downriver communities.
Michigan Attorney General Seeks Special Prosecutor In 2020 Probe
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Attorney General’s office is asking that a special prosecutor investigate whether the Republican candidate for state attorney general and others should be charged in connection with an effort to gain access to voting machines after the 2020 election, according to published reports.
wkar.org
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer tests positive for COVID-19
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has tested positive for COVID-19. The Democratic governor said in a statement that she tested positive for the virus Monday evening and is experiencing mild symptoms. Whitmer said she plans to follow proper guidance and protocols, while maintaining a remote schedule. She said all of her...
Detroit News
Michigan changed how election results get reported. Expect more delays in November
Lansing — An effort to make Michigan elections more secure and quell fears that electronic equipment could be hacked delayed the reporting of Tuesday's primary results, which officials said could foreshadow even lengthier waits in November. In some counties, including Wayne and Macomb, it took nearly four hours for...
Michigan GOP coalesces around Tudor Dixon — minus one notable holdout
A little more than 12 hours after Tudor Dixon declared victory in the Republican gubernatorial primary Tuesday, a who’s who of the Michigan Republican party gathered in Lansing for a “unity luncheon.”. It was a pointed gesture. Coming off a fractious gubernatorial primary, the party is looking to...
Detroit News
Dixon targets pandemic policies, inflation burden during CPAC address
Republican gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon urged conservatives this weekend to support her campaign in a speech that criticized Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's pandemic policies and linked the Democratic governor to the Biden administration's struggles to rein in inflation. Dixon made the comments at the 2022 Conservative Political Action Conference in...
Detroit News
Nessel's office seeks special prosecutor in election 'conspiracy' probe of DePerno, others
Lansing — Attorney General Dana Nessel's office says a group of high-profile figures in the movement to dispute the 2020 presidential election, including the Michigan GOP's likely nominee for attorney general, engaged in a "conspiracy" to gain improper access to voting machines. Following a months-long investigation, Nessel's office is...
Spinal Column
Local voters say ‘yes’ to ballot proposals
In general, local elections, such as school board elections and municipal elections (city/village councils, etc.), do not have primaries; however, several communities The Spinal Column covers had proposals – primarily for millages – on their ballots. The response was overwhelmingly positive in the communities our newspaper covers. Charter...
bridgemi.com
Thanedar assures Black Detroiters: ‘This seat is owned by the people’
The Indian American immigrant, scientist, multi-millionaire, Democratic state representative and, as of Wednesday, likely heir to John Conyers Jr.’s longtime seat in Congress answered his phone on the second ring. It was hours after Shri Thanedar was declared the winner of a crowded primary for Michigan’s 13th District, and his phone had been chirping all day.
michiganchronicle.com
Opinion: Black Leadership Should Have Rallied Behind a Single Candidate
Unfortunately, Michigan State Senator Adam Hollier has lost his bid to represent the 13th Congressional District of Michigan. But what is more unfortunate is that this didn’t have to happen. If Wayne County’s diverse Black leadership of faith-based, business, educational, political, community groups and grassroots organizations had united our support behind a single consensus candidate, rather than allowing eight Black candidates to enter the race and duke it out amongst themselves (thereby fracturing our voting power at such a critical time), we would not be in this position.
Whitmer subpoenaed to testify in Michigan case preventing abortion-related prosecutions
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer may have to testify next week in a hearing that could decide whether Michigan prosecutors are allowed to criminally charge abortion providers under a state law that bans almost all abortions. Whitmer was served a subpoena Monday issued by David Kallman, an attorney representing prosecutors from Kent and Jackson counties. The prosecutors are among 13 previously sued by Whitmer in a case the governor hopes results in the Michigan Supreme Court finding that the state Constitution...
This Michigan Town Will Pay You Big Money If You’re Willing to Move There
If you're willing to move, you may be able to pocket $15,000. Several communities across the United States are introducing programs like this, and Michigan is included. Many companies across the country are giving their employees the opportunity to work from home. Can we realistically say that this may be the one good thing that came from the coronavirus pandemic? Not only is this a huge perk for employees, but companies are saving fortunes on real estate, office space, and utilities.
thelivingstonpost.com
Lesson from Kansas: Slotkin, Conlin will win big in November
I predict that on Nov. 8 — in an election with record turnout — voters will return U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Lansing, to Washington, D.C., and elect Jennifer Conlin, D-Ann Arbor, to represent the newly drawn 48th state House District (which includes Hamburg and Genoa townships, as well as northern Washtenaw County and a few precincts of the City of Ann Arbor).
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Special prosecutor asked to investigate alleged tampering of 2020 election tabulators in Michigan -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Michigan AG Nessel requests special prosecutor in 2020 tabulator probe. The Michigan Attorney General’s office is asking that a special prosecutor investigate whether the Republican...
ClickOnDetroit.com
How Indiana’s abortion ban will affect Michigan
With Indiana’s abortion ban now law, the impact on Michigan is imminent even if that law doesn’t go into effect until September. Michigan clinics and care providers are already at their breaking points. “We always thought that we would, that the possibility of us being a safe haven...
Michigan Capitol Confidential
Are Michigan’s corporate giveaways masking the state’s real problem?
In June, when the Michigan House Appropriations Committee took up a Ford Motor Co. request for $100 million, with a promise to create 3,030 new electric vehicle jobs, Rep. Jeff Yaroch, R-Richmond, asked: “Is this what we’re left with, that we have to pay companies to stay?”. His...
