How Jenna Coleman, Gwendoline Christie and Kirby Howell-Baptiste Reinvented Familiar Characters in ‘The Sandman’

ComicBook
Christina Ricci Cast as Harley Quinn in New Harley Quinn and the Joker Spotify Podcast Series
Hot on the heels of Batman Unburied's success and renewal, Spotify today announced new details about the upcoming original scripted podcast Harley Quinn and The Joker: Sound Mind. Created in partnership with Warner Bros. and DC, the series is written by Eli Horwitz (Homecoming) and tells a brand new story from the perspective of some of DC's most iconic villains. Emmy nominee Christina Ricci (Yellow Jackets, The Matrix Resurrections, The Addams Family) leads the series cast as Dr. Harleen Quinzel, a psychologist working at Arkham Asylum in Gotham City. She's determined to aid even the patients that her colleagues in the field have written off, including "Patient J." What follows is a dangerous psychological game as Harleen tries to leverage her relationship with J to get what she wants.
Jake Gyllenhaal Will Star In Patrick Swayze’s Role In ‘Road House’ Remake
The 1989 action movie, Road House, enjoyed immense commercial success. It grossed millions of dollars at the box office and the remake of the movie, 33 years later, had been gestating for a while. However, finally, Amazon Studios has confirmed it will remake the blockbuster movie, and Jake Gyllenhaal will take the lead among the cast of the Road House remake. Gyllenhaal will be cast as Dalton, a role that was iconically portrayed by the legendary Patrick Swayze.
Netflix’s ‘The Sandman’ Is One Terribly Boring Fantasy Series
Plans for a screen adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s celebrated DC/Vertigo graphic novel series The Sandman have been around for almost as long as the three-decades-old title itself. Following numerous starts and stops, Netflix has finally delivered with The Sandman, a 10-part venture (Aug. 5) starring Tom Sturridge as the title character, who’s also known as Dream (or Morpheus) and is one of the seven Endless, a family of god-like metaphysical elements who’ve assumed human form à la Gaiman’s American Gods and Good Omens. Dream’s saga is a sprawling one that spans the ages and grapples with issues of destiny, hope,...
‘The Sandman’: Where You’ve Seen Lucifer Actor Gwendoline Christie Before
Gwendoline Christie gives a standout performance as Lucifer Morningstar in 'The Sandman,' but where have viewers seen the actor before?
Clu Gulager, Renowned Character Actor in ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,’ Dies at 93
Clu Gulager, a beloved character who appeared in small parts in some hugely successful movies, has passed away. He was nearing his 94th birthday. Gulager’s passing was announced by Quentin Tarantino’s New Beverly Cinema in Los Angeles, where he made frequent appearances and his films were paid tribute. “Clu Gulager, 1928 – 2022. A beautiful life filled with family, friends, and films, Clu will always have a seat in our front row. We send our love to John, Tom, Diane, and to all the lives he touched.”
wegotthiscovered.com
The people demand justice for Brendan Fraser after ‘Batgirl’ gets binned
If there’s anyone who can rival Keanu Reeves as the most beloved wholesome hero in Hollywood, it’s Brendan Fraser. People absolutely love the guy, which is fair enough when he seems to be a delight in every sense of the word. The Mummy star is in the midst...
‘Road House’ Reboot: Here’s Who’s in the Cast Alongside Jake Gyllenhaal
Back in 1989, moviegoers witnessed the story of James Dalton, a cool and collective bouncer who finds himself cleaning up a Missouri bar. It doesn’t take long before Dalton realizes that his troubles come from a corrupt businessman. Starring Patrick Swayze and Ben Gazzara, Road House was a box office hit and is now a cult classic. The film continues to be discussed and loved by fans all over the world. And with classic films like Top Gun making waves at the theaters, it appears Amazon Prime Video has found their leading man for their remake of Road House.
Pierce Brosnan Gushes Over Wife & ‘Love’ Keely Shaye On Their 21st Wedding Anniversary
Pierce Bronson observed his 21st wedding anniversary with Keely Shaye Smith with a sweet throwback photo to the day he said, “I Do.” Pierce, 69, shared a picture of him and Keely, 58, from their wedding, along with a heartfelt message. “Happy Anniversary, my love Keely,” the GoldenEye star wrote on Aug. 5. “We danced that night and still dance the dance today. I could [do] it all again.”
Netflix's latest hit movie is getting a sequel and spin-off film
The Gray Man is getting a follow-up and a spin-off movie, Netflix has announced. Revealed in a press release, the streaming giant confirmed that it had greenlit two new projects in The Gray Man's embryonic cinematic universe. The announcement comes hot on the heels of the Netflix movie becoming the streamer's latest hit film, with audiences worldwide lapping up the Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans-fronted action-thriller flick. Gosling will return as Court Gentry, aka Sierra Six, for the sequel.
