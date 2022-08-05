ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

FOX 21 Online

Maintenance On Minnesota Slip Bridge Tuesday Night

DULUTH, Minn. — A heads up for boaters and pedestrians in Canal Park. The Minnesota Slip Bridge will be getting some work done Tuesday. The bridge will close for maintenance at 9:00 Tuesday night. The work is expected to take four hours. If any boaters need to get through...
DULUTH, MN
KOOL 101.7

Oliver Bridge Closure Between Duluth + Superior: August 15-19

Drivers who utilize the Oliver Bridge to get between Duluth and Superior, Minnesota and Wisconsin, will need to find an alternative route for a few days. The bridge that crosses the St. Louis River at the junction of Highway 39 and Wisconsin Highway 105 in Gary-New Duluth will be closed to traffic.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Duluth Airport Adds Third Daily Flight To Chicago

DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth International Airport is adding a third daily flight to Chicago through United starting September 6. Due to the pandemic the flights were at two a day, but now with an increase in demand they are getting back to pre-pandemic flights, which used to be 3-4 a day.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

UMD brings back Virtual Counseling Option

DULUTH, Minn. — Back by popular demand, the University of Minnesota Duluth will offer telehealth counseling again this school year. During the pandemic, many schools connected virtually with students. Last year, UMD launched its telehealth program, that offers remote mental health counseling. Now, the university is bringing it back,...
DULUTH, MN
Duluth, MN
Duluth, MN
FOX 21 Online

Tuesday’s Primary Election Preview

Tuesday’s primary elections have some key state and federal seats up for grabs in Minnesota, along with Sheriff’s races in St. Louis and Douglas County. Starting in St. Louis County for the 8th Congressional race:. On the Republican side incumbent Pete Stauber is running against Harry Welty. On...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Duluth Public Schools Enters Into New Agreement To Sell Central High School

DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth Public Schools will sell Central High School to a company called Chester Creek View, LLC for $8 million, the district announced on Monday. The school board voted on the deal on Monday night, and the decision was unanimous. “The board unanimously approved moving forward with...
DULUTH, MN
boreal.org

Juvenile sentence haunts Two Harbors mayor

TWO HARBORS, Minn. — Embattled Mayor Chris Swanson, who is facing an aggressive recall campaign, is breaking his silence after years of rumors that he sexually abused a 5-year-old girl when he was a teenager. Swanson acknowledged that he received a sentence related to the allegations but wouldn't address...
TWO HARBORS, MN
boreal.org

World's biggest rubber duck: A Duluth man's quacky idea has outsized impact

The laker Manitoulin sits at the ore docks in Two Harbors on Thursday near the Festival of Sail and the large inflated rubber duck. Photo: Steve Kuchera | Duluth News Tribune. Towering six stories above the ground, bright yellow with a big round belly, the world’s largest rubber duck certainly looks the part at the Festival of Sail in Two Harbors, Minn., along the North Shore of Lake Superior.
TWO HARBORS, MN
FOX 21 Online

Inaugural Bloody Mary Bash on the Hill

DULUTH, Minn. – Skyline Social and Games hosted its inaugural Bloody Mary Bash on the Hill Sunday. Eight different restaurants were in attendance to compete for best looking and best tasting Bloody Mary, with the winners being determined by those attending the event. Competing restaurants included The Social House,...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Soil Contamination Forces Short Shutdown of Enbridge’s Line 5

ASHLAND, Wis. – Enbridge’s Line 5 was shut down for a short time period this week after a trace amount of petroleum product was found in the soil from what is being called a historical discharge. The company says it was detected during scheduled system maintenance Wednesday, August...
ASHLAND, WI
FOX 21 Online

Earth Rider Sunday Makers Market

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Local artists and crafters got together at Earth Rider Brewery Sunday as part of one of their Sunday Makers Markets happening this summer. During the first Sunday of every month from May until September, Northlanders have the opportunity to enjoy cold beer, while browsing over a variety of Twin Ports goods.
SUPERIOR, WI
MIX 108

Check Out Dead And Dying Malls Throughout Minnesota

Growing up, malls were the place to go shopping and even just hang out with friends. Here are some dead and dying malls throughout Minnesota. I feel like not too long ago, shopping malls were huge! Always jam-packed and full of people. Arcades, stores, and the food court, are always made for some fun people-watching. I remember just going to the mall, walking around, and chilling with friends growing up.
MINNESOTA STATE
FOX 21 Online

Health Center Holds Super Hero Event for Children

DULUTH, Minn. — The Lake Superior Community Health Center in Duluth is calling all heroes, to get back-to-school examinations for kids before they head back to class. This week, the health center is holding a super hero themed event for kids. Staff will be in costume to make appointments...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Express Offense Blows by Huskies

DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth Huskies hosted the Eau Claire Express in a playoff preview Monday night at Wade Stadium. The Express’ bats combined for 12 runs on 20 hits to take Game One from the Huskies 12-5. Duluth will look to get the split Tuesday at home, first pitch...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Fire Department Warns Of High Rip Current Risk On Sunday

DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth Fire Department has put a red flag warning in place to warn swimmers of the high risk of rip currents on Sunday at Park Point beaches. The warning lasts until 10 a.m. Monday. The fire department urges people to stay out of the water,...
DULUTH, MN

