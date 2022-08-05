Ohio man convicted on charges related to unlicensed funeral homes

Read on www.wnewsj.com
Related
wnewsj.com
Ex-Ohio court mediator arrested; allegedly sent feces to GOP
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man is in custody after being accused of sending about three-dozen feces-filled letters to lawmakers around the country, including Ohio’s 25 Republican state senators in early July. Police arrested Richard Steinle, a 77-year-old from Mogadore, Ohio, and former Portage County Common Pleas...
wnewsj.com
All 11 records broken at Ohio State Fair 2022 Sale of Champions; totals $676,500
COLUMBUS – For the first time in its history, the Ohio State Fair Sale of Champions livestock auction, held this afternoon in the WCOL Celeste Center, shattered historical records, totaling $676,500. Over half of a million dollars will be donated from the Sale to the Youth Reserve Program, according to a Sunday news release from the fair.
wnewsj.com
Monday update #2: More details on air park incident in which 1 person died, 8 firefighters treated
WILMINGTON — One person died in the incident Sunday at the Wilmington Air Park in which an automatic fire suppression system deployed a huge mass of foam just before 2 p.m. Tim Law, 55, an employee of Airborne Maintenance & Engineering Services (AMES) where he was a production supervisor in the Heavy Maintenance Department, died in the incident. He was an employee there for one and a half years.
wnewsj.com
Freda Edwards: Rural route carrier extraordinaire
Freda Edwards recently retired after nearly 45 years as a News Journal rural route carrier. But due to the Great Blizzard of 1978, she almost quit shortly after she started the daily deliveries. “Being on back roads and everything, it was terrifying to me. I was ready to quit then...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wnewsj.com
Fire suppression foam at Wilmington Air Park blankets hangar, many first responders
WILMINGTON — An apparent malfunction of an automatic fire suppression system utilizing foam caused some scary moments and a mammoth mess Sunday afternoon at the Wilmington Air Park. Details are sketchy as the scene remains active cleaning the foam out of the hangar in which the foam dropped. A...
wnewsj.com
Goshen tops SBAAC girls field; CM, WHS tie for 3rd
GOSHEN — Golfers from Wilmington and Clinton-Massie tied for third Monday in the SBAAC Girls Golf Preseason 18 hole tournament at Eagles Nest Golf Course. The county teams shot 491 with East Clinton sixth with 518. Blanchester played but had only two golfers. Goshen won the tournament with a...
wnewsj.com
Kiwanis welcome Girls State rep
The Wilmington Kiwanis Club at their Thursday, August 4 meeting welcomed Buckeye Girls State Representative Adriana Benitez as guest speaker. Adriana spoke about her experience and her duties at Buckeye Girls State, where she was elected to the Board of Elections and appointed Director of Environmental Services. Adriana will be a senior this fall at Wilmington High School.
wnewsj.com
Steed shoots 82 as Falcons top Beavers at SHCC
GREEN TOWNSHIP — Clinton-Massie stopped Beavercreek 352 to 371 Monday in an 18-hole non-league boys golf match at Snow Hill Country Club. Andy Steed led the Falcons with an 82. Luke Grilliot of Beavercreek was match medalist with an 81. “We have a lot to work on to get...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wnewsj.com
WHS tennis drops close one in opener 3-2
WILMINGTON — On a hot, breezy day, the Wilmington High School tennis team opened its season Monday with a 3-2 loss to Talawanda on the WHS courts. “I was able to see lots of good things by all of our new players, which is very encouraging,” WHS head coach Doug Cooper said.
Comments / 0