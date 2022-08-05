Seven-year-old boy critically injured in ATV accident

Read on www.waff.com
One man killed in Priceville wreck on Sunday
PRICEVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Coroner confirmed that one man was killed after a wreck involving a motorcycle and a semi-truck happened on Sunday in Priceville. Morgan County Coroner, Jeff Chunn, said the man who died was Jessy Lancaster, 36. When the wreck happened on Sunday, it closed...
State authorities investigating fatal shooting of 50-year-old suspect by north Alabama deputies
State authorities have launched an investigation into the fatal shooting of a 50-year-old suspect by north Alabama sheriff’s deputies Saturday night. Marty Hutto, 50, of Trinity, was shot dead following a vehicle pursuit near Lawrence County Road 222 around 9:15 p.m. Saturday. The State Bureau of Investigation has started...
Louisville man dies in Cullman County wreck
CULLMAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Cullman County Coroner’s Office confirmed that a Louisville, Kentucky, man died in a two-vehicle wreck on Monday in Cullman County. Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick said Conor James Nelis, 22, died in the wreck. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the wreck happened near...
Huntsville Police: woman facing firearm charge after barricading in home on Oldfield Road
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Police Department officers arrested a woman on Tuesday morning following reports of shots fired in the area of Oldfield Road near Lily Flagg Road. According to HPD Sgt. Rosalind White, officers received calls of shots being fired on Oldfield Road around 12:30 a.m. on August...
MISSING: Police continue search for Decatur woman
Decatur Police and Morgan County Sheriff's Office are still searching for a Decatur woman.
Huntsville man faces murder charge after alleged shooting incident
Kelley’s Cafe at Cooley Corner robbed, set on fire
Investigators are searching for information after a Waterloo restaurant was robbed and set on fire on Saturday morning.
Lauderdale Co. Sheriff’s Office seek help to find arsonist burglar
LAUDERDALE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - At 8 a.m. Saturday morning a structure fire was reported at a restaurant at the 800 block of County Road 189 in the Cooley’s Corner community. According to Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, Central, Underwood, Oakland and Waterloo Volunteer Fire Departments responded to extinguish the fire. Deputies and investigators with the LCSO also responded to the scene.
North Alabama man shot dead by deputy following vehicle pursuit, sheriff says
A man was shot to death Saturday night by a Lawrence County deputy following a traffic stop, according to Sheriff Max Sanders. Chief Deputy Brian Covington said the incident began with a traffic stop begun around 9:15 p.m. Saturday at or near the intersection of County Road 217 and County Road 214.
7-year-old injured in Morgan County ATV crash
A 7-year-old child was seriously injured in an ATV accident on Friday, according to the Priceville Police Department.
HPD: Woman in custody following barricade situation
One woman has been taken into custody following a barricade situation in South Huntsville.
Walk-in urgent care clinic opening in Ardmore
Marshall Co. Sheriff’s Office gives update on Albertville pawn shop raid
MARSHALL CO., Ala. (WAFF) - On August 4, executed a search warrant at Joe’s Pawn Shop on a 4-month joint investigation involving the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Secret Service, ATF and the Marshall County District Attorney’s Officer. According to MCSO, the Loss Prevention units of Walmart,...
Man arrested after shooting, barricading himself inside a Limestone County home
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office says they were called to a home in Athens on Saturday where 43-year-old Ryan Matthew Guenther barricaded himself inside. Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin says deputies responded to the home on Craft Road where someone reported being shot by someone inside. It's unclear that person's condition, but...
Family of man killed in Lawrence County deputy-involved shooting speaks out
One man is dead after a deputy-involved shooting in Lawrence County on Saturday night. According to the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office, it happened after a deputy initiated a traffic stop near the intersection of County Road 217 and County Road 214. Marty Hutto’s family spent the day grieving over their...
Marshall County Schools - New security measures
Huntsville man charged with capital murder for domestic dispute shooting
Man accused of stealing from church and funeral home
A Decatur man is accused of stealing catalytic converters from a church and trying to steal another from a funeral home.
Man arrested after stealing vehicles, ambulance, fire truck in Limestone County
Thirty-year-old Tyrek Dequavyious Hayes of Meridianville is behind bars after stealing more than one vehicle, an ambulance and a fire truck. It all started in Athens, where police say they were called to Circle K on U.S. 31 for a suspicious person, later identified as Hayes. Hayes attempted to steal...
