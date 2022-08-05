Puppies found in "gross" condition at Hermiston puppy mill

Read on www.nbcrightnow.com
Vickie Merienwen
2d ago
lock the owners up one year and 10,000 fine.And the second time two years in jail and 20,000 fine.
Reply(1)
4
Related
Rescued hawk cannot be transported to Oregon facility—here’s why
BENTON CITY, Wash. — A Washington State Patrol (WSP) Sergeant jumped into action after he noticed an injured hawk near his residence. “My wife and I actually thought we saw a hawk in a roadway and we turned around and we lost it,” said Sergeant Daniel Munder with the WSP. He said this isn’t the first animal he’s saved. “I was coming to work and in the same area and I remember the hawk. I looked around and I saw it in the roadway, there he was with a pigeon.”
nbcrightnow.com
Clear the Shelters with Blue Mountain Humane Society
WALLA WALLA, Wash. - Animal shelters across the us are participating in clear the shelters for the month of August to help animals find a home. "We firmly believe that every animal deserves a loving home and that is what we are here to facilitate." CEO of Blue Mountain Humane Society Amanda Wernert said.
pnwag.net
Ukiah Pack Blamed For NE Oregon Depredation
On Tuesday, August 2nd, Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife crews were called to the Kamela area of Umatilla County, after a six-month old, 425 pound calf had been discovered with a host of injuries and bite marks. The producer said the calf was discovered in a 7,500-acre private-land forested pasture.
Mistreated Yorkshire terriers rescued from puppy mill in eastern Oregon
Area animal rescue operations are hustling to save several Yorkshire terriers following a raid Friday, July 30, north of Hermiston. Robin Barker, vice president of Fuzz Balls Animal Rescue, said several mistreated Yorkshire terriers were uncovered off Highway 395 near Hermiston in a trailer with no electricity or running water. With temperatures rising past the 100 degree mark this past week, it created an unsafe environment for the puppies.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KATU.com
Oregon DHS looking for missing teen last seen in Hermiston
SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Human Services is asking for the public’s help in finding a foster teen. It says 14-year-old Davin Moore was last seen in Hermiston on Aug. 5. It believes he is in danger and might be in Pendleton, La Grande, or Richland.
KDRV
Missing child advisory issued for Davin Moore
SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon's Department of Human Services (ODHS) is asking for public help finding a boy who could be in danger. ODHS Child Welfare Division wants to find 14-year-old Davin Moore. It says he's a child in foster care who went missing from Hermiston, Oregon on August 5 and "is believed to be in danger."
Who Shot A Hunter Near Walla Walla? Deputies Want to Know
The Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office wants to know who shot a bear hunter with a a high-powered rifle. Friday, August 5th, Walla Walla Deputies and other law enforcement agencies swarmed to Nightingale Canyon, which is just over 10 miles east of Walla Walla, after a hunter was shot. The WWCSO released this information Monday.
Hunter shot in Nightingale Canyon, suspects seen fleeing through a farm
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Detectives are searching for suspects or details on a Friday night shooting in which a hunter in the Nightingale Canyon was left hospitalized by a gunshot wound when they suffered at the hands of someone who fled. According to the Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office...
RELATED PEOPLE
nbcrightnow.com
Walla Walla detectives need information after a hunter was shot
WALLA WALLA COUNTY, Wash. — Detectives with the Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after a shooting incident on August 5 around 8:30 p.m. The caller said they were hunting with a partner, who had shot a bear. As is normal in hunting, the caller stayed behind while their partner went to locate the bear they shot in Nightingale Canyon.
CoComelon Live! JJ’s Journey is coming to the Tri-Cities this October
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Millions of children across the world are enthralled by CoComelon, a children’s media company with the largest YouTube presence of any entertainment brand. Now, they are bringing the show to the Tri-Cities with CoComelon Live! JJ’s Journey coming to town as one of the first 20 stops on a nationwide tour.
Tri-Cities woman charged with murder. Her ex’s body was found under a pile of junk
And she’s accused of kidnapping their 2 children and driving to Oregon.
Woman accused of animal neglect disappears from Hermiston after relinquishing a dozen dogs
HERMISTON, Ore. — Authorities in Umatilla County are considering animal neglect charges for a 70-year-old woman who allegedly bred Yorkshire Terriers under poor conditions and eventually surrendered a dozen caged dogs. According to an announcement from the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office, deputies visited a trailer on the 2300-block of N 1st Pl in Hermiston on July 30 after receiving reports...
IN THIS ARTICLE
GoFundMe started after Marine veteran with PTSD dies during Tri-Cities heat wave
He was living in his car but was his family’s main income provider.
nbcrightnow.com
Fire burns In Benton County near state line
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. - A fast-growing fire near the state line has burned two to three acres around McNary Road. Engines and airplanes from Benton County Fire Districts 1 and 6 and Umatilla County Fire District 1. The fire is close to power lines, making airplane drops difficult, according to...
Treasure Hunters: Chests Full of Gold Still Lie at the Bottom of the Columbia River Near Tri-Cities
Yes, there really are two undiscovered chests full of gold at the bottom of the Columbia River near the Tri-Cities. And, another hidden gold treasure in Walla Walla county. Both stories involve bandits and stolen gold. The value of each cache is uncertain, but these two prized treasures are still waiting to be found.
nbcrightnow.com
Traffic Alert: WSP On scene of Motorcycle Collision on I-182 Bridge
RICHLAND, Wash.- The Washington State Patrol is on the scene of a motorcycle, injury collision of the Richland side of the Columbia River Bridge on I-182. A white pickup truck made an illegal turn in the median causing the accident around 7:25 a.m. If anyone has any information concerning this...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nbcrightnow.com
Shooting in Pasco, one person dead and two others in the hospital
PASCO, Wash. - A shooting on the 6100 block of Pimlico Drive in Pasco. When officers arrives, a 20-year-old male was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other were severely injured and transported to a nearby hospital. Pasco PD is investigating this as a possible homicide and believe it was...
Woman’s body north of Tri-Cities leads to a two-state search for 2 missing children
Another woman has been arrested.
ifiberone.com
Mother accused of kidnaping kids after killing woman at home near Connell arrested in Oregon
MESA - The Franklin County Graphic newspaper reports that a mother of two is behind bars in Umatilla County in Oregon for homicide and kidnapping. It's believed that Chiloe Chervenell killed a woman at a home at 112 N. 1st Avenue this week to get to her biological children ages 7 and 9. At around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, the Franklin County Sheriff's Office received a report about the possibility of a deceased woman at the home, prompting an immediate response. Deputies quickly located the body of the woman and suspected that foul play was a factor.
Comments / 5