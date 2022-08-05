Seven-year-old boy critically injured in ATV accident

LAUDERDALE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - At 8 a.m. Saturday morning a structure fire was reported at a restaurant at the 800 block of County Road 189 in the Cooley’s Corner community. According to Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, Central, Underwood, Oakland and Waterloo Volunteer Fire Departments responded to extinguish the fire. Deputies and investigators with the LCSO also responded to the scene.

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL ・ 17 HOURS AGO