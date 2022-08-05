How Jenna Coleman, Gwendoline Christie and Kirby Howell-Baptiste Reinvented Familiar Characters in ‘The Sandman’

Batgirl has been a hot topic of conversation this week ever since news dropped that Warner Bros. Discovery had decided to shelve the $90 million film instead of putting it on HBO Max or releasing it in theaters. The decision left many fans shocked and the film's cast and crew reeling. And with each passing day, it seems more surprising details are emerging about what the film would have been. One of the latest tidbits to come out is that the film would have featured a nod to Michelle Pfeiffer's Catwoman, according to a recent episode of The Ringer's podcast The Town with Matthew Belloni.

