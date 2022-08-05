Read on www.fox21online.com
Maintenance On Minnesota Slip Bridge Tuesday Night
DULUTH, Minn. — A heads up for boaters and pedestrians in Canal Park. The Minnesota Slip Bridge will be getting some work done Tuesday. The bridge will close for maintenance at 9:00 Tuesday night. The work is expected to take four hours. If any boaters need to get through...
Oliver Bridge Closure Between Duluth + Superior: August 15-19
Drivers who utilize the Oliver Bridge to get between Duluth and Superior, Minnesota and Wisconsin, will need to find an alternative route for a few days. The bridge that crosses the St. Louis River at the junction of Highway 39 and Wisconsin Highway 105 in Gary-New Duluth will be closed to traffic.
Duluth Airport Adds Third Daily Flight To Chicago
DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth International Airport is adding a third daily flight to Chicago through United starting September 6. Due to the pandemic the flights were at two a day, but now with an increase in demand they are getting back to pre-pandemic flights, which used to be 3-4 a day.
UMD brings back Virtual Counseling Option
DULUTH, Minn. — Back by popular demand, the University of Minnesota Duluth will offer telehealth counseling again this school year. During the pandemic, many schools connected virtually with students. Last year, UMD launched its telehealth program, that offers remote mental health counseling. Now, the university is bringing it back,...
Tuesday’s Primary Election Preview
Tuesday’s primary elections have some key state and federal seats up for grabs in Minnesota, along with Sheriff’s races in St. Louis and Douglas County. Starting in St. Louis County for the 8th Congressional race:. On the Republican side incumbent Pete Stauber is running against Harry Welty. On...
Duluth Public Schools Enters Into New Agreement To Sell Central High School
DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth Public Schools will sell Central High School to a company called Chester Creek View, LLC for $8 million, the district announced on Monday. The school board voted on the deal on Monday night, and the decision was unanimous. “The board unanimously approved moving forward with...
Juvenile sentence haunts Two Harbors mayor
TWO HARBORS, Minn. — Embattled Mayor Chris Swanson, who is facing an aggressive recall campaign, is breaking his silence after years of rumors that he sexually abused a 5-year-old girl when he was a teenager. Swanson acknowledged that he received a sentence related to the allegations but wouldn't address...
Here Are The Most Crime-Infested Cities In Minnesota For 2022
From Duluth to Minneapolis to Mankato, see where Minnesota cities rank on the crime index for 2022. According to USA.com, the crime index value was calculated based on the data using the website's algorithm. There was at least 229 cities found on the index. The higher crime index value means more crime.
World's biggest rubber duck: A Duluth man's quacky idea has outsized impact
The laker Manitoulin sits at the ore docks in Two Harbors on Thursday near the Festival of Sail and the large inflated rubber duck. Photo: Steve Kuchera | Duluth News Tribune. Towering six stories above the ground, bright yellow with a big round belly, the world’s largest rubber duck certainly looks the part at the Festival of Sail in Two Harbors, Minn., along the North Shore of Lake Superior.
Inaugural Bloody Mary Bash on the Hill
DULUTH, Minn. – Skyline Social and Games hosted its inaugural Bloody Mary Bash on the Hill Sunday. Eight different restaurants were in attendance to compete for best looking and best tasting Bloody Mary, with the winners being determined by those attending the event. Competing restaurants included The Social House,...
Soil Contamination Forces Short Shutdown of Enbridge’s Line 5
ASHLAND, Wis. – Enbridge’s Line 5 was shut down for a short time period this week after a trace amount of petroleum product was found in the soil from what is being called a historical discharge. The company says it was detected during scheduled system maintenance Wednesday, August...
Earth Rider Sunday Makers Market
SUPERIOR, Wis. – Local artists and crafters got together at Earth Rider Brewery Sunday as part of one of their Sunday Makers Markets happening this summer. During the first Sunday of every month from May until September, Northlanders have the opportunity to enjoy cold beer, while browsing over a variety of Twin Ports goods.
Minnesota State Patrol Conducting Intense Patrols Across Duluth Area This Weekend
Earlier this year, the Minnesota State Patrol launched Project 20(22), in which they would focus on different parts of the state over the course of five weekends with the goal of reducing the deadliest traffic violations: speed, lack of seat belt use, distraction, and impairment. During these weekends, patrols in...
Check Out Dead And Dying Malls Throughout Minnesota
Growing up, malls were the place to go shopping and even just hang out with friends. Here are some dead and dying malls throughout Minnesota. I feel like not too long ago, shopping malls were huge! Always jam-packed and full of people. Arcades, stores, and the food court, are always made for some fun people-watching. I remember just going to the mall, walking around, and chilling with friends growing up.
ARGHHH! We head aboard the Tall Ships on Day 2 of the Festival of Sail
Photos: KBJR-TV By Quinn Gorham of KBJR-TV • August 5, 2022. Day 2 of the Festival of Sail kicked off Friday as thousands flocked to the small north shore town of Two Harbors to see the tall ships. If they could stomach the long lines, guests had the opportunity to board the ships themselves.
Health Center Holds Super Hero Event for Children
DULUTH, Minn. — The Lake Superior Community Health Center in Duluth is calling all heroes, to get back-to-school examinations for kids before they head back to class. This week, the health center is holding a super hero themed event for kids. Staff will be in costume to make appointments...
Express Offense Blows by Huskies
DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth Huskies hosted the Eau Claire Express in a playoff preview Monday night at Wade Stadium. The Express’ bats combined for 12 runs on 20 hits to take Game One from the Huskies 12-5. Duluth will look to get the split Tuesday at home, first pitch...
Fire Department Warns Of High Rip Current Risk On Sunday
DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth Fire Department has put a red flag warning in place to warn swimmers of the high risk of rip currents on Sunday at Park Point beaches. The warning lasts until 10 a.m. Monday. The fire department urges people to stay out of the water,...
Campground Hour North Of Duluth Had The Cleanest Toilets I’ve Ever Seen
Sometimes when you are camping, "roughing it" means you have to use a bathroom that isn't in the best shape. It's a real bummer. This summer we had a great trip to a campground just an hour north of Duluth, and one of the perks was it was the cleanest vault toilet I've ever seen.
17-year-old killed in northern Minnesota crash Saturday
A 17-year-old was killed in a crash in Crow Wing County Saturday morning. According to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, a Jeep Wrangler was being driven east on Highway 210 at around 9:30 a.m. when it struck a westbound Lincoln MKX near the intersection of County Road 32 in Rabbit Lake Township.
