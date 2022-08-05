Read on www.fox21online.com
Health Center Holds Super Hero Event for Children
DULUTH, Minn. — The Lake Superior Community Health Center in Duluth is calling all heroes, to get back-to-school examinations for kids before they head back to class. This week, the health center is holding a super hero themed event for kids. Staff will be in costume to make appointments...
Duluth Public Schools Enters Into New Agreement To Sell Central High School
DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth Public Schools will sell Central High School to a company called Chester Creek View, LLC for $8 million, the district announced on Monday. The school board voted on the deal on Monday night, and the decision was unanimous. “The board unanimously approved moving forward with...
Earth Rider Sunday Makers Market
SUPERIOR, Wis. – Local artists and crafters got together at Earth Rider Brewery Sunday as part of one of their Sunday Makers Markets happening this summer. During the first Sunday of every month from May until September, Northlanders have the opportunity to enjoy cold beer, while browsing over a variety of Twin Ports goods.
Kraus-Anderson Duluth Bike Festival Returns to Spirit Mountain
Around 400 racers made their way to Spirit Mountain Saturday to participate in the Kraus-Anderson Bike Duluth Festival. FOX 21’s Mason Kroll takes us there.
cbs3duluth.com
Duluth Schools to sell Central High School for $8 million
DULUTH, MN -- After eleven years and a failed attempt, Duluth Public Schools announced Monday they have reached a new agreement to sell old Central High School for $8 million. The purchase agreement was made during a special school board meeting. They plan to sell the property on the top...
Maintenance On Minnesota Slip Bridge Tuesday Night
DULUTH, Minn. — A heads up for boaters and pedestrians in Canal Park. The Minnesota Slip Bridge will be getting some work done Tuesday. The bridge will close for maintenance at 9:00 Tuesday night. The work is expected to take four hours. If any boaters need to get through...
Auction Takes Place for Central High School Alumni Historical Museum Memorabilia
DULUTH, Minn. – Nordic Auction’ held a liquidation sale on items collected by Duluth’s former Central High School Alumni Historical Museum Saturday. A large crowd was ready to go when the auction started, trying to get their hands on a piece of Duluth history. Smaller items like photographs and school projects were up for bid first and larger ticket items such as projectors and copper maps followed.
Oliver Bridge To Close For Inspection In Gary-New Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. — Beginning August 15, a major bridge near the St. Louis River will be closed for a week for an inspection. The Oliver Bridge is a multi-use railway that vehicles can pass through. It goes across the St. Louis River near Gary-New Duluth and is part of...
Inaugural Bloody Mary Bash on the Hill
DULUTH, Minn. – Skyline Social and Games hosted its inaugural Bloody Mary Bash on the Hill Sunday. Eight different restaurants were in attendance to compete for best looking and best tasting Bloody Mary, with the winners being determined by those attending the event. Competing restaurants included The Social House,...
Duluth Airport Adds Third Daily Flight To Chicago
DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth International Airport is adding a third daily flight to Chicago through United starting September 6. Due to the pandemic the flights were at two a day, but now with an increase in demand they are getting back to pre-pandemic flights, which used to be 3-4 a day.
Stella Maris Academy to Open New High School Campus in Woodland Neighborhood
DULUTH, Minn.–Stella Maris Academy in Duluth is expanding with it’s new high school opening Fall 2022. Stella Maris High School will open it’s doors in the Woodland neighborhood on Allendale Avenue. The Academy has several campuses throughout the city, but this will be their first ever high school building.
Lac Courte Oreilles Tribe To Offer Sports & Event Betting
HAYWARD, Wis. – An Indian tribe in northwest Wisconsin will be the latest in the state to offer betting on sports and non-sports events. A compact amendment was signed recently by the state and the Lac Courte Oreilles Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians. They are now the fourth federally recognized Indian tribe in the state to offer sports betting and other forms of event wagering. Similar compact amendment have been approved for the Oneida Nation, the St. Croix Chippewa Indians of Wisconsin, and the Forest County Potawatomi.
Now I Understand Why Some People in Duluth + Superior Area Quit Riding Motorcycles
My truck has been in the shop for a couple of days and that means my only mode of travel is the motorcycle, a big bummer, I know. As much as I like riding my bike, the last two days have been a true test of my riding skills. I...
Superior Police Department Re-amping Recruitment Process
SUPERIOR, Wisc.– “Right now, as of today, we are short three officers,” Superior’s assistant Chief of Police, John Kiel, said. The Superior Police Department is on the search for good men, and women to police the city’s streets. “We have to maintain minimums. We have...
Soil Contamination Forces Short Shutdown of Enbridge’s Line 5
ASHLAND, Wis. – Enbridge’s Line 5 was shut down for a short time period this week after a trace amount of petroleum product was found in the soil from what is being called a historical discharge. The company says it was detected during scheduled system maintenance Wednesday, August...
Tuesday’s Primary Election Preview
Tuesday’s primary elections have some key state and federal seats up for grabs in Minnesota, along with Sheriff’s races in St. Louis and Douglas County. Starting in St. Louis County for the 8th Congressional race:. On the Republican side incumbent Pete Stauber is running against Harry Welty. On...
boreal.org
Juvenile sentence haunts Two Harbors mayor
TWO HARBORS, Minn. — Embattled Mayor Chris Swanson, who is facing an aggressive recall campaign, is breaking his silence after years of rumors that he sexually abused a 5-year-old girl when he was a teenager. Swanson acknowledged that he received a sentence related to the allegations but wouldn't address...
Minnesota State Patrol Conducting Intense Patrols Across Duluth Area This Weekend
Earlier this year, the Minnesota State Patrol launched Project 20(22), in which they would focus on different parts of the state over the course of five weekends with the goal of reducing the deadliest traffic violations: speed, lack of seat belt use, distraction, and impairment. During these weekends, patrols in...
Express Offense Blows by Huskies
DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth Huskies hosted the Eau Claire Express in a playoff preview Monday night at Wade Stadium. The Express’ bats combined for 12 runs on 20 hits to take Game One from the Huskies 12-5. Duluth will look to get the split Tuesday at home, first pitch...
14 Year-Old Boy Dies In Bayfield County Drowning
BAYFIELD COUNTY, Wis. — On Wednesday a boy went under the water and drowned in Wisconsin, according to the Bayfield County Sheriff’s Office. It happened around 3:30 p.m. at Deep Lake, Town of Hughes, Wisconsin. It was reported that a 14 year-old boy was swimming in the middle...