Collider
'Batgirl' Reportedly Featured an Easter Egg for Michelle Pfeiffer's Catwoman
Batgirl has been a hot topic of conversation this week ever since news dropped that Warner Bros. Discovery had decided to shelve the $90 million film instead of putting it on HBO Max or releasing it in theaters. The decision left many fans shocked and the film's cast and crew reeling. And with each passing day, it seems more surprising details are emerging about what the film would have been. One of the latest tidbits to come out is that the film would have featured a nod to Michelle Pfeiffer's Catwoman, according to a recent episode of The Ringer's podcast The Town with Matthew Belloni.
Inside The Shocking Secrets & Romantic Rendezvous Hidden Within Marilyn Monroe's 'Little Red Diary'
America’s troubled sex symbol drew a target on her own beautiful back! Marilyn Monroe knew too many shocking secrets about too many powerful and dangerous people – and had a bad habit of writing them down in a “little red diary.”President John F. Kennedy, his brother Robert, top mobster Sam “Momo” Giancana, Frank Sinatra’s Rat Pack, and a Hollywood who’s who all had good reason to get nervous when the dangerous dish threatened to go public – and all had good reasons for wanting her luscious lips zipped at any cost. Hollywood insiders weren’t surprised when she turned up naked...
Brad Pitt Allegedly Has a List of Actors He Refuses to Work With
Brad Pitt reportedly keeps a running list of actors he refuses to work with, according to one of his co-stars. The Fight Club star currently stars in Bullet Train alongside Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Sandra Bullock. This past weekend, the film opened with a respectable $30 million in ticket sales according to ABC News, putting it at the top spot ahead of DC League of Super Pets, Nope and Thor: Love and Thunder.
Samuel Affleck, 10, Debuts New Short Hair With Ben While J.Lo Glows Leaving Studio
Ben Affleck, 49, spent some father-son time with his youngest child, Samuel, 10, during a recent trip to a gas station. The actor’s look-alike cutie showed off a brand new haircut that left his hair much shorter than the long locks we’ve seen on him in the past. He and his dad both wore casual outfits, which included a white t-shirt, jeans, and white and green sneakers for Ben and a gray t-shirt, jeans, and black and white sneakers for him.
‘Virgin River’: Mel’s Baby Was Originally Going to Be Her Late Husband’s Child
On 'Virgin River' the baby that Mel is carrying is Jack's but originally the baby was going to be her late husband's child.
digitalspy.com
Idris Elba lands next lead movie role in Netflix thriller
The Suicide Squad star Idris Elba has found his next lead movie role in the form of Bang!, an upcoming thriller from Bullet Train director David Leitch. Based on the comic series of the same name by Matt Kindt and Wilfredo Torres, Bang! follows the world's most famous spy, who is tasked with assassinating the author of a series of novels created by a terrorist cult who want to use the books to start the apocalypse.
ComicBook
Isle of the Dead Producer Previews Maggie and Negan's Walking Dead Spinoff
Maggie and Negan's rivalry lives on in Isle of the Dead, AMC's New York-set series spinning out of The Walking Dead. In March, the network announced it had greenlit the Cohan and Morgan co-led spinoff as the fifth series set within the Walker Apocalypse of AMC's Walking Dead Universe. Eli Jorné, a writer and co-executive producer on multiple seasons of the flagship show ending this year, created Isle as part of an overall deal with AMC Studios and will serve as showrunner. Walking Dead Universe Chief Content Officer Scott M. Gimple is overseeing the series and serving as executive producer alongside Jorné, Cohan, and Morgan.
‘The Missing’: Matthew Del Negro Joins David E. Kelley’s Peacock Drama in Recurring Role (Exclusive)
“The Missing” has added Matthew Del Negro (“City on a Hill”) to its cast, TheWrap can exclusively reveal. He will play the recurring role of Peter Hanning, a self-made billionaire, in the David E. Kelley Peacock adaptation of Israeli crime writer Dror A. Mishani‘s novel, “The Missing File.”
Hollywood’s Least Versatile Actors According to Research
Have you ever noticed that some actors seem to appear in the same types of movies and television shows over and over again? You’re not imagining things. Uswitch recently conducted a study revealing some of the least versatile actors. They analyzed the filmographies of more than 1,000 actors on IMDb, and looked at the types …
Ben Kingsley Salvador Dalí Biopic ‘Dalíland’ Set as TIFF Closing Night Film
“Dalíland,” a biopic about the life of artist Salvador Dalí that stars Ben Kingsley, will be the closing night film of next month’s Toronto International Film Festival, TIFF announced on Tuesday. Mary Harron directs the film that will make its premiere on September 17 at Roy...
‘Insecure’s Yvonne Orji Reveals What Made The Final Season So ‘Hard’ For The Cast
Yvonne Orji, 38, wrapped the final season of her HBO comedy-drama series Insecure last year, and according to the Emmy-nominated actress, it was an emotional experience for her. In an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife to promote her partnership with T.J. MAXX, Yvonne reflected on the final days playing Molly Carter on set and confirmed that she misses the beloved series already.
