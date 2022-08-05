Ohio man convicted on charges related to unlicensed funeral homes

WILMINGTON — One person died in the incident Sunday at the Wilmington Air Park in which an automatic fire suppression system deployed a huge mass of foam just before 2 p.m. Tim Law, 55, an employee of Airborne Maintenance & Engineering Services (AMES) where he was a production supervisor in the Heavy Maintenance Department, died in the incident. He was an employee there for one and a half years.

WILMINGTON, OH ・ 23 HOURS AGO